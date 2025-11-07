Magellan Aerospace Announces Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Announces Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Corporation ("Magellan Aerospace") (TSX: MAL,OTC:MALJF) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 (five cents) per share on the Corporation's common shares. The Board of Directors of the Corporation continues to review its dividends on a quarterly basis for more visibility of recovery, and ensure that the dividend declared balances the return of capital to shareholders while maintaining adequate financial flexibility and investment in growth initiatives. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2025.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL,OTC:MALJF), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.

For more information:

Elena Milantoni
Chief Financial Officer
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
T: +1 905 677 1889
E: elena.milantoni@magellan.aero

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Magellan AerospaceMAL:CCTSX:MAL
MAL:CC
