Merck and Moderna Will Present Results From Landmark Phase 3 INTerpath-001 Trial for Intismeran Autogene Plus KEYTRUDA® at ESMO 2026 Presidential Symposium

Intismeran plus KEYTRUDA significantly reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 42% (HR=0.58 [95% CI, 0.45–0.75]; two-sided p<0.001) compared to KEYTRUDA alone for patients with completely resected stage IIB-IV melanoma
Benefit was greater after six months, following the intismeran immunization regimen, as intismeran plus KEYTRUDA reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 58% (piecewise HR=0.42 [95% CI, 0.30–0.58]) compared to KEYTRUDA alone in a pre-specified sensitivity analysis
Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) today announced detailed positive recurrence-free survival (RFS) and distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) results from the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 trial evaluating intismeran autogene (intismeran; V940 or MRNA-4157), a novel investigational MRNA-based individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) being jointly developed by Merck and Moderna, in combination with KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as adjuvant treatment for patients with completely resected stage IIB-IV melanoma. These late-breaking results will be presented for the first time during Presidential Symposium I at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 (Presentation #LBA1), were selected for an official ESMO Press Briefing and have been accepted for publication in The New England Journal of Medicine .
At the primary pre-specified analysis (intention-to-treat), after a median follow-up of 24.6 months, intismeran in combination with KEYTRUDA significantly reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 42% (HR=0.58 [95% CI, 0.45–0.75]; two-sided p<0.001). Intismeran plus KEYTRUDA also significantly reduced the risk of distant metastasis or death by 38% (HR=0.62 [95% CI, 0.45–0.85]; two-sided p=0.002) compared to KEYTRUDA alone. The improvements observed in RFS and DMFS were generally consistent across pre-specified patient subgroups. Overall survival (OS) data are not yet mature, but a favorable trend in OS with intismeran plus KEYTRUDA has been observed. The study remains ongoing to further evaluate OS and other key endpoints. The safety profile of intismeran plus KEYTRUDA was generally consistent with previously reported studies of the combination, and no new safety signals were observed. Based on these data, we are engaging with regulatory authorities.
The efficacy of the intismeran immunization plus KEYTRUDA in the first six months was comparable with KEYTRUDA alone for risk of recurrence or death (HR=0.99 [95% CI, 0.66–1.49]) and risk of distant metastasis or death (HR=1.01 [95% CI, 0.58–1.79]). At six months, following the intismeran immunization regimen, a pre-specified sensitivity analysis of the primary endpoint showed the addition of intismeran plus KEYTRUDA reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 58% (HR=0.42 [95% CI, 0.30–0.58]) and reduced the risk of distant metastasis or death by half (HR=0.50 [95% CI, 0.34–0.73]) compared to KEYTRUDA alone.
In a pre-specified sensitivity analysis of the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population, which excluded participants who did not receive at least one dose of intismeran or placebo as planned, intismeran plus KEYTRUDA reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49% (HR=0.51 [95% CI, 0.39–0.67]) and the risk of distant metastasis or death by 45% (HR=0.55 [95% CI, 0.40–0.77]) compared to KEYTRUDA alone.
"The transformative INTerpath-001 results have the potential to make a foundational shift in how we treat patients with earlier-stage melanoma in the adjuvant setting," said Professor Georgina Long, the study's principal investigator and medical director of Melanoma Institute Australia, Chair of Melanoma Medical Oncology and Translational Research at the University of Sydney. "For decades, cancer treatment has largely been defined by where a tumor originates in the body. The INTerpath-001 findings support a fundamentally new and individualized approach to treating resected melanoma in the adjuvant setting, one that tailors treatment to the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor to enhance an anti-tumor immune response. While these results are in patients with completely resected stage IIB-IV melanoma, they provide valuable insights and will help inform our understanding of intismeran as clinical research continues into other tumor types and across settings."
"INTerpath-001 is the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in RFS and DMFS over standard-of-care KEYTRUDA in patients with resected melanoma, setting a new benchmark in the adjuvant setting and representing one of the most significant advances in melanoma treatment since the advent of immunotherapy," said Dr. Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories. "These results, building on the body of evidence from the Phase 2b study, strengthen our confidence in the curative potential of intismeran autogene when given in combination with KEYTRUDA. Importantly, these data suggest that, by intervening earlier, this approach may offer a tangible opportunity to change the trajectory of a patient's cancer."
"From the beginning, we believed mRNA technology could make it possible to develop cancer treatments uniquely matched to each patient's tumor. The INTerpath-001 results mark a defining moment for that vision and show what's possible when we rethink how medicines are made," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "These results reinforce our conviction that mRNA has the potential to fundamentally change how we treat cancer."
Merck and Moderna are advancing the robust INTerpath clinical development program evaluating the safety and efficacy of intismeran in combination with KEYTRUDA and other anti-cancer therapies, and as a monotherapy. The INTerpath program currently consists of nine total Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials across multiple tumor types and stages of disease, including three ongoing Phase 3 trials in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Additional clinical studies include the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial in adjuvant melanoma and a Phase 1 study exploring adjuvant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (Abstract #3151P), perioperative gastric carcinoma and perioperative NSCLC.
The results from INTerpath-001 build on previously reported Phase 2b results for intismeran in combination with KEYTRUDA from the KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial, including the five-year follow-up data presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting .
Study design and additional data from INTerpath-001
INTerpath-001 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-comparator-controlled global Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT05933577 ) evaluating the safety and efficacy of intismeran in combination with KEYTRUDA compared to KEYTRUDA alone in patients with high-risk (stage IIB-IV) resected cutaneous melanoma. The trial enrolled 1,137 patients who, following complete surgical resection, were randomized 2:1 to receive intismeran (1 mg every three weeks for up to nine doses) and KEYTRUDA (400 mg every six weeks up to nine cycles [for approximately one year]) compared to placebo plus KEYTRUDA for approximately one year until disease recurrence or unacceptable toxicity, or for a total treatment duration of up to approximately 56 weeks, whichever was sooner.
The primary endpoint is RFS, defined as the time from randomization to any disease recurrence (local, locoregional, regional or distant) as assessed by the investigator, or death due to any cause. Key secondary endpoints include DMFS, OS, safety, tolerability and quality of life.
In the ITT population, the two-year RFS rate was 82.2% (95% CI, 79.3%–84.8%) for intismeran plus KEYTRUDA compared to 70.0% (95% CI, 65.0%–74.5%) for KEYTRUDA alone. Median RFS was not reached (NR) (95% CI, not estimable [NE]–NE) for either arm. Additionally, the two-year DMFS rate was 88.5% (95% CI, 86.0%–90.6%) for intismeran plus KEYTRUDA compared to 80.2% (95% CI, 75.6%–84.0%) for KEYTRUDA alone. Median DMFS was NR (95% CI, NE–NE) for either arm.
Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) occurred in 95.8% (723 of 755 patients) receiving intismeran plus KEYTRUDA and 90.0% (342 of 380 patients) receiving KEYTRUDA alone. Grade 3–5 TRAEs occurred in 14.2% (n=107) versus 13.4% (n=51) of patients, respectively. The most common adverse events in the intismeran plus KEYTRUDA arm were pyrexia (52.2%), injection site pain (51.0%) and fatigue (38.5%).
About intismeran autogene
Intismeran autogene (intismeran; V940 or mRNA-4157) is a novel, potential first-in-class investigational messenger RNA (mRNA)-based individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) jointly developed by Merck and Moderna. Intismeran is designed and produced using a patient's tumor sample to identify the unique mutational signature of their cancer and generate an anti-tumor immune response. Information derived from the patient's tumor and normal DNA is used to create an individualized treatment design, or "blueprint," informed by selected neoantigens unique to that patient's cancer. Each therapy consists of a synthetic mRNA coding for up to 34 neoantigens. Upon administration, the RNA-encoded neoantigen sequences are translated in the body and presented to the immune system, a key step in generating specific T-cell responses against cancer cells. Individualized neoantigen therapies are designed to train and activate an anti-tumor immune response based on the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor.
About melanoma
Melanoma, one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer, is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells. The rates of melanoma have been rising over the past few decades, with more than 338,000 new cases diagnosed worldwide in 2024. In the U.S., skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer diagnosed, and melanoma accounts for a large majority of skin cancer deaths. It is estimated there will be about 112,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed and over 8,500 deaths resulting from the disease in the U.S. in 2026 alone. Despite advances in treatment, patients with resected melanoma remain at risk of disease recurrence, which most often occurs within the first two years following surgery. Disease recurrence can be metastatic as well as localized, with more than half of patients who experience recurrence developing one or more distant metastases. Distant metastases can spread to critical organs, including the lung, liver and brain, and are associated with substantially worse outcomes, underscoring the continued need for treatment approaches that can help reduce the risk of recurrence and the risk of local and distant metastasis.
About Merck's research in melanoma
Merck is committed to delivering meaningful advances for patients with melanoma and to continuing research in skin cancers through a broad clinical development program across investigational and approved medicines. KEYTRUDA has been established as an important treatment option for the adjuvant treatment of patients with resected Stage IIB, IIC, or III melanoma based on results of KEYNOTE-054 and KEYNOTE-716. KEYTRUDA is also approved worldwide for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Leveraging a decade of melanoma clinical trials, Merck continues to explore both innovative treatment approaches, including investigational individualized neoantigen therapies, and novel KEYTRUDA combinations with the goal of further improving long‑term outcomes for people living with melanoma.
About Merck's early-stage cancer clinical program
Finding cancer at an earlier stage may give patients a greater chance of long-term survival. Many cancers are considered most treatable and potentially curable in their earliest stage of disease. Building on the strong understanding of the role of KEYTRUDA in later-stage cancers, Merck is evaluating our portfolio of medicines and pipeline candidates in earlier disease states, with more than 30 ongoing registrational studies across multiple types of cancer.
About KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) injection for intravenous use, 100 mg
KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.
Merck has the industry's largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 2,800 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.
Selected Indications in the U.S. for KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab)
Melanoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric (12 years and older) patients with Stage IIB, IIC, or III melanoma following complete resection.
See additional selected KEYTRUDA indications in the U.S. after the Selected Important Safety Information.
Selected Safety Information for KEYTRUDA
Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
KEYTRUDA is a monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.
Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.
Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients.
Pneumonitis occurred in 8% (31/389) of adult patients with cHL receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent, including Grades 3-4 in 2.3% of patients. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 2 days to 53 months). Pneumonitis rates were similar in patients with and without prior thoracic radiation. Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 5.4% (21) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 42% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 68% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 77% had resolution.
Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 63% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 71% had resolution.
Immune-Mediated Colitis
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.5% (15) and withholding in 0.5% (13) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Colitis resolved in 85% of the 48 patients.
Hepatotoxicity and Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
KEYTRUDA as a Single Agent
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.7% (19/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 68% (13/19) of patients; additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 11% of patients. Hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.2% (6) and withholding in 0.3% (9) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Hepatitis resolved in 79% of the 19 patients.
KEYTRUDA With Axitinib
KEYTRUDA in combination with axitinib can cause hepatic toxicity. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider monitoring more frequently as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. For elevated liver enzymes, interrupt KEYTRUDA and axitinib, and consider administering corticosteroids as needed. With the combination of KEYTRUDA and axitinib, Grades 3 and 4 increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (20%) and increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (13%) were seen at a higher frequency compared to KEYTRUDA alone. Fifty-nine percent of the patients with increased ALT received systemic corticosteroids. In patients with ALT ≥3 times upper limit of normal (ULN) (Grades 2-4, n=116), ALT resolved to Grades 0-1 in 94%. Among the 92 patients who were rechallenged with either KEYTRUDA (n=3) or axitinib (n=34) administered as a single agent or with both (n=55), recurrence of ALT ≥3 times ULN was observed in 1 patient receiving KEYTRUDA, 16 patients receiving axitinib, and 24 patients receiving both. All patients with a recurrence of ALT ≥3 ULN subsequently recovered from the event.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
Adrenal Insufficiency
KEYTRUDA can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.8% (22/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 77% (17/22) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.3% (8) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.
Hypophysitis
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate hormone replacement as indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (17/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.2%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 94% (16/17) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Hypophysitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (4) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.
Thyroid Disorders
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Thyroiditis occurred in 0.6% (16/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.3%). None discontinued, but KEYTRUDA was withheld in <0.1% (1) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 3.4% (96/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.8%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (2) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Hypothyroidism occurred in 8% (237/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (6.2%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.5% (14) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. The majority of patients with hypothyroidism required long-term thyroid hormone replacement. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 1185 patients with HNSCC, occurring in 16% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent or in combination with platinum and FU, including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 389 adult patients with cHL (17%) receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent, including Grade 1 (6.2%) and Grade 2 (10.8%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hyperthyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 11% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment, including Grade 3 (0.2%) hyperthyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 22% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment (KEYNOTE-091), including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism.
Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Which Can Present With Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Type 1 DM occurred in 0.2% (6/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA. It led to permanent discontinuation in <0.1% (1) and withholding of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis With Renal Dysfunction
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.3% (9/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.1%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 89% (8/9) of patients. Nephritis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (3) and withholding in 0.1% (3) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Nephritis resolved in 56% of the 9 patients.
Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome, drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms, and toxic epidermal necrolysis, has occurred with anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate nonexfoliative rashes. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA depending on severity. Immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions occurred in 1.4% (38/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (1%) and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 40% (15/38) of patients. These reactions led to permanent discontinuation in 0.1% (2) and withholding of KEYTRUDA in 0.6% (16) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 6% had recurrence. The reactions resolved in 79% of the 38 patients.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of <1% (unless otherwise noted) in patients who received KEYTRUDA or were reported with the use of other anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Severe or fatal cases have been reported for some of these adverse reactions. Cardiac/Vascular: Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis; Nervous System: Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy; Ocular: Uveitis, iritis and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment, including blindness, can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss; Gastrointestinal: Pancreatitis, to include increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis; Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue: Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis (and associated sequelae, including renal failure), arthritis (1.5%), polymyalgia rheumatica; Endocrine: Hypoparathyroidism; Hematologic/Immune: Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection; Other: Myocarditis-Myositis-Myasthenia Gravis (or Myasthenia-Like) Overlap syndrome, reported as the co-occurrence of either two or all three adverse reactions.
Infusion-Related Reactions
KEYTRUDA can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions, including hypersensitivity and anaphylaxis, which have been reported in 0.2% of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of infusion for Grade 1 or Grade 2 reactions. For Grade 3 or Grade 4 reactions, stop infusion and permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA.
Complications of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT)
Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic HSCT before or after anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute and chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of these complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit vs risks of using anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.
Increased Mortality in Patients With Multiple Myeloma
In trials in patients with multiple myeloma, the addition of KEYTRUDA to a thalidomide analogue plus dexamethasone resulted in increased mortality. Treatment of these patients with an anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatment in this combination is not recommended outside of controlled trials.
Embryofetal Toxicity
Based on its mechanism of action, KEYTRUDA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise women of this potential risk. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating KEYTRUDA and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment and for 4 months after the last dose.
Adverse Reactions
In KEYNOTE-006, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 9% of 555 patients with advanced melanoma; adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation in more than one patient were colitis (1.4%), autoimmune hepatitis (0.7%), allergic reaction (0.4%), polyneuropathy (0.4%), and cardiac failure (0.4%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) with KEYTRUDA were fatigue (28%), diarrhea (26%), rash (24%), and nausea (21%).
In KEYNOTE-054, when KEYTRUDA was administered as a single agent to patients with stage III melanoma, KEYTRUDA was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 14% of 509 patients; the most common (≥1%) were pneumonitis (1.4%), colitis (1.2%), and diarrhea (1%). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 25% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA. The most common adverse reaction (≥20%) with KEYTRUDA was diarrhea (28%). In KEYNOTE-716, when KEYTRUDA was administered as a single agent to patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma, adverse reactions occurring in patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma were similar to those occurring in 1011 patients with stage III melanoma from KEYNOTE-054.
In KEYNOTE-189, when KEYTRUDA was administered with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy in metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 20% of 405 patients. The most common adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA were pneumonitis (3%) and acute kidney injury (2%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) with KEYTRUDA were nausea (56%), fatigue (56%), constipation (35%), diarrhea (31%), decreased appetite (28%), rash (25%), vomiting (24%), cough (21%), dyspnea (21%), and pyrexia (20%).
In KEYNOTE-407, when KEYTRUDA was administered with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or paclitaxel protein-bound in metastatic squamous NSCLC, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 15% of 101 patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were febrile neutropenia, pneumonia, and urinary tract infection. Adverse reactions observed in KEYNOTE-407 were similar to those observed in KEYNOTE-189 with the exception that increased incidences of alopecia (47% vs 36%) and peripheral neuropathy (31% vs 25%) were observed in the KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy arm compared to the placebo and chemotherapy arm in KEYNOTE-407.
In KEYNOTE-042, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 19% of 636 patients with advanced NSCLC; the most common were pneumonitis (3%), death due to unknown cause (1.6%), and pneumonia (1.4%). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were pneumonia (7%), pneumonitis (3.9%), pulmonary embolism (2.4%), and pleural effusion (2.2%). The most common adverse reaction (≥20%) was fatigue (25%).
In KEYNOTE-010, KEYTRUDA monotherapy was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 8% of 682 patients with metastatic NSCLC; the most common was pneumonitis (1.8%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were decreased appetite (25%), fatigue (25%), dyspnea (23%), and nausea (20%).
In KEYNOTE-671, adverse reactions occurring in patients with resectable NSCLC receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy, given as neoadjuvant treatment and continued as single-agent adjuvant treatment, were generally similar to those occurring in patients in other clinical trials across tumor types receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy.
The most common adverse reactions (reported in ≥20%) in patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy or chemoradiotherapy were fatigue/asthenia, nausea, constipation, diarrhea, decreased appetite, rash, vomiting, cough, dyspnea, pyrexia, alopecia, peripheral neuropathy, mucosal inflammation, stomatitis, headache, weight loss, abdominal pain, arthralgia, myalgia, insomnia, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia, urinary tract infection, hypothyroidism, radiation skin injury, dysphagia, dry mouth, and musculoskeletal pain.
In the neoadjuvant phase of KEYNOTE-671, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, serious adverse reactions occurred in 34% of 396 patients. The most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (4.8%), venous thromboembolism (3.3%), and anemia (2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.3% of patients, including death due to unknown cause (0.8%), sepsis (0.3%), and immune-mediated lung disease (0.3%). Permanent discontinuation of any study drug due to an adverse reaction occurred in 18% of patients who received KEYTRUDA in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy; the most frequent adverse reactions (≥1%) that led to permanent discontinuation of any study drug were acute kidney injury (1.8%), interstitial lung disease (1.8%), anemia (1.5%), neutropenia (1.5%), and pneumonia (1.3%).
Of the KEYTRUDA-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment, 6% of 396 patients did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The most frequent (≥1%) adverse reaction that led to cancellation of surgery in the KEYTRUDA arm was interstitial lung disease (1%).
In the adjuvant phase of KEYNOTE-671, when KEYTRUDA was administered as a single agent as adjuvant treatment, serious adverse reactions occurred in 14% of 290 patients. The most frequent serious adverse reaction was pneumonia (3.4%). One fatal adverse reaction of pulmonary hemorrhage occurred. Permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 12% of patients who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent, given as adjuvant treatment; the most frequent adverse reactions (≥1%) that led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA were diarrhea (1.7%), interstitial lung disease (1.4%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (1%), and musculoskeletal pain (1%).
