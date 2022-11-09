Battery MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated its surface reconnaissance exploration program at the Gander East. The first phase of exploration at the property was reported on March 2, 2022, and included a high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic survey over the Gander East project area. This was followed by a geophysical review and structural interpretation, released June 14, 2022, that identified several prominent shear and deformation zones within the property, and further identified prospective targets for follow up. Surface work will include prospecting over each of the priority target areas, with till sampling planned in areas where overburden is well developed. The work is being completed toward further defining drill targets in preparation for Marvel's inaugural Phase 1 drill program planned for early 2023. Marvel is pleased to announce that the exploration program at Gander East received approval under Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program's purpose is to provide assistance to explorers in the province toward the discovery of new mineral occurrences, prospects and deposits through the provision of financial support covering 40 to 75% of approved exploration costs up to a maximum of $150,000

"We are excited to finally make preparation for our inaugural drill campaign at Gander East, the project is strategically located in the heart of the Grub Line. The airborne data combined with government data sets show structural features with potential for high grade mineralization and faulting with splays of the NFG's ground. This exploration phase combined with the airborne data received will vector the best priority drill targets. We Look forward to reporting back on the commencement of drill permits." stated Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which have been strategically positioned adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project and along strike from both Exploits Discovery Middle Ridge Project and Sassy Resources Gander North Project (Figure 1). The Queensway Project is undergoing a 400,000 m drill campaign targeting 20 km of prospective strike along the regional scale Appleton and Dog Bay fault zones (Figure 2). NFG's most recent news release dated November 2, 2022, reported intercepting 33.8 g/t Au over 2.35m, 37.4 g/t over 2.10m, and 22.8 g/t Au over 2.20m at their Lotto North Vein situated within a brittle fault zone developed proximal to the Appleton Fault Zone (released November 2, 2022). Parallel structures to those hosting gold at the Queensway and Middle Ridge project areas intersect the Gander East Project, including a segment of the Gander River Ultrabasic Line (GRUB Line) that defines the easternmost bounding structure of the regionally prospective Exploits Subzone (Figure 3). Furthermore, the Gander East Project lies along strike to the south of a new regional gold trend defined by Sassy Resources as a part of their Gander North Project. The structure is integral to the numerous gold occurrences and drill intersections within the Exploits Subzone.

Figure 1. Location of Marvel's Gander East gold property proximal to New Found Gold's Queensway Property.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2. Comparison of high-resolution magnetic survey to existing regional magnetic government overage. A) Existing regional magnetic signature. B) Juxtaposition of New Found Gold Property and Marvel Gander East property over regional magnetics. C) Area of high-resolution magnetic survey by Marvel over regional government data D) Pronounced difference of high-resolution magnetic signature compared to pre-existing regional government data.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3. Preliminary structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey showing 2nd and 3rd order structures conducive for trapping gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724858/Marvel-Discovery-Initiates-Exploration-Program-at-Gander-East-Adjacent-to-New-Found-Golds-Queensway-Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVBattery Metals Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021

As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m, the Company will report back on an estimated start date once all necessary permits are received

A list of drill holes is tabled below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Completes Hydrogeological Study and Commences Preparation Of NI 43-101 Technical Report at Kindersley, Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Completes Hydrogeological Study and Commences Preparation Of NI 43-101 Technical Report at Kindersley, Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF ) ( FSE: HT9 ) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of the hydrogeological study from its 100% owned Kindersley Lithium-brine project (the " Kindersley Project ") located in southwest Saskatchewan, 160 km west of Saskatoon. The hydrogeological study was carried out by Matrix Solutions Inc. ("Matrix").

Encouraged by two anomalous lithium brine samples collected from the Duperow Formation in 2017 by the Saskatchewan Geological Survey, LithiumBank established a strategic core position in December 2021. LithiumBank intends to collect samples from the Duperow Formation within the Kindersley Project area and use knowledge and experience derived from its Boardwalk Project in Alberta to fast track a National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") technical report and future Preliminary Economic Assessment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Has Signed A LOI to Purchase A Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario

CANADA SILVER COBALT Has Signed A LOI to Purchase A Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property is contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Has Signed an LOI to Purchase a Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario

Canada Silver Cobalt Has Signed an LOI to Purchase a Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario

The property is contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces it has signed a non-binding LOI to purchase a 24-unit multicell greenfield lithium property in Case Township, in the Cochrane District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is announcing the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and deferred share units ("DSUs") to the independent directors in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the last annual and special meeting of shareholders

The Board has approved the grant of an aggregate of 279,475 RSUs, 78,603 DSUs, and 504,332 stock options to the independent directors and management of the Corporation. The Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan's objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Corporation's long-term objectives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.11% Nickel at the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.11% Nickel at the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent surface sampling at the Flying Vee Nickel Project ("Flying Vee", or the "Project") performed as follow up to a 2022 airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey has returned values of up to 1.11% nickel and 0.42% copper from a historical trench located over a newly-identified EM conductor. Flying Vee is located in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan approximately 25 kilometres (16 miles) north of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Prospecting and Sampling Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ALX Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×