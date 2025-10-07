Marvell to Highlight Next-generation Accelerated Infrastructure at 2025 OCP Global Summit

Marvell to Highlight Next-generation Accelerated Infrastructure at 2025 OCP Global Summit

Driving the Future of AI and Cloud Data Centers Through Open Ecosystem Innovation, Connectivity, Performance and Power Efficiency

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will highlight its latest advancements in accelerated infrastructure at the OCP Global Summit, taking place from October 13 to 16 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.

As AI becomes the new center of gravity for data center architectures, the scale and complexity of these systems are pushing the limits of traditional design. To meet this challenge, Marvell is driving advancements in custom silicon, chiplet integration, next-generation memory architectures and tightly integrated connectivity. These advances support AI clusters at every scale, from AI servers to racks to entire campuses and multi-site topologies while improving time-to-deployment, lowering power consumption and reducing cost-per-bit.

During the 2025 OCP Global Summit, Marvell will highlight how its full-stack portfolio—spanning advanced silicon platforms, high-speed interconnects and network switches—is powering the next wave of AI infrastructure. Leveraging open collaboration, standards-based innovation and robust ecosystem partnerships, Marvell innovations are driving tomorrow's complex AI and cloud data center deployments by maximizing performance, scalability, interoperability and energy efficiency.

Marvell experts will participate in multiple sessions at OCP 2025, sharing insights into how the company's commitment to open, standards-based innovation is shaping the future of AI data centers. The Marvell program agenda can be found here .

In addition, Marvell will feature several technology demonstrations at the conference ( Expo Hall, Booth B1 ), including:

  • Co-packaged copper system with 2.5m direct attach cable (DAC)
  • Co-packaged optics switch system
  • Marvell® Structera™ CXL near-memory acceleration
  • Marvell Structera CXL memory expansion and compression
  • Marvell Alaska® P PCIe 6 retimer over cable for AI scale up
  • 800G/1.6T active electrical cable (AEC) for AI scale up and scale out
  • Marvell Ara 200G/lambda 1.6T PAM4 optical DSP for AI scale out
  • Marvell Teralynx® switch telemetry API for AI infrastructure

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events, results or achievements. Actual events, results or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
George Millington
pr@marvell.com