Adverse reactions observed in KEYNOTE-091 were generally similar to those occurring in other patients with NSCLC receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent, with the exception of hypothyroidism (22%), hyperthyroidism (11%), and pneumonitis (7%). Two fatal adverse reactions of myocarditis occurred.
Adverse reactions observed in KEYNOTE-483 were generally similar to those occurring in other patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy.
In KEYNOTE-689, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving KEYTRUDA were stomatitis (48%), radiation skin injury (40%), weight loss (36%), fatigue (33%), dysphagia (29%), constipation (27%), hypothyroidism (26%), nausea (24%), rash (22%), dry mouth (22%), diarrhea (22%), and musculoskeletal pain (22%).
In the neoadjuvant phase of KEYNOTE-689, of the 361 patients who received at least one dose of single agent KEYTRUDA, 11% experienced serious adverse reactions. Serious adverse reactions that occurred in more than one patient were pneumonia (1.4%), tumor hemorrhage (0.8%), dysphagia (0.6%), immune-mediated hepatitis (0.6%), cellulitis (0.6%), and dyspnea (0.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.1% of patients, including respiratory failure, clostridium infection, septic shock, and myocardial infarction (one patient each). Permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 2.8% of patients who received KEYTRUDA as neoadjuvant treatment. The most frequent adverse reaction which resulted in permanent discontinuation of neoadjuvant KEYTRUDA in more than one patient was arthralgia (0.6%).
Of the 361 patients who received KEYTRUDA as neoadjuvant treatment, 11% did not receive surgery. Surgical cancellation on the KEYTRUDA arm was due to disease progression in 4%, patient decision in 3%, adverse reactions in 1.4%, physician's decision in 1.1%, unresectable tumor in 0.6%, loss of follow-up in 0.3%, and use of non-study anti-cancer therapy in 0.3%.
Of the 323 KEYTRUDA-treated patients who received surgery following the neoadjuvant phase, 1.2% experienced delay of surgery (defined as on-study surgery occurring ≥9 weeks after initiation of neoadjuvant KEYTRUDA) due to adverse reactions, and 2.8% did not receive adjuvant treatment due to adverse reactions.
In the adjuvant phase of KEYNOTE-689, of the 255 patients who received at least one dose of KEYTRUDA, 38% experienced serious adverse reactions. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of KEYTRUDA-treated patients were pneumonia (2.7%), pyrexia (2.4%), stomatitis (2.4%), acute kidney injury (2.0%), pneumonitis (1.6%), COVID-19 (1.2%), death not otherwise specified (1.2%), diarrhea (1.2%), dysphagia (1.2%), gastrostomy tube site complication (1.2%), and immune-mediated hepatitis (1.2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 5% of patients, including death not otherwise specified (1.2%), acute renal failure (0.4%), hypercalcemia (0.4%), pulmonary hemorrhage (0.4%), dysphagia/malnutrition (0.4%), mesenteric thrombosis (0.4%), sepsis (0.4%), pneumonia (0.4%), COVID-19 (0.4%), respiratory failure (0.4%), cardiovascular disorder (0.4%), and gastrointestinal hemorrhage (0.4%). Permanent discontinuation of adjuvant KEYTRUDA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. The most frequent (≥1%) adverse reactions that led to permanent discontinuation of adjuvant KEYTRUDA were pneumonitis, colitis, immune-mediated hepatitis, and death not otherwise specified.
In KEYNOTE-048, KEYTRUDA monotherapy was discontinued due to adverse events in 12% of 300 patients with HNSCC; the most common adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation were sepsis (1.7%) and pneumonia (1.3%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (33%), constipation (20%), and rash (20%).
In KEYNOTE-048, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with platinum (cisplatin or carboplatin) and FU chemotherapy, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 16% of 276 patients with HNSCC. The most common adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA were pneumonia (2.5%), pneumonitis (1.8%), and septic shock (1.4%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were nausea (51%), fatigue (49%), constipation (37%), vomiting (32%), mucosal inflammation (31%), diarrhea (29%), decreased appetite (29%), stomatitis (26%), and cough (22%).
In KEYNOTE-012, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 17% of 192 patients with HNSCC. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were pneumonia, dyspnea, confusional state, vomiting, pleural effusion, and respiratory failure. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue, decreased appetite, and dyspnea. Adverse reactions occurring in patients with HNSCC were generally similar to those occurring in patients with melanoma or NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy, with the exception of increased incidences of facial edema and new or worsening hypothyroidism.
In KEYNOTE-204, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 14% of 148 patients with cHL. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA; those ≥1% were pneumonitis, pneumonia, pyrexia, myocarditis, acute kidney injury, febrile neutropenia, and sepsis. Three patients died from causes other than disease progression: 2 from complications after allogeneic HSCT and 1 from unknown cause. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were upper respiratory tract infection (41%), musculoskeletal pain (32%), diarrhea (22%), and pyrexia, fatigue, rash, and cough (20% each).
In KEYNOTE-087, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 5% of 210 patients with cHL. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 16% of patients; those ≥1% were pneumonia, pneumonitis, pyrexia, dyspnea, GVHD, and herpes zoster. Two patients died from causes other than disease progression: 1 from GVHD after subsequent allogeneic HSCT and 1 from septic shock. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (26%), pyrexia (24%), cough (24%), musculoskeletal pain (21%), diarrhea (20%), and rash (20%).
In KEYNOTE-170, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 8% of 53 patients with PMBCL. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients and included arrhythmia (4%), cardiac tamponade (2%), myocardial infarction (2%), pericardial effusion (2%), and pericarditis (2%). Six (11%) patients died within 30 days of start of treatment. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were musculoskeletal pain (30%), upper respiratory tract infection and pyrexia (28% each), cough (26%), fatigue (23%), and dyspnea (21%).
In KEYNOTE-A39, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv to patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (n=440), fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients, including acute respiratory failure (0.7%), pneumonia (0.5%), and pneumonitis/ILD (0.2%). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 50% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv; the serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients were rash (6%), acute kidney injury (5%), pneumonitis/ILD (4.5%), urinary tract infection (3.6%), diarrhea (3.2%), pneumonia (2.3%), pyrexia (2%), and hyperglycemia (2%). Permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA occurred in 27% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA were pneumonitis/ILD (4.8%) and rash (3.4%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) occurring in patients treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv were rash (68%), peripheral neuropathy (67%), fatigue (51%), pruritus (41%), diarrhea (38%), alopecia (35%), weight loss (33%), decreased appetite (33%), nausea (26%), constipation (26%), dry eye (24%), dysgeusia (21%), and urinary tract infection (21%).
