Multi-Award Nominated Battlefield 6 Offers Special Free Trial of the Best-Selling First-Person Shooter of 2025

Major Updates Add Top-Tier Content and Modes this Holiday Season as the Biggest Launch in Battlefield History Rolls On with Millions of Players Around the World
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Battlefield Studios have announced that Battlefield 6™, the ultimate all-out warfare experience, will be offering a special free trial starting today and available until December 2 for all platforms*. New players can join the millions already playing around the world to experience the high-octane, all-out warfare of Battlefield 6 with select maps and modes, featuring tanks, helicopters and even golf carts on the newly released Southern Californian locale of Eastwood. Battlefield 6 is amongst the biggest gaming and entertainment launches of the year with record-breaking success that marks a triumphant return to glory, shattering long-standing franchise records**.
Battlefield 6 , which launched on October 10, has powered its way to critical acclaim receiving a number of prestigious end of the year award nominations including Best Multiplayer Game, Best Action Game and Best Audio Design from The Game Awards .
The road to the biggest opening ever in the storied Battlefield franchise, includes a record-shattering Open Beta in August, all-time highs for franchise sales during the first three days and the introduction of the deadliest ring in Battle Royale with the addition of Battlefield REDSEC just eighteen days after the initial Battlefield 6 launch. The all out warfare then continues with the launch of Winter Offensive this December.
"We are extremely proud of what our amazing teams at Battlefield Studios have accomplished and tremendously excited about the community's passion as we continue to build Battlefield for and with our fans," said Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield . "Today's launch of a free trial for Battlefield 6 is the perfect opportunity for new players to have the All Out Warfare experience that millions of players around the world are raving about."
Battlefield 6 is available now on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam™, EA App, Epic Games Store). Battlefield 6 is available in a Standard Edition (USD$69.99) and also a Phantom Edition (USD$99.99)***. The Phantom Edition includes a full game download of Battlefield 6 , as well as the exclusive "Phantom Squad" Soldier Skin pack, plus two high-performance Weapon Packages, a Vehicle Skin, and a Combat Knife Skin. The Phantom Edition also includes a token for Battlefield Pro , a Season 1 package that includes the Battle Pass, 25 Tier Skips, exclusive cosmetics, XP tokens, and much more.
Visit us on Battlefield.com . Join the official Battlefield community channels over at discord.gg/Battlefield . Follow us on @Battlefield to stay informed on the latest updates, and @BattlefieldCom for the rollout of live updates.
About Battlefield
Battlefield is a storied franchise renowned for uncompromising combat gameplay, and all-out warfare, for over two decades. 100 million players and 5 billion hours played later, Battlefield Studios is defining the future of the first-person shooter with the biggest launch in franchise history with Battlefield 6, and a new era beginning with Battlefield REDSEC .
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
