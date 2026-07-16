Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Tumor-Targeted Cancer Antigen Therapy in Solid Tumors

Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Tumor-Targeted Cancer Antigen Therapy in Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced the dosing of the first U.S. participant in its Phase 1 study evaluating MRNA-4200, a tumor-targeted cancer antigen therapy candidate, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. MRNA-4200 encodes for seven antigens commonly shared across patients and tumor types and is designed to help induce and expand T-cell responses against selected tumor targets.

"mRNA-4200 represents our third off-the-shelf cancer antigen therapy candidate and builds on our efforts to explore broad applicability across multiple cancer types," said David Berman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Moderna. "By encoding multiple shared tumor targets, this investigational therapy reflects our ongoing efforts to expand the potential of cancer immunotherapy beyond single-target approaches as we continue working to transform cancer care for patients."

The first dose was administered by Dr. William McKean, Clinical Investigator at START Mountain Region in Salt Lake City, Utah, part of The START Center for Cancer Research, the world's largest community-based early-phase oncology site network.

"The first patient dosed in a study represents far more than an operational milestone--it marks the beginning of evaluating a new therapeutic approach that has the potential to impact patients with advanced cancer," said Dr. McKean. "We are proud to continue our collaboration with Moderna and to support the clinical development of mRNA-4200 by providing patients with early access to promising investigational treatments while generating the clinical evidence needed to advance cancer research."

The Phase 1 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06880549) is an open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation study that will evaluate the safety and tolerability of mRNA-4200 administered with checkpoint inhibitor therapy in adult participants with advanced solid tumors.

mRNA-4200 was developed in collaboration with Immatics under the Database Program. mRNA-4200 incorporates targets identified using Immatics' XPRESIDENT® target discovery and validation platform and its bioinformatics and AI platform XCUBE®.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more. 

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. 

Moderna Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the ability for mRNA-4200 to help induce and expand T-cell responses against selected tumor targets; and the potential of Moderna's mRNA platform in oncology. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley
Vice President, Global Head of Communications
+1 617-800-3651
Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

START Contacts

Lauren Panco
Vice President, Marketing
+1 609-216-4920
Lauren.Panco@startresearch.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



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