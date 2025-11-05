MindMed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed's Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

Investors:
Gitanjali Jain
VP, Head of Investor Relations
ir@mindmed.co

Media:
media@mindmed.co

