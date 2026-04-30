Mineros S.A.'s Special Meeting of Shareholders Concluded Without Conducting Business

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") announces that at the special meeting of shareholders held today, no matters came before the shareholders for approval, and the meeting was concluded without transacting business.

The convening of the special meeting today, was necessitated by specific regulatory and corporate law frameworks in Colombia. The special meeting was therefore called in February on a precautionary basis to preserve procedural flexibility and ensure compliance with these statutory timelines.

Accordingly, as no final determination has been made to proceed with a reorganization there was no business to be brought before the shareholders.

ABOUT Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile.

With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.

Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System

The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co

Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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