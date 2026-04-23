MEDIA ADVISORY - Cascades' 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To Be Held on May 8

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS,OTC:CADNF) announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11 a.m. EDT. The event will be held in virtual format and those wishing to attend are invited to join the online broadcast platform 15 minutes before the scheduled event time.
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What?
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Cascades' 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
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When?
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Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11 a.m. EDT
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Where?
Journalists who would like to conduct one-on-one interviews following the meeting are invited to contact Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, whose contact information is provided below.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
SOURCE Cascades Inc.
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