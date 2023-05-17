Agriculture Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Milestone Potash Phase 1 Processing Plant Moves to Commissioning Phase

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that the processing plant of the Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project (the "Project") is transitioning from the construction phase to the commissioning phase. In addition, the Operations team has officially begun preparation for Start-up and operations. The Project is located about 35 km southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Western Potash Celebration on Construction Complete with Bird Construction

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42108578-25cf-4073-97e8-520af41be02e

To ensure successful commissioning of the process plant, Western Potash Corp. ("Western"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which owns the Project assets, has further enhanced its operation and technical team by appointing Mr. Jamie Janotta Operations Director. Mr. Janotta brings over 40 years of potash processing and operational experience to the Project. Mr. Janotta started his professional career at the world's largest solution potash mine - Mosaic Potash Belle Plaine Mine - having served there for 30 years as, progressively, Wet Process Supervisor, Maintenance Manager, Minefield Manager, Refinery Manager and Commissioning Manager. Over the past decade, Mr. Janotta has been actively involved in consulting for many other potash projects in the areas of processing and commissioning. He has demonstrated a strong track record, in his various roles, of increasing refinery capacity, reducing operational costs and improving product quality and safety performance, among others.

Western CEO and President, Mr. Bill Xue, said "We are very fortunate to have Mr. Janotta join our team. The Milestone Project will greatly benefit from Mr. Janotta's extensive experience which he accumulated over decades of service in potash processing and commissioning. As the Project advances toward operational readiness, I strongly encourage those who have a keen interest in innovation and potash solution mining to consider joining our team and help advance the Milestone Phase 1 to next steps. I look forward to witnessing the Project move toward into production."

Bill Xue
Chair of the Board
Western Resources Corp.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "should", "believe" and similar expressions (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For more information on the contents of this release please contact Jack Xue, Corporate Secretary, at 306-924-9378.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Western ResourcesWRX:CAPotash Investing
WRX:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LBI

Lions Bay Capital to Become Major Shareholder in Parkway Minerals and Davenport Resources

Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV:LBI) (“Lions Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Parkway Minerals NL (“Parkway Minerals”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed fertiliser minerals company, has signed binding term sheets to acquire 97.79% of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), (the “Transaction”), including 100% of the shares held by Lions Bay.

Lions Bay is currently the largest shareholder of CPC (owns 48% of the issued capital) and has also provided working capital by way of loan funds of approximately C$550,000 to CPC. Following the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent (including Parkway Minerals shareholder approval) outlined in the term sheet, at completion of the Transaction, Lions Bay will receive approximately:

Keep reading...Show less

Western Resources Reports AGM Results

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held today, March 10, 2023. The approved items are:

  1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 7;
  2. The election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Mark Fracchia, Justin Xing, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Scott Nagel to the Board. A total of 328,893,991 common shares, representing 80.51% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approximate number of those votes "For" each director, the approximate "Percentage" of the total votes cast and the "Withheld/Abstain" votes for each director are shown as below:
Director For Withheld/Abstain Percentage
Bill Xue 290,562,409 281,780 99.90%
George Gao 290,563,629 280,560 99.90%
Mark Fracchia 290,647,637 196,552 99.93%
Justin Xing 290,649,317 194,872 99.93%
Guy Bentinck 290,646,287 197,902 99.93%
Andrew Hancharyk 290,648,837 195,352 99.93%
Scott Nagel 290,651,047 193,142 99.93%

3. The re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, with 290,705,797 shares voted "For", representing 99.95% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 138,392 shares voted "Withheld".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Receives Ministerial Approval of Mine Life Extension to 40 Years

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Western Potash Corp. ("Western") has received approval of the Ministry of Environment ("Ministerial Approval") to extend the mine life of the Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project ("Project") to 40 years.

The Project is designed as a selective solution mine which, in contrast with traditional potash mining and solution mining, is expected not to produce salt tailings on surface, thereby substantially reducing the environmental impact. The construction of the Project was kicked off in June 2019 with an anticipated production 146,000 metric tonnes per year and mine life as 12 years. As the Project progressed, Western applied for an extension of the mine life to 40 years, as resource reviews supported this change.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Loan Transaction With Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp. ("Western"), has closed the second tranche, in the amount of US$31 million, equivalent of C$41.6 million of its C$85 million Loan transaction with Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), the terms of which were previously announced in the press release of April 28, 2022.

The second tranche of funds from the Loan transaction will be used by Western to finish the construction of the Milestone Phase 1 Project ("Project") and continue with the development of the optimized mining plan. The construction of the processing plant is expected to be completed in early May, 2023, with plant production to be initiated in December 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
crane puts a sack of fertilizer on a trailer in a field in the spring

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP? (Updated 2023)

The world’s population continues to grow, and so too does demand for agricultural crops. Not surprisingly, it is becoming increasingly important for farmers to grow more crops more efficiently.

That’s where potash fertilizers come into play — these nutrients not only increase food quality, but also boost crop yield. Farmers use various fertilizers to grow crops, but the two most common are sulfate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

Canada is the world’s top potash country by far, with annual output topping 16 million metric tons (MT) in 2022. China took the second spot in terms of total potash production at 6 million MT, followed by Russia in third place at 5 million MT.

Keep reading...Show less
hands holding potash

Securing the Potash Supply Chain

The sanctions implemented against Russia and Belarus in connection with the war against Ukraine have caused many nations to reconsider their supply chains.

Potash, a key mineral in agriculture, is one of many resources impacted by this shakeup. Until recently, Russia and Belarus together accounted for 40 percent of global potash exports.

There is now a global push to reduce reliance on unstable and questionable jurisdictions such as these two countries. This creates both significant growth and considerable investment opportunity for investors interested in potash production, and one potential player investors might not be aware of is the African country of Gabon.

Keep reading...Show less
Potashâs Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

Potashâs Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

(NewsDirect)

ValueTheMarkets News Commentary As the global population continues to grow, the demand for agricultural production is increasing exponentially. To meet this demand while protecting the environment, sustainable agriculture practices are playing a more important role. One essential nutrient significant in sustainable agriculture is potash, a potassium-rich compound. Here we discuss agricultural protection with regards to BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

International Graphite Ltd (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

Phase 5 Drill Program Commenced At Makuutu

Related News

Resource Investing

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Ltd (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

rare earth investing

Phase 5 Drill Program Commenced At Makuutu

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Drilling Underway At Bynoe Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Porphyry Prospectivity Confirmed With Additional TMT Targets Identified

×