In KEYNOTE-052, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 11% of 370 patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 42% of patients; those ≥2% were urinary tract infection, hematuria, acute kidney injury, pneumonia, and urosepsis. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (38%), musculoskeletal pain (24%), decreased appetite (22%), constipation (21%), rash (21%), and diarrhea (20%).
In KEYNOTE-045, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 8% of 266 patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The most common adverse reaction resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA was pneumonitis (1.9%). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 39% of KEYTRUDA-treated patients; those ≥2% were urinary tract infection, pneumonia, anemia, and pneumonitis. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients who received KEYTRUDA were fatigue (38%), musculoskeletal pain (32%), pruritus (23%), decreased appetite (21%), nausea (21%), and rash (20%).
In KEYNOTE-B15, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) occurring in cisplatin-eligible patients with MIBC treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (n=403) were rash (63%), fatigue (48%), pruritus (46%), peripheral neuropathy (43%), diarrhea (36%), alopecia (32%), decreased appetite (29%), nausea and dysgeusia (28% each), constipation (27%), urinary tract infection (UTI) and dry eye (25% each), weight loss (22%), and hyperglycemia (20%).
In the neoadjuvant phase of KEYNOTE-B15, serious adverse reactions occurred in 27% (n=403) of patients; the most frequent (≥1.5%) were rash (3.2%), pneumonitis/interstitial lung disease (ILD) (2.2%), and diarrhea (1.7%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.7% of patients, including multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (0.5%) and COVID-19 pneumonia, cardiac arrest, pneumonia, septic shock, and urosepsis (0.2% each). Additional fatal adverse reactions were reported in 2 patients in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started, including pneumonia and sepsis (1 patient each). Permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. The most frequent (>1%) adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA were rash (2.2%), increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and pneumonitis/ILD (1.7% each), and hepatitis (1.2%).
Of the 403 patients in the KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 13 patients (3.2%) did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The adverse reactions that led to cancellation of surgery were multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (0.5%) and adenocarcinoma of colon, COVID-19 pneumonia, cardiac arrest, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery disease, glomerulonephritis, immune-mediated lung disease, myocarditis, pneumonia, pneumonitis, and urosepsis (0.2% each).
Of the 351 patients who received neoadjuvant treatment with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv and underwent radical cystectomy, 26 patients (7%) experienced delay of surgery (defined as time from last neoadjuvant treatment to surgery exceeding 8 weeks) due to adverse reactions.
In the adjuvant phase of KEYNOTE-B15, serious adverse reactions occurred in 35% (n=249) of patients; the most frequent (≥1.5%) were UTI (8%), sepsis (2.8%), and diarrhea, hyperglycemia, and pneumonitis/ILD (1.6% each). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.2% of patients, including death (0.8%) and cardiac arrest, duodenal ulcer perforation, acute pancreatitis, renal failure, small cell lung cancer, and toxic shock syndrome (0.4% each). Permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 23% of patients; the most frequent (>1%) were diarrhea and pneumonitis/ILD (2.4% each), rash (2%), and hyperglycemia and sepsis (1.2% each).
In KEYNOTE-905, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) occurring in cisplatin-ineligible patients with MIBC treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (n=167) were rash (54%), pruritus (47%), fatigue (47%), peripheral neuropathy (39%), alopecia (35%), dysgeusia (35%), diarrhea (34%), constipation (28%), decreased appetite (28%), nausea (26%), UTI (24%), dry eye (21%), and weight loss (20%).
In the neoadjuvant phase of KEYNOTE-905, serious adverse reactions occurred in 27% (n=167) of patients; the most frequent (≥2%) were UTI (3.6%) and hematuria (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.2% of patients, including myasthenia gravis and toxic epidermal necrolysis (0.6% each). Additional fatal adverse reactions were reported in 2.7% of patients in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started, including sepsis and intestinal obstruction (1.4% each). Permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 15% of patients; the most frequent (>1%) were rash (2.4%, including generalized exfoliative dermatitis) and increased ALT, increased aspartate aminotransferase, diarrhea, dysgeusia, and toxic epidermal necrolysis (1.2% each). Of the 167 patients in the KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 7 patients (4.2%) did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The adverse reactions that led to cancellation of surgery were acute myocardial infarction, bile duct cancer, colon cancer, respiratory distress, UTI, and two deaths due to myasthenia gravis and toxic epidermal necrolysis (0.6% each).
Of the 146 patients who received neoadjuvant treatment with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv and underwent radical cystectomy, 6 patients (4.1%) experienced delay of surgery (defined as time from last neoadjuvant treatment to surgery exceeding 8 weeks) due to adverse reactions.
In the adjuvant phase of KEYNOTE-905, serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% (n=96) of patients; the most frequent (≥2%) were UTI (8%); acute kidney injury and pyelonephritis (5% each); urosepsis (4.2%); and hypokalemia, intestinal obstruction, and sepsis (2.1% each). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 7% of patients, including urosepsis, intracranial hemorrhage, death, myocardial infarction, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, and pseudomonal pneumonia (1% each). Permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 29% of patients; the most frequent (>2%) were diarrhea (5%), peripheral neuropathy, acute kidney injury, and pneumonitis (2% each).
In KEYNOTE-057, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 11% of 148 patients with high-risk NMIBC. The most common adverse reaction resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA was pneumonitis (1.4%). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 28% of patients; those ≥2% were pneumonia (3%), cardiac ischemia (2%), colitis (2%), pulmonary embolism (2%), sepsis (2%), and urinary tract infection (2%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (29%), diarrhea (24%), and rash (24%).
Adverse reactions occurring in patients with MSI-H or dMMR CRC were similar to those occurring in patients with melanoma or NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy.
In KEYNOTE-158 and KEYNOTE-164, adverse reactions occurring in patients with MSI-H or dMMR cancer were similar to those occurring in patients with other solid tumors who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent.
In KEYNOTE-811, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3 patients who received KEYTRUDA in combination with trastuzumab and CAPOX (capecitabine plus oxaliplatin) or FP (5-FU plus cisplatin) and included pneumonitis in 2 patients and hepatitis in 1 patient. KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 13% of 350 patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma. Adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in ≥1% of patients were pneumonitis (2.0%) and pneumonia (1.1%). In the KEYTRUDA arm vs placebo, there was a difference of ≥5% incidence between patients treated with KEYTRUDA vs standard of care for diarrhea (53% vs 47%), rash (35% vs 28%), hypothyroidism (11% vs 5%), and pneumonia (11% vs 5%).
