Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

A total of 600,583,500 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.82% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:


% For

% Against

Director Nominees



Donald K. Charter

93.79 %

6.21 %

C. Ashley Heppenstall

87.13 %

12.87 %

Juliana L. Lam

99.70 %

0.30 %

Adam I. Lundin

92.44 %

7.56 %

Dale C. Peniuk

92.95 %

7.05 %

Maria Olivia Recart

98.93 %

1.07 %

Peter T. Rockandel

99.32 %

0.68 %

Natasha N.D. Vaz

98.74 %

1.26 %





% For

% Withhold

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

96.83 %

3.17 %


% For

% Against

% Abstain

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to
Executive Compensation

92.31 %

7.12 %

0.56 %


Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees:

Audit Committee

Corporate Governance and
Nominating Committee

Human Resources /
Compensation Committee

Safety and Sustainability
Committee

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Donald K. Charter (Chair)

Donald K. Charter (Chair)

C. Ashley Heppenstall

C. Ashley Heppenstall

C. Ashley Heppenstall

Adam I. Lundin

Juliana L. Lam

Juliana L. Lam

Dale C. Peniuk

Maria Olivia Recart




Natasha N.D. Vaz


About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2023 at 18:00 Eastern Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Avrupa Minerals Completes Definitive Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources to Option Out the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Provides Update on Casino Assessment Process

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation ("Casino") has been informed by the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") that the final version of the revised Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines"), for the Casino Copper-Gold Project's (the "Project") review by a Panel of the Board (the "Panel Review") will be issued by August 17, 2023.

The revised Guidelines will incorporate changes in assessment methods, environmental best practices, and enhancements to the Project that have occurred since the issuance of the original Guidelines in 2016 and will include new comments submitted by Federal, Territorial and First Nation governments as well as the broader public.

Hot Chili

Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalised the appointment of experienced mining executive, Mr Stephen Quin, to the Board of Hot Chili as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment is effective from the date of this announcement.

Non-executive Chairman Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell commented “We are very pleased to welcome a director of Stephen’s calibre and breadth of experience to the Board of Hot Chili.”

Alvo Minerals

Alvo: Active Brazilian Explorer Palma Cu & Zn Rich VMS

Investor Presentation - RIU Sydney Resources Round-up

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) Investor Presentation - RIU Sydney Resources Round-up


American West Metals

Thick Copper Intercepts Continue At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

American West Metals Limited (“American West” or the “Company”) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to provide an update on drilling and geophysical activities at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

