MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES END-TO-END MDA CHORUS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO IN ADVANCE OF CONSTELLATION LAUNCH

MDA CHORUS™ COMMAND, MDA CHORUS™ COMMAND PRO and MDA CHORUS™ INTELLIGENCE provide customers end-to-end control of their Earth observation workflow
MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry, unveiled today at the World Space Business Week conference the end-to-end MDA CHORUS™ Earth observation (EO) product portfolio. The introduction of the full portfolio precedes the highly anticipated launch of the MDA CHORUS™ constellation later this year.
Leveraging the company's next generation MDA CHORUS™ constellation, the introduction of MDA CHORUS™ COMMAND, MDA CHORUS™ COMMAND PRO and MDA CHORUS™ INTELLIGENCE offers customers a complete portfolio to customize, manage and control their geointelligence workflow — from data collection planning to tasking to decision-ready insight.
"Earth observation at MDA Space has always meant more than building world-class spacecraft. We have spent decades turning synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data into intelligence products for maritime, defence and critical infrastructure monitoring" said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With this new expanded MDA CHORUS™ product line, we have taken that same heritage and built it into a user-friendly and complete product system that customers can directly access, task, and grow with."
A Complete Earth Observation System, Built Around the Customer
Incorporating constellation assets, ground infrastructure, archive access and analytics, the MDA CHORUS™ product portfolio now provides customers a complete unified commercial architecture, including:
MDA CHORUS™ COMMAND:
The operational entry point for the ecosystem, this intuitive platform allows customers to search the archive, define areas of interest, set imaging priorities, tip and cue, and schedule acquisitions. It includes Application Programming Interface (API) connectors, guides and a knowledge hub, streamlining and consolidating customer access to MDA CHORUS™.
MDA CHORUS™ COMMAND PRO:
Enables maximum customer control of the system by integrating an MDA CHORUS™ regional ground station directly into a customer's operations, providing direct downlink and near-real-time local processing — eliminating latency and delivering the independence that defence and critical infrastructure customers require.
MDA CHORUS™ INTELLIGENCE:
A comprehensive suite of geointelligence data and analytics products leveraging decades of SAR expertise and spanning maritime awareness, vessel detection, oil-on-water, ground deformation and energy infrastructure monitoring. The suite draws on SAR satellite images and telemetry, value-added geographic information system (GIS) data files and reports, and integrated third-party data products.
MDA CHORUS™ Constellation:
Powering the portfolio is the MDA CHORUS™ Constellation, a three satellite system fully integrating two new spacecraft — one X-band, one C-band — delivering high-revisit, all-weather imaging on orbit, anchored by RADARSAT-2, the company's world-leading EO platform already on orbit.
Today's product announcement builds on the official opening last month of the company's new MDA CHORUS™ Control Centre, marking another operational readiness milestone as momentum builds for the constellation's launch in late 2026.
For more information, visit mda.space/chorus
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the capabilities and functionality of the MDA CHORUS™ product line and the ultimate use of the MDA CHORUS™ product line by customers. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.
Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.
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SOURCE MDA Space