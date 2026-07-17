ME Therapeutics Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (" ME Therapeutics " or the " Company ") (CSE: METX,OTC:METXF) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs that reprogram and redirect immune cells to fight cancer, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $576,500.60 (the " Financing ").
Closing of the Financing
The Financing consisted of the issuance of 339,118 units of the Company (each a " Unit ") at a price of $1.70 per Unit, with each Unit compromising one common share (a " Share ') and one non-transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $2.00 for three years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause whereby, if the volume weighted average price of the Shares is at or above $3.00 per Share for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date upon 30 days' notice (the " Acceleration Provision ").
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing towards advancing research and development, evaluating strategic transactions, pursuing a U.S. listing, marketing, investor relations expenditures, working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes. The Shares and Warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.
The Financing constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), as certain related parties of the Company participated in the Financing. With respect to the Financing, John Priatel, a director of the Company, was issued 294,118 Units for an investment of $500,000.60.
Grant of Stock Options
The Company is pleased to announce that it has granted (the " Option Grant ") an aggregate of 2,047,500 stock options (the " Options ") to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants (the " Optionees ") pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan (the " Plan "). The Options are each exercisable into one common share of the Company (each, an " Optioned Share ") at an exercise price of C$1.99 per Optioned Share (the " Option Price "). Of the Options granted, an aggregate of 1,925,000 Options were granted to directors and officers, are exercisable for five years from the date of grant and vest immediately. The remaining 122,500 Options that were granted to consultants and employees are exercisable for three years from the date of grant and vest over 12 months from the date of grant with 25% of such Options vesting every three months following the date of grant. The Options shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan, requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and such additional terms and conditions as may be contained in the stock option agreements to be entered into between the Company and each of the Optionees.
Early Warning Disclosure - Acquisition by John Priatel
John Priatel, a director of the Company, acquired 294,118 Units pursuant to the Financing for aggregate consideration of $500,000.60 representing a price of $1.70 per Unit. John Priatel also received 250,000 Options on July 16, 2026 at the Option Price, which vest immediately upon grant. Immediately prior to closing of the Financing and the Option Grant, Mr. Priatel beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, 4,175,143 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.89% of the 30,049,438 issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following closing of the Financing and the Option Grant, Mr. Priatel beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, 4,469,261 Common Shares, 294,118 Warrants, and 250,000 Options representing approximately 16.21% of the 30,932,674 issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Options and Warrants into Common Shares. The Common Shares held by Mr. Priatel are held for investment purposes and were acquired for investment. Mr. Priatel may in the future take such actions in respect of its holdings in the Company as the acquiror may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional securities of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of the acquiror's holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, subject in each case to applicable securities law.
A copy of John Priatel's early warning report will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
About ME Therapeutics
Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver focused on developing novel therapeutics designed to reprogramme immune cells in vivo to reshape the tumor microenvironment and to directly recognize and kill cancer cells . For more information, visit metherapeutics.com .
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Financing, Option Grant, the proposed use of proceeds of the Financing, insider participation in the Financing, the Early Warning Disclosure regarding insider participation and the Company's business plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the Company does not execute its business plan as proposed, that the Company does not have sufficient funds to advance its business plan, that the research is not completed within the projected timelines, that a U.S. listing is not obtained, and such other risks described in the Company's public disclosure and risks which are inherent to businesses of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260717445500/en/
Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com , +1-236-516-7714
Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com , +1-604-698-6637