TSX and OTCQX: MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and is pleased to provide the details of its Q1 2022 earnings release and conference call. Earnings Release and Conference Call Details The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Wednesday May 4 th 2022 at 11:00am EST . Prior to the conference call, the Company will release Q1 2022 financial results on May 3 rd after-market. Conference Call Dial-in ...

MPVD:CA,MPVDF