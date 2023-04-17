LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Maxar Rebrands Spacecraft Portfolio, Forming Flexible Family That Fits Any Mission

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced a rebranded lineup of spacecraft platforms that reflects Maxar's broad manufacturing capabilities and continuing investment to serve evolving commercial, civil and national security space missions.

The portfolio, which includes Maxar 300™ series, Maxar 500™ series and Maxar 1300™ series buses, reinforces Maxar's 60-plus years of satellite manufacturing leadership. These flexible platforms are designed to serve a variety of missions, ranging from proliferated low Earth orbit constellations to multi-orbit systems.

"Customers can come to us with a wide array of critical missions, and our spacecraft family offers the right platforms to fit their needs," said Chris Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Space at Maxar. "These products are rooted in Maxar's deep legacy of manufacturing flexible, reliable spacecraft, and our investments ensure they are relevant now and well into the future."

Maxar's family of platforms complement each other, and in some cases collectively can be part of the same solution:

  • Maxar 300 series: First developed as the company's proliferated low Earth orbit platform, the Maxar 300 series is our smallest and most modular bus. This platform is optimized for high-rate production, rapid constellation deployment and mission-level reliability. L3Harris selected this series as the bus for the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Tracking constellation.
  • Maxar 500 series: A scalable mid-size platform designed for high stability and pointing accuracy. Maxar leveraged the investments and innovations on its WorldView Legion program to make this derivative bus, shaping the Maxar 500 series to be a solution that can be tailored for multiple missions and orbits.
  • Maxar 1300 series: A familiar name for the 1300-Class platform, which is the world's most popular spacecraft with over 90 in orbit. The Maxar 1300 series is reliable and customizable, commonly serving higher-power missions. The company continues to develop new payload and bus technologies that boost its value to current and future customers, and Maxar evolved the platform so it can be applied in more ways than geostationary satellites. For example, it serves as the baseline for the world's most powerful deep space engine—NASA's Gateway Power and Propulsion Element .

Learn more about Maxar's portfolio of spacecraft platforms at www.maxar.com/products .

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

