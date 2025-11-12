Marotta Controls Secures Contract with L3Harris for Thrust Vector Control System Development

Marotta Controls a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) to design, develop, qualify, and deliver production flight actuator hardware for an advanced thrust vector control (TVC) system. This contract win marks a significant milestone for Marotta, positioning the company as a competitive player in the TVC market for the first time.

The awarded contract covers the design, development, and delivery of multiple engineering units and qualification assets, as well as the production of TVC hardware as flight deliverables. This system is designed to support a high-priority, medium-range ballistic missile target program for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

"Marotta's contract award from L3Harris represents a new market segment for us, leveraging our extensive experience in actuation technology and deep understanding of aerospace and defense mission requirements," said Adit Girdhari, Vice President, Business Development, Marotta Controls. "Our expansion into systems for the nozzle control of rocket motors via thrust vectoring opens new doors for Marotta in the defense sector, allowing us to apply our expertise even more comprehensively."

Marotta's TVC system offers advanced control by gimbaling the rocket motor's nozzle, enhancing the missile's navigation and precision. This actuator-driven design ensures precise trajectory adjustments through nozzle manipulation, providing superior performance in extreme environments.

This contract also represents Marotta's first collaboration with L3Harris beyond its traditional scope, having previously partnered only on aerospace valve solutions. With this breakthrough, Marotta is well-positioned to diversify its capabilities and support additional missile platforms and defense applications in the future.

For more information about Marotta Controls and its longevity in the aerospace and defense sector, visit https://marotta.com/about/ .

About Marotta Controls
Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems , shipboard and sub-sea applications , satellites , launch vehicles , and aircraft systems . With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:
Katee Glass
Marotta Controls, Inc.
kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad3646db-6fa2-49cf-88d7-8a6437e41e00