In KEYNOTE-859, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of 785 patients. Serious adverse reactions in >2% of patients included pneumonia (4.1%), diarrhea (3.9%), hemorrhage (3.9%), and vomiting (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received KEYTRUDA, including infection (2.3%) and thromboembolism (1.3%). KEYTRUDA was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 15% of patients. The most common adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA (≥1%) were infections (1.8%) and diarrhea (1.0%). The most common adverse reactions (reported in ≥20%) in patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy were peripheral neuropathy (47%), nausea (46%), fatigue (40%), diarrhea (36%), vomiting (34%), decreased appetite (29%), abdominal pain (26%), palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (25%), constipation (22%), and weight loss (20%).
In KEYNOTE-590, when KEYTRUDA was administered with cisplatin and fluorouracil to patients with metastatic or locally advanced esophageal or GEJ (tumors with epicenter 1 to 5 centimeters above the GEJ) carcinoma who were not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 15% of 370 patients. The most common adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA (≥1%) were pneumonitis (1.6%), acute kidney injury (1.1%), and pneumonia (1.1%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) with KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy were nausea (67%), fatigue (57%), decreased appetite (44%), constipation (40%), diarrhea (36%), vomiting (34%), stomatitis (27%), and weight loss (24%).
Adverse reactions occurring in patients with esophageal cancer who received KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy were similar to those occurring in patients with melanoma or NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy.
In KEYNOTE-A18, when KEYTRUDA was administered with CRT (cisplatin plus external beam radiation therapy [EBRT] followed by brachytherapy [BT]) to patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.4% of 294 patients, including 1 case each (0.3%) of large intestinal perforation, urosepsis, sepsis, and vaginal hemorrhage. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 34% of patients; those ≥1% included urinary tract infection (3.1%), urosepsis (1.4%), and sepsis (1%). KEYTRUDA was discontinued for adverse reactions in 9% of patients. The most common adverse reaction (≥1%) resulting in permanent discontinuation was diarrhea (1%). For patients treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with CRT, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) were nausea (56%), diarrhea (51%), urinary tract infection (35%), vomiting (34%), fatigue (28%), hypothyroidism (23%), constipation (20%), weight loss (19%), decreased appetite (18%), pyrexia (14%), abdominal pain and hyperthyroidism (13% each), dysuria and rash (12% each), back and pelvic pain (11% each), and COVID-19 (10%).
In KEYNOTE-826, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with paclitaxel and cisplatin or paclitaxel and carboplatin, with or without bevacizumab (n=307), to patients with persistent, recurrent, or first-line metastatic cervical cancer regardless of tumor PD-L1 expression who had not been treated with chemotherapy except when used concurrently as a radio-sensitizing agent, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.6% of patients, including 3 cases of hemorrhage, 2 cases each of sepsis and due to unknown causes, and 1 case each of acute myocardial infarction, autoimmune encephalitis, cardiac arrest, cerebrovascular accident, femur fracture with perioperative pulmonary embolus, intestinal perforation, and pelvic infection. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 50% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab; those ≥3% were febrile neutropenia (6.8%), urinary tract infection (5.2%), anemia (4.6%), and acute kidney injury and sepsis (3.3% each).
KEYTRUDA was discontinued in 15% of patients due to adverse reactions. The most common adverse reaction resulting in permanent discontinuation (≥1%) was colitis (1%).
For patients treated with KEYTRUDA, chemotherapy, and bevacizumab (n=196), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were peripheral neuropathy (62%), alopecia (58%), anemia (55%), fatigue/asthenia (53%), nausea and neutropenia (41% each), diarrhea (39%), hypertension and thrombocytopenia (35% each), constipation and arthralgia (31% each), vomiting (30%), urinary tract infection (27%), rash (26%), leukopenia (24%), hypothyroidism (22%), and decreased appetite (21%).
For patients treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were peripheral neuropathy (58%), alopecia (56%), fatigue (47%), nausea (40%), diarrhea (36%), constipation (28%), arthralgia (27%), vomiting (26%), hypertension and urinary tract infection (24% each), and rash (22%).
In KEYNOTE-158, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 8% of 98 patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 39% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA; the most frequent included anemia (7%), fistula, hemorrhage, and infections [except urinary tract infections] (4.1% each). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (43%), musculoskeletal pain (27%), diarrhea (23%), pain and abdominal pain (22% each), and decreased appetite (21%).
In KEYNOTE-394, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 13% of 299 patients with previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma. The most common adverse reaction resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA was ascites (2.3%). The most common adverse reactions in patients receiving KEYTRUDA (≥10%) were pyrexia (18%), rash (18%), diarrhea (16%), decreased appetite (15%), pruritus (12%), upper respiratory tract infection (11%), cough (11%), and hypothyroidism (10%).
In KEYNOTE-966, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, KEYTRUDA was discontinued for adverse reactions in 15% of 529 patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer. The most common adverse reaction resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA (≥1%) was pneumonitis (1.3%). Adverse reactions leading to the interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 55% of patients. The most common adverse reactions or laboratory abnormalities leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA (≥2%) were decreased neutrophil count (18%), decreased platelet count (10%), anemia (6%), decreased white blood cell count (4%), pyrexia (3.8%), fatigue (3.0%), cholangitis (2.8%), increased ALT (2.6%), increased AST (2.5%), and biliary obstruction (2.3%).
In KEYNOTE-017 and KEYNOTE-913, adverse reactions occurring in patients with MCC (n=105) were generally similar to those occurring in patients with melanoma or NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent.
In KEYNOTE-426, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with axitinib, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.3% of 429 patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 40% of patients, the most frequent (≥1%) were hepatotoxicity (7%), diarrhea (4.2%), acute kidney injury (2.3%), dehydration (1%), and pneumonitis (1%). Permanent discontinuation due to an adverse reaction occurred in 31% of patients; KEYTRUDA only (13%), axitinib only (13%), and the combination (8%); the most common were hepatotoxicity (13%), diarrhea/colitis (1.9%), acute kidney injury (1.6%), and cerebrovascular accident (1.2%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were diarrhea (56%), fatigue/asthenia (52%), hypertension (48%), hepatotoxicity (39%), hypothyroidism (35%), decreased appetite (30%), palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (28%), nausea (28%), stomatitis/mucosal inflammation (27%), dysphonia (25%), rash (25%), cough (21%), and constipation (21%).
