Mayfair Gold to Participate in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Drew Anwyll, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting on November 4th at 10:20 am Eastern Standard time.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a well-funded Canadian gold development company focused on advancing the 100%-owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit hosts an Indicated Resource of 181.3 Mt grading 0.74 g/t Au for 4.3 million contained gold. Mayfair is focused on advancing Fenn-Gib through the Ontario Provincial permitting process to transition Mayfair into a new Canadian gold producer in the current gold cycle.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayfair-gold-to-participate-in-red-clouds-2025-fall-mining-showcase-302599308.html

SOURCE Mayfair Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/30/c0480.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Corp.MFG:CATSXV:MFGGold Investing
MFG:CA
The Conversation (0)

Mayfair Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...

Mayfair Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Financial Officer and Resignation of Officers

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Prins has agreed to join the Company and he will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective July 7, 2024. Mr. Prins... Keep Reading...

Mayfair Announces Shareholders Vote over 91% for the Muddy Waters' Nominees and Appointment of Additional Director and Interim CEO

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") today announced the voting results at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on June 5, 2024 . A total of 85,554,724 common shares were voted, representing 85.04% of the... Keep Reading...

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees have Withdrawn Notices of Termination under Change of Control and Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received notices (the " Rescission Notices ") from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they have rescinded their Terminating Notices (as defined below), will... Keep Reading...

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees May Withdraw Notices of Termination under Change of Control to Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received correspondence from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they may be willing to rescind their Terminating Notices (as defined below) and direct that... Keep Reading...

Mayfair Gold Chair Letter to Shareholders Ahead of Crucial Vote

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today published a letter to shareholders from the Independent Chairman of its Board of Directors, Harry Pokrandt. The letter summarizes the recent actions the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board ") has taken... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
Blyderiver Canyon in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

Why South Africa Remains a Hidden Gem for Gold Investors

For more than 150 years, South Africa has stood among the world’s notable gold producers. From the historic Witwatersrand Basin, once the source of a massive share of global gold output, to today’s modern operations, the country’s mining legacy continues to shape the global market. For investors... Keep Reading...
CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Project

CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Project

A recent technical review for CuFe’s (ASX:CUF) bismuth resource at the Tennant Creek project in Australia’s Northern Territory has revealed significant, high-grade findings, according to the company’s managing director, Mark Hancock.“We've updated our Gecko resource already to reflect a... Keep Reading...
5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV) (Artemis or the Company) is pleased to report a high-grade gold intersection in the first RC hole testing an interpreted NE trending shear zone at the Titan East Prospect, 1.5km west of the Carlow gold-copper resource1. HighlightsFirst Reverse Circulation (RC) drill... Keep Reading...
Patrick Tuohy, gold bars and silver chart.

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

Patrick Tuohy, global head of sales and marketing Goldstrom, shares his outlook for gold, saying its position as a store of value has been reestablished.In his view, the yellow metal has found a new price floor at US$3,000 per ounce. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Total Metals (TSXV:TT)

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Total Metals Corp. (“Total Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TT) (FSE: O4N) is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake (the “Projects”) from McFarlane Lake Mining Corporation (“MLM”), as previously announced on September 24, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Critical Metals Investing

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Energy Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report