Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Nanalysis Achieves Record Revenue in Q4

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, provides an estimate of Q4 2023 unaudited revenue and highlights some other recent business accomplishments.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and CEO of Nanalysis , states: "We are very pleased with how the fourth quarter closed out 2023, a year not without its challenges. While our Security Services business continued its ramp through the end of the year, we also had strong results in our benchtop sales that we expect to continue into the first quarter. With both Benchtop NMR and Security Services contributing significantly, we were able to achieve fourth quarter unaudited revenues of between $9 .3MM and $9 .8MM, constituting a new record quarter for Nanalysis." 1

_________________________________
1 All figures and results referenced in this press release are preliminary and unaudited

"We feel that with the continued trajectory of the Company's airport security maintenance project, returning strength to Benchtop NMR revenue, and our cost cutting measures that were implemented last year and continuing into 2024, we are making progress toward our corporate objective of generating positive EBITDA in this fiscal year."

Financial and Operational Highlights:

  • New Quarterly Revenue Record: Q4 2023 revenue will be at least $9 .3MM (unaudited), driven by continued expansion of security services related to the Company's airport security maintenance project, as well as continued recovery in Benchtop NMR sales.
  • Phase-In of the Company's Airport Security Maintenance Project: On January 11, 2024 , the Company completed the phase-in period related to its airport security maintenance project, resulting in the Company's Security Services business now performing maintenance of passenger screening imaging and detection equipment across all of Canada . We are confident that the highly capable team we've built during this project will provide significant growth opportunities for this business with new customers and partners.
  • 100 MHz Benchtop NMR Product: In Q4, the Company sold and shipped 14 100MHz Benchtop NMR units, the highest number of shipments for 100 MHz units in a quarter since the Company cleared its backlog in 2022. This drove continued recovery in Benchtop NMR revenue. Customer satisfaction is high, and we continue to seek value added partnerships and new software applications to drive more growth.
  • New Patent Grant: The Company expanded its patent portfolio with the grant of United States Patent #US 11,815,574B2 which is part of the ongoing patent pipeline for its Benchtop NMR products. The Company continues to innovate in several areas of magnetic resonance technology, and we are proud of this recent patent grant directly associated with the 100 MHz product.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-achieves-record-revenue-in-q4-302054258.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/06/c3062.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis ScientificTSXV:NSCIEmerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
The Conversation (0)
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce it has launched its compatibility with Apple's Vision Pro alongside the revolutionary headset's recent release on February 2. In addition, the Company is now accepting submissions for their early access list for the ARwayKit SDK for the Apple Vision Pro. The user-friendly ARwayKit SDK will provide a cross-platform developer tool across iOS and RealityOS enabling access to apps with location-persistent AR content and immersive experiences across both headsets and smartphones

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 5, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
computer hardware

Is Quantum Computing the Next Big Tech Trend?

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries.

According to Statista, the quantum computing market's total revenue is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027. To put that into perspective, the industry was worth only US$412 million in 2020.

With that in mind, it's clear the field of quantum computing is nascent and exciting. Here the Investing News Network takes a look at its potential impact on several industries and how investors can get exposure to the space.

Keep reading...Show less
Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (FSE: WNF) ("VCT") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") (the "Agreement") for Volt to acquire an interest in EPR's Tetepisca Graphite Project, located in Northern Quebec (collectively, the "Property"), subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/196827_voltcarbonlogo.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 7, 2024

DATE: February 7th, 2024
TIME: 10:30am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/496OeL9

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Quarterly Activities Report

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 together with an Operational Update.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia

Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

Base Metals Investing

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Rich Munson to Board of Directors and Grants Options

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

×