In KEYNOTE-564, when KEYTRUDA was administered as a single agent for the adjuvant treatment of renal cell carcinoma, serious adverse reactions occurred in 20% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA; the serious adverse reactions (≥1%) were acute kidney injury, adrenal insufficiency, pneumonia, colitis, and diabetic ketoacidosis (1% each). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.2% including 1 case of pneumonia. Discontinuation of KEYTRUDA due to adverse reactions occurred in 21% of 488 patients; the most common (≥1%) were increased ALT (1.6%), colitis (1%), and adrenal insufficiency (1%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were musculoskeletal pain (41%), fatigue (40%), rash (30%), diarrhea (27%), pruritus (23%), and hypothyroidism (21%).
In KEYNOTE-868, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with chemotherapy (paclitaxel and carboplatin) to patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma (n=382), serious adverse reactions occurred in 35% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy, compared to 19% of patients receiving placebo in combination with chemotherapy (n=377). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy, including COVID-19 (0.5%) and cardiac arrest (0.3%). KEYTRUDA was discontinued for an adverse reaction in 14% of patients. Adverse reactions occurring in patients treated with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy were generally similar to those observed with KEYTRUDA alone or chemotherapy alone, with the exception of rash (33% all Grades; 2.9% Grades 3-4).
Adverse reactions occurring in patients with MSI-H or dMMR endometrial carcinoma who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent were similar to those occurring in patients with melanoma or NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent.
Adverse reactions occurring in patients with recurrent or metastatic cSCC or locally advanced cSCC were similar to those occurring in patients with melanoma or NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy.
In KEYNOTE-522, when KEYTRUDA was administered with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by doxorubicin or epirubicin and cyclophosphamide) followed by surgery and continued adjuvant treatment with KEYTRUDA as a single agent (n=778) to patients with newly diagnosed, previously untreated, high-risk early-stage TNBC, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.9% of patients, including 1 each of adrenal crisis, autoimmune encephalitis, hepatitis, pneumonia, pneumonitis, pulmonary embolism, and sepsis in association with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and myocardial infarction. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA; those ≥2% were febrile neutropenia (15%), pyrexia (3.7%), anemia (2.6%), and neutropenia (2.2%). KEYTRUDA was discontinued in 20% of patients due to adverse reactions. The most common reactions (≥1%) resulting in permanent discontinuation were increased ALT (2.7%), increased AST (1.5%), and rash (1%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving KEYTRUDA with chemotherapy followed by KEYTRUDA alone were fatigue (70%), nausea (67%), alopecia (61%), rash (52%), constipation (42%), diarrhea and peripheral neuropathy (41% each), stomatitis (34%), vomiting (31%), headache (30%), arthralgia (29%), pyrexia (28%), cough (26%), abdominal pain (24%), decreased appetite (23%), insomnia (21%), and myalgia (20%).
In KEYNOTE-D19, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with sacituzumab govitecan-hziy to patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC who had not been previously treated with systemic therapy for advanced disease and whose tumors express PD-L1 (n=221), fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.2% of patients, including death due to unknown cause (0.9%), completed suicide, neutropenic sepsis, sepsis, pneumonia, and pulmonary embolism (0.5% each).
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 38% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with sacituzumab govitecan-hziy. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients were febrile neutropenia (7%), neutropenia (6%), diarrhea (5%), fatigue and pneumonia (2.3% each).
Permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 9% of patients. The adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA most commonly (≥1%) were pneumonitis and rash (1.4% each).
Dosage interruptions of KEYTRUDA due to adverse reactions occurred in 67% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in ≥2% of patients included neutropenia (36%), diarrhea (7%), upper respiratory tract infection (4.5%), anemia (4.1%), fatigue (4.1%), increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (3.2%), cough, leukopenia, nausea, pyrexia, rash, vomiting (2.7% each), and COVID-19 (2.3%).
The most common (≥25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, occurring in patients treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with sacituzumab govitecan-hziy were decreased neutrophil count and decreased hemoglobin (86% each), decreased leukocyte count (84%), diarrhea (72%), nausea (68%), decreased lymphocyte count (61%), fatigue (58%), alopecia (52%), increased alkaline phosphatase and increased glucose (50% each), increased ALT (47%), constipation (41%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (40%), rash (37%), decreased potassium (35%), increased lactate dehydrogenase (34%), vomiting (29%), abdominal pain, headache, increased eosinophils (26% each), and decreased albumin (25%).
In KEYNOTE-355, when KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy (paclitaxel, paclitaxel protein-bound, or gemcitabine and carboplatin) were administered to patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC who had not been previously treated with chemotherapy in the metastatic setting (n=596), fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.5% of patients, including cardio-respiratory arrest (0.7%) and septic shock (0.3%). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy; the serious reactions in ≥2% were pneumonia (2.9%), anemia (2.2%), and thrombocytopenia (2%). KEYTRUDA was discontinued in 11% of patients due to adverse reactions. The most common reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation (≥1%) were increased ALT (2.2%), increased AST (1.5%), and pneumonitis (1.2%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy were fatigue (48%), nausea (44%), alopecia (34%), diarrhea and constipation (28% each), vomiting and rash (26% each), cough (23%), decreased appetite (21%), and headache (20%).
In KEYNOTE-B96, when KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, serious adverse reactions occurred in 54% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients were pneumonia (4.3%), urinary tract infection (3.9%), adrenal insufficiency (3%), hyponatremia (3%), COVID-19, decreased neutrophil count, pulmonary embolism (2.6% each), abdominal pain, anemia, colitis, diarrhea, febrile neutropenia, pyrexia, and vomiting (2.1% each).
Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA and paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, including assisted suicide (0.9%), death, intestinal perforation, sepsis, COVID-19, cardio-respiratory arrest, colitis, and embolic stroke (0.4% each).
KEYTRUDA was permanently discontinued for adverse reactions in 16% of patients. The most common adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA (≥1%) were colitis and increased alanine aminotransferase (1.3% each). Adverse reactions leading to the interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 44% of patients. The most common adverse reactions leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA in ≥2% were urinary tract infection (3.9%), adrenal insufficiency, pyrexia, pneumonitis, upper respiratory tract infection (2.6% each), neutropenia, diarrhea, and COVID-19 (2.1% each).
The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) for patients treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, were diarrhea (45%), fatigue (43%), nausea (41%), alopecia, peripheral neuropathy (38% each), epistaxis (31%), urinary tract infection (27%), constipation (25%), abdominal pain, decreased appetite, vomiting (24% each), hypothyroidism (21%), cough, hypertension, and rash (20% each).
For patients treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with paclitaxel and bevacizumab (N=169), decreased white blood cell count (27%), stomatitis (22%), and pyrexia (21%) were also reported as adverse reactions.
Lactation
Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed children, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 4 months after the last dose.
Pediatric Use
In KEYNOTE-051, 173 pediatric patients (65 pediatric patients aged 6 months to younger than 12 years and 108 pediatric patients aged 12 years to 17 years) were administered KEYTRUDA 2 mg/kg every 3 weeks. The median duration of exposure was 2.1 months (range: 1 day to 25 months).
Adverse reactions that occurred at a ≥10% higher rate in pediatric patients when compared to adults were pyrexia (33%), leukopenia (30%), vomiting (29%), neutropenia (28%), headache (25%), abdominal pain (23%), thrombocytopenia (22%), Grade 3 anemia (17%), decreased lymphocyte count (13%), and decreased white blood cell count (11%).
Geriatric Use
Of the 564 patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, 44% (n=247) were 65-74 years and 26% (n=144) were 75 years or older. No overall differences in effectiveness were observed between patients 65 years of age or older and younger patients. Patients 75 years of age or older treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv experienced a higher incidence of fatal adverse reactions than younger patients. The incidence of fatal adverse reactions was 4% in patients younger than 75 and 7% in patients 75 years or older.
Of the 570 patients with MIBC treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, 45% (n=259) were 65-74 years and 22% (n=125) were 75 years or older. No overall differences in effectiveness were observed between patients 65 years of age or older and younger patients. Patients 75 years of age or older treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv experienced a higher incidence of fatal adverse reactions than younger patients. The incidence of fatal adverse reactions was 3.6% in patients younger than 75 and 11% in patients 75 years or older.
Of 221 adult patients with TNBC who were treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with sacituzumab govitecan-hziy in KEYNOTE-D19, 26% of patients were 65 years and over and 5% were 75 years and older. No overall differences in effectiveness were observed between elderly patients and younger patients. There was a higher rate of serious adverse reactions in patients aged 65 years or older (48%) compared with younger adult patients (34%).
Additional Selected Indications in the U.S. for KEYTRUDA
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
KEYTRUDA, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
KEYTRUDA, in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or paclitaxel protein-bound, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC.
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with NSCLC expressing PD-L1 [Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) ≥1%] as determined by an FDA-authorized test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, and is:
- Stage III where patients are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, or
- metastatic.
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS ≥1%) as determined by an FDA-authorized test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) NSCLC in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated as adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with Stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA NSCLC.
Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
KEYTRUDA, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥1] as determined by an FDA-authorized test, as a single agent as neoadjuvant treatment, continued as adjuvant treatment in combination with radiotherapy (RT) with or without cisplatin and then as a single agent.
KEYTRUDA, in combination with platinum and fluorouracil (FU), is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent HNSCC.
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL).
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients with refractory cHL, or cHL that has relapsed after 2 or more lines of therapy.
Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with refractory primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), or who have relapsed after 2 or more prior lines of therapy. KEYTRUDA is not recommended for treatment of patients with PMBCL who require urgent cytoreductive therapy.
Urothelial Cancer
KEYTRUDA, in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma:
- who are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy, or
- who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.
KEYTRUDA, in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued after cystectomy as adjuvant treatment, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)-unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible for or have elected not to undergo cystectomy.
Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Colorectal Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic MSI-H or dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
Gastric Cancer
KEYTRUDA, in combination with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
KEYTRUDA, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥ 1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
Esophageal Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) (tumors with epicenter 1 to 5 centimeters above the GEJ) carcinoma that is not amenable to surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation either:
- in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy for patients with tumors that express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test, or
- as a single agent after one or more prior lines of systemic therapy for patients with tumors of squamous cell histology that express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
Cervical Cancer
KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT), is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced cervical cancer involving the lower third of the vagina, with or without extension to pelvic sidewall, or hydronephrosis/non-functioning kidney, or spread to adjacent pelvic organs (FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA).
KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, is indicated for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
Hepatocellular Carcinoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) secondary to hepatitis B who have received prior systemic therapy other than a PD-1/PD-L1-containing regimen.
Biliary Tract Cancer
KEYTRUDA, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).
Renal Cell Carcinoma
KEYTRUDA, in combination with axitinib, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of patients with RCC at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.
Endometrial Carcinoma
KEYTRUDA, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by KEYTRUDA as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma.
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is MSI-H or dMMR, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) or locally advanced cSCC that is not curable by surgery or radiation.
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.
KEYTRUDA, in combination with sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
Ovarian Cancer
KEYTRUDA, in combination with paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal carcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received one or two prior systemic treatment regimens.
Merck's focus on cancer
Every day, we follow the science as we work to discover innovations that can help patients, no matter what stage of cancer they have. As a leading oncology company, we are pursuing research where scientific opportunity and medical need converge, underpinned by our diverse pipeline of more than 20 novel mechanisms. With one of the largest clinical development programs across more than 25 tumor types, we strive to advance breakthrough science that will shape the future of oncology. By addressing barriers to clinical trial participation, screening and treatment, we work with urgency to reduce disparities and help ensure patients have access to high-quality cancer care. Our unwavering commitment is what will bring us closer to our goal of bringing life to more patients with cancer. For more information, visit https://www.merck.com/research/oncology/ .
About Merck
At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .
About Moderna
Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.
With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Moderna's focus on cancer
At Moderna, we are delivering on the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients. We are relentlessly working to grow our cancer therapeutic modality by discovering mRNA medicines that harness the body's immune system to identify and kill cancer cells in the same way the immune system identifies and targets infections. One example of a promising oncology candidate is the creation of individualized, mRNA-based cancer therapies. We also continue to strengthen our portfolio through strategic collaborations that increase our potential to improve treatment options for patients with cancer.
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This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).
Moderna Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: engagement with regulatory authorities; the favorable trend in overall survival data; further evaluation of overall survival and other key endpoints; the potential for treating patients with earlier-stage melanoma in the adjuvant setting; the potential of intismeran in other tumor types and across settings; the curative potential of intismeran in combination with KEYTRUDA; the potential of mRNA for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases; efficacy and safety; and the advancement of the INTerpath clinical development plan, including nine current Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.
Please see Prescribing Information for KEYTRUDA at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/k/keytruda/keytruda_pi.pdf and Patient Information/Medication Guide for KEYTRUDA at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/k/keytruda/keytruda_mg.pdf .
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