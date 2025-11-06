MedX Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

MedX Health Corp. (" MedX " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MDX ) is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release dated October 6, 2025, announcing an Initial Closing, it has completed final Closings of the Non-brokered Private Placement to accredited investors originally announced in its Press Release dated July 25, 2025. The Final Closings comprised the issuance of 19,106,666 Units (as described below) and raised cash proceeds of $1,433,000. Securities issued are subject to a regulatory "hold" period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Under this Non-Brokered Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 26,139,999 Units at $0.075 per Unit ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of One (1) fully paid common share and One-half (12) Share Purchase Warrant (" Warrant ( s )"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase One (1) further Common Share at the price of $0.10, during the period of one year commencing on the date of issuance. Two Insiders participated in this Placement to the extent of $1,635,500, for the acquisition of a total of 21,806,666 Units. In connection with the issuance of Units to those Insiders, the Company relies on exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). as (i) the fair market value of the proposed placement to the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and (ii) the conditions in section 5.7(1)(a), section 5.7(1)(b) and section 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101 are met. Qualified agents received total cash commissions of $3,000, (equal to 8% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Units to subscribers introduced by such agent(s)), and 40,000 agent's warrants (" Agent's Warrant(s) ") (equal to 8% of subscriptions introduced by such agent(s)). Each Agent's Warrant, which is non-transferable, entitles the holder to acquire, at the price of CAD$0.09, a unit, comprised of One (1) fully paid Common Share and one-half (12) non-transferable share purchase warrant (" Agent's Share Purchase Warrant "); each whole Agent's Share Purchase Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at the price of CAD$0.10. The Agent's Warrants and any Agent's Share Purchase Warrants that may be issued pursuant to exercise of an Agent's Warrant, if not exercised, will expire one year following the date of issuance of the original Agent's Warrant.
Funds raised in this Placement are being be directed towards continuing development of the Company's leading edge SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, building out the launch of its technology into the occupational health marketplace, and general corporate purposes.
About MedX Health Corp.:
MedX Health Corp., headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leader in non-invasive skin assessment and teledermatology. Its proprietary SIAscopy® technology, integrated into the DermSecure® platform, enables pain-free, accurate imaging of skin lesions for rapid dermatologist review. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne, for use in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Turkey. MedX's advanced telemedicine platform enables healthcare professionals to quickly and accurately assess suspicious moles, lesions, and other skin conditions through its proprietary imaging technology, SIAscopy® , and its secure, cloud-based patient management system, DermSecure® . SIAscopy® is the only technology capable of the simultaneous, non-invasive measurement of the concentration and spatial distribution of melanin, hemoglobin and collagen in the epidermis and dermis of human skin. Visit: https://www.medxhealth.com
