Mike Tyson and TerrAscend Team Up To Launch Tyson 2.0 In Maryland And Pennsylvania

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Tyson 2.0, the cannabis brand founded by Mike Tyson, to launch its products across Maryland and Pennsylvania.

"Cannabis changed my life, and I want to share that with the world," said Mike Tyson, co-founder of Tyson 2.0. "Partnering with TerrAscend lets us reach more people and deliver products we're proud of in Maryland and Pennsylvania."

Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend, added: "Thank you, Mike, for your hard work and commitment to advancing the cannabis industry and federal reform. I've seen firsthand that when you commit to something, you give it everything you've got. TerrAscend is proud to partner with Tyson 2.0 and bring that same dedication and energy to Maryland and Pennsylvania."

In Maryland, TerrAscend will manufacture and distribute premium flower, vapes, and edibles, while in Pennsylvania the lineup will include flower, vapes, concentrates, and troches available through Apothecarium retail stores and the Company's wholesale network.

Products are expected to hit shelves in the new year at Apothecarium locations and other select dispensaries in both states.

For more information on Tyson 2.0 products, please visit: https://tyson20.com

And for more on Apothecarium dispensaries, please visit: https://apothecarium.com

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe," "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "look forward to", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's expectation of future availability of funds under the uncommitted term loan; and the Company's growth prospects in new and existing markets. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2025.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. 


For more information regarding TerrAscend: Ziad Ghanem Chief Executive Officer IR@TerrAscend.com 689-345-4114 Briana Chester MATTIO Communications TerrAscend@mattio.com 424-465-4419

