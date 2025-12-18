MindMed to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MindMed to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that Rob Barrow, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. PT.

"It is a privilege to participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference as we continue to share the progress MindMed is making to forge a new era of psychiatry," said Rob Barrow, Chief Executive Officer. "The conference provides a meaningful opportunity to engage with the investment community as we prepare for a defining year ahead with three anticipated Phase 3 topline readouts, advancing toward potential FDA submissions in two of the largest psychiatry markets, GAD and MDD."

A live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties and can be accessed here .

The audio webcast replay will be available 24 hours after the webcast and active on MindMed's website for 30 days.

About MindMed

MindMed is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Gitanjali Jain
VP, Head of Investor Relations
ir@mindmed.co

Media:
media@mindmed.co

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.MNMDNASDAQ:MNMD
MNMD
The Conversation (0)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Keep Reading...
Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

(NewsDirect) When psychedelics were first studied more than 50 years ago, researchers discovered that they were useful in assisting people in exploring a greater sense of self. After a half-century hiatus, scientists are once again investigating psychedelics and other mind-altering substances... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Apollo Silver Secures 100% Interest in Athena Claims at Langtry

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Secures 100% Interest in Athena Claims at Langtry

Precious Metals Investing

Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Restarts Mining Operations at San Agustin, Durango

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS SENIOR MINING ADVISOR AND PROVIDES GOLDFIELDS PROJECT UPDATE

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Completes Flow Through Financing