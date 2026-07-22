Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2026

Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2026

Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its second quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026, and will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, dial 1-800-579-2543 or 1-785-424-1789 and reference Maravai LifeSciences, Conference ID: MARAVAI. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at https://investors.maravai.com .

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+ 1 858-988-5917
ir@maravai.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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