MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

 MDA Space Ltd. ("MDA Space") (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place virtually on May 7, 2026. A total of 82,059,296 common shares (representing approximately 59.18% of all issued and outstanding common shares of MDA Space) were represented at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors
The Board of Directors of MDA Space had fixed at seven the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the seven nominees listed in the MDA Space Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2026 was duly elected as a Director of the MDA Space Board of Directors until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed.

Nominee

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes

Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Yaprak Baltacioglu

76,280,937

97.48 %

1,972,166

2.52 %

Darren Farber

78,068,877

99.77 %

184,226

0.24 %

Michael Greenley

78,120,897

99.83 %

132,206

0.17 %

Brendan Paddick

73,979,072

94.54 %

4,274,031

5.46 %

Jill Smith

71,777,903

91.73 %

6,475,200

8.28 %

Karl Smith

78,091,125

99.79 %

161,978

0.21 %

Yung Wu

76,986,313

98.38 %

1,266,790

1.62 %





Appointment of Auditor
Following the vote at the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the independent auditor of MDA Space until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

81,964,884

99.89 %

94,411

0.12 %




Advisory Vote on Approach to Compensation
The shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, a resolution on the company's approach to executive compensation.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

73,928,932

94.47 %

4,324,171

5.53 %




ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mda-space-announces-2026-annual-general-meeting-results-302766274.html

SOURCE MDA Space

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MDA Investor ProfileMDA:CCTSX:MDA
MDA:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

Related News

gold investing

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Up — Price Trigger, Key Headwinds

oil and gas investing

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

base metals investing

Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

silver investing

Record Silver Price a Key Q1 Tailwind for Miners

copper investing

T2 Metals Announces NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project, Manitoba, Canada

uranium investing

Uranium Enrichment Market Expected to Hit US$30.2 Billion by 2035