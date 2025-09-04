Mt Kare Application Update

Mt Kare Application Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Mt Kare Application Update

Download the PDF here.

augustus mineralsaug:auasx:augbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia

Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Download the PDF here.

Music Well Exploration Update

Music Well Exploration Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Empire Metals LTD (AIM: EEE; OTCQX: EPMLF), an exploration and resource development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Empire Metals LTD upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Empire Metals LTD begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EPMLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Drilling Confirms Gold Discovery and Significant Progress at Caber Complex

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) is sharing positive results and significant progress at its Matagami Project in today's comprehensive exploration update.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce it has received a permit exemption under the British Columbia Mines Act to undertake a 10 to 15 line km induced polarization (IP) survey at the Company's 1,168 hectare North Island Copper project near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Surface sampling and a preliminary 12.3-line km Induced Polarization (IP) survey in the 1990's identified an interesting chargeability anomaly at the historic Marisa Zone that was followed up by a five hole, 376.43 diamond drilling program. Two of the five holes hit interesting copper values including down hole intervals of 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres in DDH92-01 and 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres in DDH92-03 in an altered quartz diorite. Copper grades were increasing with depth in DDH92-03. The Company plans to follow up these historic results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Download the PDF here.

Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

Download the PDF here.

Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Trading Halt

Related News

Energy Investing

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Gold Investing

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Macquarie Electro Jet Silver Extraction Recovery

Gold Investing

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Oil and Gas Investing

Collaboration with Baker Hughes to Advance H2 at Scale

Gold Investing

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

×