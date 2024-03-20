Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Peak Rare Earths

Major High-Grade Fluorspar Discovery

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from its critical minerals exploration programme, which is targeting the multi-commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite system.

  • Critical minerals exploration programme is supporting the multi-commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite system
  • Completion of all remaining assays from the current drilling:
    • 7 RC drill holes from the Northern Zone as well as 11 RC and 2 DD drill holes from the Breccia Zone
  • Assays from Breccia Zone confirm outstanding high-grade thick intercepts of fluorspar supporting the potential of a globally significant fluorspar deposit:
    • NRC390: 80m at 30.8% CaF2 from surface including 10m at 53.3% CaF2 from 34m
    • NRC408: 34m at 44.2% CaF2 from surface including 10m at 59.2% CaF2 from surface
    • NDD048: 68m at 30.6% CaF2 from surface including 6m at 61.5% CaF2 from surface and 8m at 58.1% CaF2 from 12m
  • Prospectivity of Breccia Zone further enhanced by significant high-grade rare earth mineralisation as well as elevated levels of niobium:
    • NRC408: 34m at 3.77% TREO from surface including 8m at 4.87% TREO from 2m and 16m at 4.63% TREO from 14m
  • Final assays from Northern Zone extend the area of high-grade phosphate mineralisation, supporting the recently identified opportunity to supply phosphate into local fertiliser sector:
    • NRC384: 28m at 16.7% P2O5 from 6m and 41m at 22.9% P2O5 from 39m to end of hole
    • NRC388: 40m at 20.3% P2O5 from 6m,
  • Ongoing engagement with strategic parties around low-cost phosphate and fluorspar development options that could complement the delivery of the Ngualla Rare Earth Project
  • Further drilling to be evaluated as part of the next phase of the exploration programme

Assay results cover a maiden drilling campaign in the Breccia Zone, comprising of 11 Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and 2 Diamond Drill (“DD”) holes. They confirm extensive high-grade and thick intercepts of fluorspar across the Breccia Zone (Figure 1) supporting the potential of a globally significant fluorspar deposit at Ngualla. High-grade rare earth mineralisation and elevated levels of niobium have also been intercepted within the Breccia Zone; further enhancing the prospectivity of the area.

The final set of assays from 7 RC holes within the Northern Zone have also been finalised. These demonstrate further high-grade intersections of phosphate, further extending the existing extent of phosphate mineralisation in the south direction.

Both fluorspar and phosphate are increasingly strategic critical minerals:

  • Fluorspar is used in electrolytes within lithium batteries and to purify graphite anodes; and
  • Phosphate is used in lithium iron phosphate EV batteries and fertilisers, which are critical to boosting food security and agricultural yields in Tanzania and East Africa.

Commenting on the assay results, Bardin Davis, the CEO of Peak, said:

“The results from our maiden drilling campaign in the Breccia Zone are extremely exciting and confirm a major fluorspar discovery. Fluorspar is an increasingly strategic critical mineral, and we have the potential of a globally significant deposit. The final assay results from the Northern Zone are also very pleasing and further extend the mineralisation area of high-grade phosphate.

We intend to further assess the potential for low-cost development options for these two commodities”.

Results overview

The assay results from 18 RC holes and 2 diamond holes across the Northern Zone and Breccia Zone covering a total of 1,533m are included within this latest batch of results (Figure 2). Drilling in the Breccia Zone has targeted the southern and northern extent of the area where previous trench samples identified high-grade fluorspar at surface. The final set of drill holes from the Northern Zone has focused on infill between the current mineralised area and the Bastnaesite Rare Earth Zone, which lies ~1km south of the Northern Zone.

All assays pertaining to the current drilling campaign have been completed and covered a total of 57 drill holes for a total of 4,200m (Table 1).

