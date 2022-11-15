Nanotech Investing News

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, announces the nomination of Ms. Catherine Loubier to its Board of Directors.

The nomination of Ms. Loubier followed an extensive search process by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board. The Board will continue to ensure its composition is well aligned to support senior management with the execution of its new five-year strategic growth plan and with the next phase of the Company's growth.

Ms. Loubier brings significant experience and expertise to complement the capabilities of the Board, and drive shareholder value.

"I'm pleased to announce the nomination of Catherine to the Board. With her skillsets in corporate governance and leadership, she is well positioned to provide the effective oversight and direction required for NanoXplore's ambitious vision, plan, and purpose and I am confident that her presence will strengthen the ability to execute our mandate of value creation for all shareholders." said Benoît Gascon, Lead Director of the Board.

Ms. Catherine Loubier is a senior advisor to the corporate world. In her recent role as Quebec's Delegate General in New York, from February 2019 to August 2021, she was instrumental in finalizing the largest renewable hydropower contract ever with New York State. She previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Premier of Quebec from October 2018 to February 2019. From 2015 to 2018, she advised business leaders in various industries, including the President and CEO of Alliance Renault Nissan Mitsubishi. She spent nearly ten years in the federal government, including as senior adviser to the 22nd Prime Minister of Canada from 2013 to 2015 and a member of the senior staff of federal ministers from 2006. She is a member of the Women's Forum New York and a board member of administration of the Canadian American Business Council and the Council for Canadian American Relations. Ms. Loubier holds a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Quebec in Montreal, obtained in 1996, and a certificate from Harvard Business School, obtained in 2020

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director of Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 438.476.1342


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoxploreGRA:CANNXPFNanotech Investing
GRA:CA,NNXPF

NanoXplore Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Unveils Its 5-year Strategic Plan

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022, and unveiled its 5-year strategic plan.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Inc. to Release First Quarter Results and 5-Year Strategic Plan on November 14, 2022, After Market Close

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results and the 5-year strategic plan will be released on Monday November 14, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q1 Webcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Dosing underway for Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 in advanced solid tumors

Expect to initiate Phase 1b combination study of NUV-868 by the end of 2022

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks? (Updated 2022)

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks? (Updated 2022)

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for investors.

From nanotech-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology has far-reaching effects that are quickly transforming the world as we know it. Graphene-based nanomaterials also have applications across a wide range of industries, including renewable energy and medicine.

Here the Investing News Network provides a brief overview of what nanotech is, what the market looks like right now and what the nanotech industry's future could be. Read on to see if investing in nanotech stocks could work for your portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Results

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Inc. to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on Thursday September 15, 2022

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Wednesday September 14, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×