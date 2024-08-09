Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MTM Critical Metals

MTM Appoints Highly Credentialed Mineral Processing Executive Michael Walshe as CEO

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly credentialled mineral processing executive Mr Michael Walshe as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Highlights:

  • Chemical Engineer & MBA Michael Walshe appointed as CEO effective immediately.
  • Mr Walshe comes from a 15-year career in mineral processing in executive roles with industry leader Metso (formerly Metso:Outotec), and more recently as CEO of Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited.
  • Mr Walshe has been assisting the Company with technical review and analysis of minerals processing opportunities for its highly promising Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology.
Mr Walshe has over 15 years of international experience in engineering, operations, technology commercialisation, and project development roles across the minerals, chemicals, and renewable energy sectors with substantial expertise in the design and scale-up of heat transfer equipment.

He brings over a decade of experience with industry leader Metso Outotec, in various technical and senior management roles, covering all major commodities including lithium, rare earths, gold, and base metals. Mr Walshe has extensive expertise in process design, metallurgical flowsheet development, and structuring project finance packages for junior miners via export credit funding. Before joining MTM, he served as CEO of the ASX- listed mineral explorer Voltaic Strategic Resources Ltd from October 2022 until assuming his current role.

Mr Walshe holds a Bachelor of Chemical and Process Engineering (Hons.) from University College Dublin, Ireland, and a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from the Australian Institute of Business (AIB). He is a chartered professional engineer with both Engineers Australia and the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

MTM Chairman, John Hannaford said, “We are delighted that Michael has agreed to join MTM as CEO after serving in an advisory role for the Company. His extensive network in the mining and metals sector, built during his time with Metso Outotec, a global leader in technology, equipment and services for the mining and process industries across all metals, will be crucial to driving MTM in its next phase of growth. Michael’s expertise and insights have already had a positive impact and we are looking forward to seeing what he can deliver in the CEO role.”

Michael Walshe added, “I am excited to join MTM at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. The potential of the Flash Joule Heating technology to revolutionise metal recovery is very compelling, and I am thrilled to lead the company in bringing this innovative process to commercial reality.

“With my background in process technology scale-up, heat transfer equipment, and mineral processing across a range of commodities, I am confident that this experience is highly complementary to the ambitious goals set by MTM. The opportunity to apply this expertise to a pioneering technology is both a professional and personal milestone, with the opportunity to redefine efficiency, sustainability, and economic viability in the metals industry.

“I look forward to working with the MTM team to unlock the full potential of this novel technology for our shareholders and the broader industry, while also generating value from our portfolio of promising Critical Metal exploration projects.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MTM:AU
