Meta to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's third quarter 2026 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, October 21st, 2026.
Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.atmeta.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.
Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on October 21st, 2026 will also be posted to the investor.atmeta.com website.
Disclosure Information
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About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving toward building experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.
Contacts
Investors:
Rob Bevegni
investor@meta.com / investor.atmeta.com
Press:
Matt Tye
press@meta.com / meta.com/news
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SOURCE Meta