Table 1. Drilling summary – 2023 exploration campaign


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Peak Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

DY6 Metals

Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide this update to shareholders on its initial lithium focused ground reconnaissance program completed late last year at its Mzimba South (Figure 1) and Afro Gifts (Karonga South) licence (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
electric vehicle charging

What are Rare Earths Used For? (Updated 2024)

There are 17 rare earth elements (REEs) in all — 15 lanthanides plus yttrium and scandium.

It's a fairly diverse group, with each element having different applications, pricing and available supply. However, REEs are often placed in the same basket because they do not occur separately from each other in nature. Aside from that, separation is tricky — before modern methods were available, the process was too difficult and expensive to pursue.

Despite the market's complexity, it's worth taking a closer look at the different rare earths and their uses. As global governments take steps to meet energy transition goals, demand is expected to grow immensely, creating opportunities for investors with knowledge of the sector. Read on to learn more about this important group of critical metals.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Progresses Through Heavy Rare Earth Processing as It Completes Second Milestone of Strategic US DoD Contract

Ucore Announces:

  • Successfully separating holmium through lutetium from lanthanum through dysprosium on a scale of 1000s of liters and above the targeted purity of 99% with its RapidSX™ technology Demo Plant

  • Completion of second DOD Project Milestone

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the second milestone outlined in its US$4 million Other Transaction Agreement (the "OTA") with the US Department of Defense (the "DoD") at the Company's Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, utilizing its 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of mixed heavy and light rare earth elements ("REE") chemical concentrate feedstocks - i.e., mixed rare earth oxides (MREOs) and carbonates (MRECs).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/200305_ucoreimage1_550.jpg

Figure 1: Thousands of liters of separated rare earth chloride products: T5 Raffinate (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy), T2 Strip One Liquor (Ho, Y, Er, Tm, Yb) and T3 Strip Two Liquor (Yb, Lu) – each tank has a 17,400 liter capacity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/200305_ucoreimage1.jpg

The OTA is focused on the ultimate individual separation of the rare earth permanent magnet ("REPM") elements praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), terbium (Tb), and dysprosium (Dy) plus yttrium (Y) from US-friendly heavy MREO sources. Since completion of Demo Plant commissioning work in December 2023, the Company has been processing MREO under the OTA. Work under the Agreement is broken down into 10 milestones, with the completion of each milestone representing a significant step in unlocking the four primary REEs required to produce rare earth permanent magnets from a single MREO source - including highly sought after Dy which enables REPMs to operate in a high temperature environment and is nearly exclusively processed in China.

Ucore is working to change this narrative - the Company recently completed the second OTA milestone by successfully separating holmium through lutetium from lanthanum through dysprosium on a scale of 1000s of liters of separated raffinate and strip liquor products above the targeted purity of 99% (see Figure 1).

Rare earth separation and refining within the CDF is achieved through a series of separations utilizing the single RapidSX™ 52-stage Demo Plant (or "RapidSX™ Machine") for each separation[i] to isolate and purify individual rare earth REEs in combination with each of the six 17,400-liter tanks. Each of the ten OTA milestones correlates to a Project payment and seven of these relate to completion of specific separations with the two different heavy MREOs, with the remainder relating to the sourcing of feedstocks and further reporting of results. The Company expects to complete work under the OTA in Q3-2024 to be immediately followed by a similar demonstration with light MRECs through its recently announced $4.28 million Natural Resources Canada Program.

# # #

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Rare Metals to Present at the 2024 PDAC Conference

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Conference in Toronto, Ontario from March 3-6, 2024.

Ucore representatives will be available at the PDAC Investors Exchange, Booth #2110 from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6 and welcome the opportunity to update investors and other stakeholders on recent developments. Further, Ucore's Chairman & CEO will be presenting at the Electric Materials 2 Session, on Wednesday, March 6 at 10:25am in Room 801B.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enova Mining Limited

Option to Acquire Potential World Class District Sized Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding option to acquire 100% of the CODA Rare Earth Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Upsized Debenture Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche (the " Second Closing ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") in the amount of $480,000 for cumulative gross proceeds of $1.99 million (the " Offering ").  The net proceeds from the Offering are to be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×