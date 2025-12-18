MindMed to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that Rob Barrow, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. PT.
"It is a privilege to participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference as we continue to share the progress MindMed is making to forge a new era of psychiatry," said Rob Barrow, Chief Executive Officer. "The conference provides a meaningful opportunity to engage with the investment community as we prepare for a defining year ahead with three anticipated Phase 3 topline readouts, advancing toward potential FDA submissions in two of the largest psychiatry markets, GAD and MDD."
A live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties and can be accessed here .
The audio webcast replay will be available 24 hours after the webcast and active on MindMed's website for 30 days.
About MindMed
MindMed is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health.
MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.
