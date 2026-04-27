Mineros S.A. Partners With IIT Kharagpur's Vikram Sodhi Center for AI-Enabled Mining

Center funded through philanthropic donation from Vice Chairman Vikram Sodhi to support deployment of artificial intelligence across the mining value chain
Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF | OTCQX: MNSAF | BVC: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") today announced a strategic partnership with the Vikram Sodhi Center of Excellence for Enabling Artificial Intelligence in Geological and Mining Systems, led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The collaboration positions Mineros at the forefront of AI-enabled mining innovation and supports the Company's long-term focus on operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.
The Center, recently established by IIT Kharagpur, is independently governed by the institute and funded for its first five years through a personal philanthropic donation of approximately US$1.8 million (INR 150 million) from Vikram Sodhi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mineros. The Center is focused on the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems for practical application across the mining value chain.
As part of the partnership, Mineros will serve as a key industrial partner for field validation of AI-based solutions, making selected operations in the Bajo Cauca region of Antioquia available under a "Living Laboratory" model. This approach—still relatively uncommon in the mining industry—enables real-time deployment, testing, and refinement of technologies in active operating environments, accelerating the transition from research to scalable implementation.
Initial areas of focus include predictive maintenance, metallurgical optimization, and real-time operational monitoring. Over time, the collaboration is expected to extend across five integrated verticals: exploration (target identification), mine planning (optimization of extraction sequences and resource utilization), processing (enhancement of recovery and throughput), predictive maintenance (failure anticipation through sensor-based systems), and ESG analytics (continuous environmental and governance monitoring).
A priority area for Mineros will be the development of ESG analytics capabilities through sensor-based monitoring systems. These systems are intended to enable continuous tracking of key variables such as water quality, particulate emissions, geotechnical stability, tailings performance, biodiversity indicators, and carbon intensity per tonne produced, supporting more data-driven environmental management over time.
"This initiative brings together world-class scientific expertise with real-world operating environments in Colombia," said Vikram Sodhi, Vice Chairman of Mineros. "Our objective is to advance data-driven solutions that enhance efficiency, improve safety, and strengthen environmental performance across the mining value chain."
The partnership also establishes a knowledge corridor between India and Colombia, facilitating the exchange of researchers, engineers, and doctoral students, while supporting the development of local capabilities in geosciences, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing.
Founded in 1951, IIT Kharagpur is one of the world's leading engineering and technology institutions. Through this collaboration, Mineros aims to position Colombia as a strategic platform for the application of artificial intelligence in mining, with the potential to scale successful solutions across its broader portfolio and internationally.
About Mineros S.A.
Mineros S.A. is a Latin American gold mining company with producing assets in Colombia (the Nechí Alluvial Property) and Nicaragua (the HEMCO Property), and development-stage assets including La Colosa (Tolima, Colombia), La Pepa (Atacama, Chile), and the Porvenir polymetallic project (Nicaragua). The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF), OTCQX (OTCQX: MNSAF), and the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC: MINEROS). For additional information, visit www.mineros.com.co .
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the partnership with IIT Kharagpur, the anticipated benefits of the "Living Laboratory" model, the expected scope of the five strategic verticals, and the role of artificial intelligence in the Company's future operations. Forward-looking information can often be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "will," or similar expressions. Such information is based on current expectations and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—including technological, operational, partnership, and regulatory risks—that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Mineros disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. For a more comprehensive discussion of risk factors, please refer to Mineros' latest Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
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For Further Information, Please Contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co
Media Relations comunicaciones@mineros.com.co