NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually on December 22, 2021. Altogether, 85,364,604 shares (53.99% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Company's shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Company. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors fixed at eight the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the eight nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of NanoXplore.   All of the nominee directors were already members of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Rob Wildeboer 82,313,650 99.99% 9,200 0.01%
Benoît Gascon 81,089,450 98.50% 1,233,400 1.50%
Soroush Nazarpour 82,318,900 99.99% 3,950 0.01%
Cameron Harris 82,317,650 99.99% 5,200 0.01%
Denis Labrecque 80,999,157 98.39% 1,323,693 1.61%
Arinder S. Mahal 82,188,217 99.84% 134,633 0.16%
Jodie Morgan 82,197,767 99.85% 125,083 0.15%
Nathalie Pilon 82,312,100 99.99% 10,750 0.01%

Appointment of Independent Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of NanoXplore until the close of the next Annual mMeeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
84,344,155 99.98% 18,539 0.02%

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

For more information, please contact:

Soroush Nazarpour
President & CEO
NanoXplore Inc.
info@NanoXplore.ca
(514) 935-1377


