Technology NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the " Meeting

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

  1. Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and
  2. Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

A total of 26,940,459 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 26.12% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 31, 2023, were elected directors as set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes
For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul Matysek

Carried

24,896,051

92.41%

2,044,408

7.59%

Dan Blondal

Carried

26,935,586

99.98%

4,873

0.02%

Lyle Brown

Carried

26,938,243

99.99%

2,216

0.01%

Dr. Joseph Guy

Carried

26,939,854

100%

605

0.00%

Gordon Kukec

Carried

26,939,712

100%

747

0.00%

Carla Matheson

Carried

18,842,752

69.94%

8,097,707

30.06%

Lisa Skakun

Carried

18,842,852

69.94%

8,097,607

30.06%

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution

Outcome of Vote

Votes
For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

Carried

26,940,046

100%

413

0.00%

Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

###

About nano one

nano one® Materials Corp (nano one) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. nano one's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. nano one has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

SOURCE:nano one materials corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764837/Nano-One-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nano One MaterialsTSX:NANOEmerging Tech Investing
NANO:CA
The Conversation (0)
automotive engineer expert witness

Nano One Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to advise shareholders that the dial-in details for the annual general meeting of shareholders being held today at 1:30pm Pacific time (the "Meeting") have been updated

Shareholders can attend the meeting by dialing:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Our Next Energy and Nano One Sign Joint Development Agreement to Strengthen North American Supply Chain for LFP Batteries

Our Next Energy and Nano One Sign Joint Development Agreement to Strengthen North American Supply Chain for LFP Batteries

JDA innovations focused on increasing range, lowering costs and minimizing the carbon footprint for LFP batteries.

TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including AgTech, Energy, Sustainability and Technology. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Enters into New Credit Facility with ATB Financial

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a commitment letter with ATB Financial (the "Credit Agreement").  Under the Credit Agreement, ATB Financial has made available to the Company a senior secured term loan in the principal amount of up to $10 million and a senior secured revolving operating line in the principal amount of up to $5 million (the "Credit Facilities"), for total borrowings of up to $15 million .  Furthermore, with ATB Financial's approval, the Company could obtain up to an additional $5 million incremental term loan.  The new Credit Facilities are expected to provide improved financial flexibility to help the Company manage its operations, implementation of contracts, and future growth.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair Replacing Jeff Dawley

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of exciting new deals and renewals for its 3D modeling business, "ARitize3D'' which is continuing to drive its growth. Also, the Company is pleased to announce that it has surpassed over 37,700 3D models delivered to its customers in various e-commerce industries and sees significant growth potential ahead as hundreds of millions of products go 3D as merchants are pivoting from 2D flat photos to 3D experiences in the e-commerce marketplace

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graphene Manufacturing Group Appoints Former Chief Technology Officer of CATL Limited to its Board of Directors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Appoints Former Chief Technology Officer of CATL Limited to its Board of Directors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr Bob Galyen, based in Indiana USA, will join the Company's board of directors effective 1 July, 2023. Mr. Galyen has been an advisory member of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee since June 2022.

Mr Galyen has global experience as a leading executive in the battery energy storage industry and science/engineering-based communities. Among his many roles Bob has been the Chief Technology Officer of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL), which is the largest lithium ion battery manufacturer in the world, was Chair of the SAE International Battery Standards Steering Committee and is CTO and Chairman Emeritus of NATTBatt International. He serves on a number of Committees and Advisory Boards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers provides an update to shareholders on its 3D modeling business and its Nextech Event Solutions product, as well as recent spin-off companies ARway.ai in which it controls a 49% stake and Toggle3D.ai in which Nextech3D.ai retains a 45% stake

With Nextech3D.ai's suite of commercialized products and pure play spin-off Companies, Nextech3D.ai is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the transformational technology shift that is happening now with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Three Dimensional (3D) models, Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning (ML). Mass adoption is being led by big tech and is driving massive growth in these markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

Sales Pipeline Jumps Over +70% in 6-Week Period

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution, enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce that its sales pipeline has jumped over 70% in just six weeks to over $2.5 million in potential enterprise contracts. These enterprise deals represent a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue building its pipeline of sales opportunities throughout the year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Hosts 2023 Annual General Meeting and Welcomes New Board Members

Avricore Health Hosts 2023 Annual General Meeting and Welcomes New Board Members

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") held its annual general meeting to elect directors, appoint its auditor and accept a new stock option plan to support the company's continued growth.

"It's been another amazing year of significant growth and accomplishments and everyone on the team is really excited to get to our next milestones," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "We are invigorated by the positive changes in policy and funding of the pharmacy sector and we're enjoying growing support for HealthTab's mission to bring chronic and infectious disease screening to pharmacies around the world."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Voyager Gas Processing Agreement Executed

Nanalysis Enters into New Credit Facility with ATB Financial

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Application for MCTO

Reach Resources Closes in on Significant Niobium Discovery at Wabli Creek in Western Australia

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Voyager Gas Processing Agreement Executed

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Application for MCTO

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CXC

Base Metals Investing

CMX Announces Assay Results Confirm Ore-Sorting Viable for Clayton Stockpile

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Cleantech Investing

Klimat X: Embracing the Carbon Credit Economy to Address Climate Change

Graphite Investing

International Graphite: Unlocking the Key to a Net-zero Future

×