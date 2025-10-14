MindMed Announces New Employee Inducement Grant

MindMed Announces New Employee Inducement Grant

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced the issuance of inducement grants to one newly hired non-executive employee consisting of an option to purchase 28,000 common shares of the Company (the "Option") with an effective grant date of October 14, 2025. The Option has an exercise price equal to the closing price of MindMed's common shares on the date of the grant, and will vest over a four-year period with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the date of the grant and the remaining 75% vesting in substantially equal monthly increments over the three-year period thereafter, subject to the employee's continued employment.

The Option was granted as a material inducement to the employee's employment and was approved by MindMed's Compensation Committee on October 7, 2025, in accordance with Rule 5635(c)(4) of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. The Option was granted outside MindMed's equity incentive plans.

About MindMed

MindMed is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

For Media: media@mindmed.co
For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.MNMDNASDAQ:MNMD
MNMD
The Conversation (0)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

(NewsDirect) When psychedelics were first studied more than 50 years ago, researchers discovered that they were useful in assisting people in exploring a greater sense of self. After a half-century hiatus, scientists are once again investigating psychedelics and other mind-altering substances... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Related News

phosphate investing

Verdant Minerals Gets Greenlight for Ammaroo Phosphate Project

lithium investing

GM Takes US$1.6 Billion Hit on EV Realignment as US Policy Shift Clouds Market Outlook

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

uranium investing

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada