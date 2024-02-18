Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Melodiol Global Health Limited (‘ME1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ME1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Melodiol Global Health, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:me1melodiol global health limitedpsychedelics investing
ME1:AU
Melodiol Global Health
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Mernova Continues Strong Progress in Q1 FY24

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that wholly- owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. (‘Mernova’) has achieved further operational milestones during Q1 FY24.

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways to participate in upcoming Oppenheimer investor conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will hold a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 2:00 pm ET on February 13, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit investor section of compasspathways.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Announces $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders ("CNS") and rare diseases, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,404,256 shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering and unregistered common warrants exercisable for up to an aggregate of 3,404,256 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement (together with the registered direct offering, the "Offering") at a combined purchase price of $1.175 per share and accompanying common warrant priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.05 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire 5 years from the initial exercise date.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Receipt of Minutes from its End of Phase II Meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration Highlighting Modifications to the Primary and Secondary Endpoints of its Phase II Study of SLS-002

  • Company plans to continue its previously announced potential partnership discussions and expects to proceed to Phase III with SLS-002 in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) at Imminent Risk of Suicide

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced the receipt of minutes from its End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

In the meeting minutes, the FDA agreed that the primary endpoint in a Phase III trial could be the change from baseline in the Montgomery -Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score at Day 16, rather than the 24-hour timepoint that was selected in the Phase II SLS-002-201 study. The key secondary endpoint could be the change from baseline at 24 hours on the suicidality scale. This agreement with the FDA gives Seelos further confidence for its Phase III development of SLS-002 as data in the Phase II study showed clinically significant treatment differences from placebo on both the Day 16 MADRS (p-value: 0.012) and the 24-hour Sheehan- Suicidality Tracking Scale (S-STS) (p-value: 0.008).

"We are very excited about the potential that SLS-002 has to address the unmet need of acute suicidality. We are working to design one robust Phase III trial that has the potential to demonstrate a statistically persuasive effect utilizing agreed FDA endpoints," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Seelos.

"We want to thank the FDA for this collaborative discussion and look forward to future discussions on the modifications for the Phase III protocol that align with what SLS-002 previously demonstrated in the Phase II study," said Tim Whitaker , M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Seelos. "We also want to again thank all of the study participants and study sites who helped us gather important data in the Phase II study. This will help us refine the potential Phase III study. We also look forward to participating in the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) adaptive platform trial to evaluate treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)."

In 2022 there were 49,449 suicides in the U.S. and unfortunately, the medical community still lacks an FDA-approved therapeutic to treat the symptoms of suicidality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , in 2020, suicides and non-fatal self-harm cost the U.S. over $500 billion in medical and work-loss costs, value of statistical life, and quality of life costs. Suicidal patients who present suicidal ideation and behavior symptoms at an emergency department can be held in the emergency department for several days while awaiting an inpatient psychiatric bed.

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, please seek immediate medical help, go to your nearest emergency room, or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder and in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. Seelos looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. with SLS-002. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for refractory depression and suicidality.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in MDD, PTSD, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the Phase II study of SLS-002, statements regarding SLS-002's prospects and potential, statements regarding any potential market opportunity for SLS-002, statements regarding any planned meetings and discussions with the FDA, statements regarding any potential partnerships and discussions related thereto, statements regarding the Company's expectations to proceed to a Phase III trial for SLS-002 in adults with MDD and the protocol, trial design and endpoints for any such trial and the Company's participation in the DOD's PTSD platform trial. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, not being able to move forward with the development of SLS-002 after the anticipated end of Phase II meeting with the FDA, and not gaining marketing approvals for SLS-002 and/or its other product candidates; the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the results from the prior studies of SLS-002 may not be replicated or may be materially different from the results of Part 2 of the Phase II study of SLS-002); the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; the risks associated with the implementation of Seelos' business strategy; the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations; the risks related to Seelos' current stock price; as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-receipt-of-minutes-from-its-end-of-phase-ii-meeting-with-the-united-states-food-and-drug-administration-fda-highlighting-modifications-to-the-primary-and-secondary-endpoints-of-its-phase-ii-study-of-302039967.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways enters into research collaboration agreement with Hackensack Meridian Health to develop optimal clinical model for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if FDA-approved

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Hackensack Meridian Health ("HMH"), a leading not-for-profit health care organization and the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated network in New Jersey, today announced that that they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to inform the delivery model design of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if FDA-approved.

The collaboration between Compass and HMH aims to improve health outcomes and improve patient and provider experiences for mental health conditions such as treatment-resistant depression. Together they will work to understand the real-world challenges and opportunities of delivering care to those living with depression, to inform how future clinical trials of COMP360 psilocybin treatment are designed, and to understand how it will be delivered to patients, if approved. COMP360 is Compass's investigational proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, administered in conjunction with psychological support.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
profile of woman in midst of psychedelic treatment with 2024 overlay

Psychedelics Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Psychedelics in 2024

As the research into psychedelic formulas continues to produce positive results, policymakers are taking notice.

With promising clinical trials, increasing public acceptance and a growing desire for psychedelic-assisted therapies (PAT), the industry seems to be poised for significant growth in the coming years.

As we head into 2024, the Investing News Network (INN) turned to industry insiders to dig into what might be in store for the psychedelic market.

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health
