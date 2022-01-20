Company News Investing News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Nanalysis Scientific Corp.   is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except for the Province of Québec in connection with a best efforts marketed public offering of common shares   of the ...

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1)  (" Nanalysis ", or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except for the Province of Québec (the " Canadian Jurisdictions "), in connection with a best efforts marketed public offering (the " Offering ") of common shares  (the " Common Shares ") of the Company at an offering price of $1.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $8,000,000 .

The Offering will be conducted by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (" Echelon ") as lead agent and sole bookrunner,  and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture.

The Offering will be completed (i) by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in the Canadian Jurisdictions; and  (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "); and (iii) outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022 , or such other date as the Company and Echelon may agree.

The Company has granted Echelon an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares sold under the Offering, at the Issue Price. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part to as determined by Echelon upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for sales and marketing, strategic acquisitions, general and working capital purposes.

The preliminary short form prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI , OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in with ticker symbol ' NSCI ' ,Over the Counter (OTC) in under the ticker symbol ' NSCIF ', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol ' 1N1 '. Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in magnetic resonance (MR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D). Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact MR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology. Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c2476.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Scientific TSXV:NSCI Emerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
Nanalysis Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Quad Systems AG

Nanalysis Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Quad Systems AG

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI , OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire QUAD Systems AG (Quad Systems), a Zurich -based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX Robert Kaul, CEO & Founder, speaks about the company's game-changing partnership with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology.

Keep reading... Show less
Brandon Tatum to Headline KWESST Non-Lethal Product Launch At 2022 SHOT Show

Brandon Tatum to Headline KWESST Non-Lethal Product Launch At 2022 SHOT Show

Former Tucson Police Officer, Influencer, and Media Star to Unveil Company's 'Para Ops' Personal Defense System in Las Vegas

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTCQB: KWEMF) (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST," or the "Company"), a leader in providing next-generation tactical systems for security forces and personal defense, is pleased to announce that former Tucson police officer and Company spokesperson Brandon Tatum will headline a major product launch for the Company at the Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor (SHOT) trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada this month.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-up Agreements with Company Insiders

Cloud DX Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-up Agreements with Company Insiders

News in Summary

  • Cloud DX insiders (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cloud DX Inc. voluntarily extend the release date under lock-up agreements
  • This six-month voluntary extension of their resale restrictions indicates that the board and management are confident about the company's growth prospects

Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), announces today that certain company ‘insiders' (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) have voluntarily agreed to extend the release dates under the lock-up agreements they entered into in connection with the Company's ‘Qualifying Transaction' which closed on April 15, 2021. Insiders holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company have agreed to extend the lock-up to be effective until October 31, 2022

Keep reading... Show less
KWESST Announces Branding of Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System in Conjunction with Launch at SHOT Show 2022 - Booth # 40022

KWESST Announces Branding of Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System in Conjunction with Launch at SHOT Show 2022 - Booth # 40022

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today announced that it will be launching its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product line under the brand PARA OPS in conjunction with the opening of the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas January 18-21. The PARA OPS website which can be found at www.para-ops.com and it will go live the on January 17, the day before the SHOT Show. You can visit KWESST at the SHOT Show at booth #40022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7366/110116_4f007e92e4f9aafd_002full.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Inc. Announces Update to Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. Announces Update to Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDX) announces that it has updated the terms of its private placement previously announced on January 4, 2022 of Convertible Debenture Units (the "Updated Offering") with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as lead agent and sole book runner (the "Agent"). The Company expects the initial closing of the Updated Offering will be on or about January 25, 2022

In connection with the Updated Offering the Agent will offer for sale up to 3,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Agent has been granted an option to sell up to 450 additional Convertible Debenture Units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Updated Offering of $3,450,000. Pursuant to the Updated Offering, each Convertible Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. Interest will be payable quarterly on the last business day of each quarter, commencing on March 31, 2022. The principal amount of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Updated Offering.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×