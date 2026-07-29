Marvell to Invest $250 Million in India, Expanding Bangalore Facility to Drive Next-generation AI Technology Development

Investment Will Expand Technology, Talent and Infrastructure as Marvell Celebrates 20 Years of Engineering Innovation in India
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced plans to invest $250 million in India over the next three years to expand its capabilities across technology, talent and infrastructure. The announcement coincides with a milestone event celebrating 20 years of innovation in India, highlighting the company's contributions to global technology development, its continued investment in the region and its commitment to advancing India's semiconductor ecosystem and engineering talent.
As part of this investment, Marvell plans to double its headcount over the next three years and is unveiling a new wing at its Bangalore office while expanding its presence in Hyderabad. The expanded footprint will strengthen the company's global innovation network, supporting the design and development of advanced semiconductor solutions for AI, cloud and data infrastructure applications.
"India has become a strategic hub of engineering excellence for Marvell, playing a critical role in advancing the infrastructure technologies that power the world's leading hyperscalers and cloud providers," said Navin Bishnoi, vice president and India country manager, at Marvell. "As we celebrate 20 years in India, we remain committed to expanding R&D investments, strengthening the country's semiconductor ecosystem and developing the next generation of technology talent. We are grateful to our customers, partners, government collaborators, academic institutions and especially our exceptional team, whose innovation, expertise and dedication have been instrumental to the growth and success of Marvell in India."
Advancing Semiconductor Innovation
Marvell established operations in Bangalore in 2006 and has since grown India into the company's second-largest R&D organization worldwide. Teams across Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad have developed deep expertise in advanced process technologies (2nm and beyond), high-speed analog IP, subsystem design, software/firmware development and end-to-end silicon development. Today, Marvell India contributes across numerous technology platforms, with its employees holding multiple patents and is playing a leading role in applying advanced AI tools to accelerate engineering productivity and innovation.
Beyond technology development, Marvell continues to invest in the long-term growth of India's semiconductor ecosystem through collaboration with universities, startups, industry associations, and government organizations. Marvell collaborates with leading universities to support internship programs, faculty development initiatives, joint research projects, and curriculum development designed to better prepare students for careers in advanced technology fields. Marvell also works with emerging startups through mentorship and strategic collaborations in areas aligned with company technology and product portfolios. In addition, Marvell actively engages with industry associations and government bodies to foster greater collaboration across the ecosystem and support the continued growth of India's semiconductor industry.
Marvell Scholarship Program
During the event, Marvell underscored its commitment to developing future engineering talent through its Marvell Scholarship for Technical and Engineering Merit (MSTEM) program, an initiative designed to help cultivate the next generation of AI and semiconductor innovators through financial support, hands-on industry experience, and exposure to real-world technology development.
Launched earlier this year, the MSTEM program supports students pursuing degrees in electronics, electrical engineering, and computer science. The program attracted more than 7,000 applicants from leading universities across India, with 100 outstanding students selected to receive scholarships. By combining financial assistance with practical industry engagement, the program aims to strengthen India's technology talent pipeline and prepare students for careers at the forefront of semiconductor and AI innovation.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
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