Mineros S.A. Returns Capital to Shareholders with Share Repurchase Program in Colombia

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company "), a leading gold producer in Latin America, announces that it is repurchasing 2,986,851 common shares of the Company at a price of COP$16,500, which is equivalent to C$6.06 per share (COP$2,722.15/CAD$1.00 on May 15, 2026) for a total aggregate value of COP$49,283,041,500 (US$13.3 million (COP$3,796.87/US$1.00) under the share repurchase offer (an Oferta de Readquisición de Acciones, or " ORA "), carried out through the facilities of the Colombian Stock Exchange (the " BVC ") from May 11, 2026 to May 15, 2026. The price represents a premium of 13.8% compared to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the BVC on May 15, 2026. The settlement date for the repurchases will be May 26, 2026.
Shares tendered to the ORA totaled 6,572,905 shares representing 195% of the maximum amount.
The ORA was conducted pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program approved by the General Shareholders' Assembly of Mineros at its ordinary meeting held on March 27, 2026, which (i) approved a share repurchase program for an aggregate value of up to USD$80.0 million, to be executed through one or more repurchase offers within a maximum period of three (3) years from March 27, 2026, and (ii) authorized the Board of Directors to regulate the Share Repurchase Program and define and approve its specific terms and conditions. The completion of this ORA represents the first tranche executed under the Share Repurchase Program.
Following settlement, the number of outstanding common shares of the Company will decrease from 295,780,517 to 292,793,666 shares.
About Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile and the exploration project in Tolima near Cajamarca, Colombia.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes statements that use forward looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward looking information includes, without limitation, the timing of the completion of the share buyback, the timing and amount of repurchases of shares; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.
Forward looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward looking information contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information.
Forward looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
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For Further Information, Please Contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co