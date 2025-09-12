MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND THE ADOPTION OF A NEW OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

Mayfair Gold Corp. ( "Mayfair" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased to announce that Mayfair shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on Thursday, September 4, 2025 including:

  • the re-election of Darren McLean, Carson Block , Zach Allwright , Sean Pi and Christine Hsieh ;

  • the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company;

  • and the approval of a new 10% rolling Omnibus Incentive Plan to replace the existing stock option plan.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario . The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 open pit constrained mineral resource estimate with an effective date of September 3, 2024 with a total Indicated Resource of 181.3M tonnes containing 4.3M ounces at a grade of 0.74 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 8.92M tonnes containing 0.14M ounces at a grade of 0.49 g/t Au at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade.

SOURCE Mayfair Gold Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/12/c5702.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Corp.MFG:CATSXV:MFGGold Investing
MFG:CA
The Conversation (0)

Mayfair Gold Corp.

Mayfair Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It has one material mineral property, the Fenn-Gib Property, located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, which is in the exploration stage.

Mayfair Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Financial Officer and Resignation of Officers

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Prins has agreed to join the Company and he will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective July 7, 2024.

Mr. Prins is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has been a partner at Invictus Accounting Group LLP since August 2018 . He has extensive experience in corporate development, capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, financial reporting, auditing, risk management, budgeting, forecasting and international tax planning. Mr. Prins has served as Chief Financial Officer for private, TSX, TSX Venture and NYSE listed companies.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mayfair Announces Shareholders Vote over 91% for the Muddy Waters' Nominees and Appointment of Additional Director and Interim CEO

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") today announced the voting results at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on June 5, 2024 . A total of 85,554,724 common shares were voted, representing 85.04% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 26, 2024 . At the Meeting, shareholders elected new members to the board of directors (the " Board ").

Shareholders of the Company voted for the election of Carson Block , Darren McLean , Freddy Brick and Anthony Jew as directors for the ensuing year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees have Withdrawn Notices of Termination under Change of Control and Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received notices (the " Rescission Notices ") from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they have rescinded their Terminating Notices (as defined below), will continue their employment relationship with the Company and direct that their respective portions of the Change of Control Payment (as defined below), totaling approximately $2.47 million, be returned to the Company from trust.

Terminating Employees and Change of Control Payments

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees May Withdraw Notices of Termination under Change of Control to Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received correspondence from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they may be willing to rescind their Terminating Notices (as defined below) and direct that their respective portions of the Change of Control Payment (as defined below), totaling approximately $2.47 million, be returned to the Company if acceptable settlement terms are reached.

Terminating Employees and Change of Control Payments

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mayfair Gold Chair Letter to Shareholders Ahead of Crucial Vote

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today published a letter to shareholders from the Independent Chairman of its Board of Directors, Harry Pokrandt. The letter summarizes the recent actions the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board ") has taken to protect the Company and its stakeholders over the course of the proxy contest with Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "), set to culminate at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). The full text of the letter follows.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with rising graph overlay and text "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Gold's record-setting price run continued this week, with yet another new all-time high in the books. Silver also fared well, breaking US$42 per ounce.

According to Bloomberg, gold has now also surpassed its inflation-adjusted all-time high of US$850 per ounce, which it set more than 45 years ago on January 21, 1980. The news outlet notes that at the time the US was dealing with currency issues, inflation and recession concerns.

These are problems that sound all too familiar today. This week brought the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase for the all-items index — that's ahead of estimates and the most since the start of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold pan holding pieces of gold from creek placer deposit, with words '5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week.'

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Thursday (September 11), Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed the first tranche of projects selected by the newly created Major Projects Office.

The goal of the office is to accelerate timelines for projects deemed to be in the national interest, which include infrastructure, natural resources and technology. The office is being led by Dawn Farrell, who previously served as president and CEO of TransAlta (TSX:TA) and Trans Mountain. Three of the five projects announced are well into permitting or development and the Prime Minister said that the intention was to help them with a final regulatory push or to find the financing needed to complete.

Keep reading...Show less
Hamak Gold

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a company combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been admitted to trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "HASTF". No new Ordinary Shares have been issued by the Company for this parallel trading of its shares.

The purpose of the listing of shares on the OTCQB is to broaden the Company's exposure to the North American investor markets and to increase trading liquidity in a drive to deliver shareholder value.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock market display with "Mergers and Acquisitions" in green and white text.

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to sell its Hemlo gold mine in Ontario for up to US$1.09 billion, transferring one of Canada’s most storied gold operations to a new owner and continuing Barrick’s shift away from non-core assets.

The company announced on Thursday (September 11) that Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H,LSE:ORUG), which will be renamed Hemlo Mining (HMC), will acquire the mine under terms that include US$875 million in cash, US$50 million in HMC shares, and as much as US$165 million in contingent payments tied to future gold prices and production.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said that the sale is part of the company’s ongoing capital allocation approach, noting that proceeds will help bolster the company’s balance sheet and fund returns to shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Further Update on Shareholder Meeting

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

×