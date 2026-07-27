Lundin Gold Reports Further High-Grade Results at FDNS including 108.61 g/t Au over 11.75 Metres; Development Begins Toward FDN East Following Record Drill Result of 236.62 g/t Au over 3.95 Metres

Lundin Gold Reports Further High-Grade Results at FDNS including 108.61 g/t Au over 11.75 Metres; Development Begins Toward FDN East Following Record Drill Result of 236.62 g/t Au over 3.95 Metres

Lundin Gold Logo

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG,OTC:LUGDF) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong results from its ongoing conversion and near‑mine exploration drilling programs at the Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. PDF Version

The drilling programs continue to deliver positive results at FDN, FDN South ("FDNS"), and FDN East. With four gold-silver epithermal deposits identified to date, the Company has a significant pipeline to continue growing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

Highlights

  • FDNS exploration: High-grade intercepts at depth continue to extend mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resource envelope, highlighting the potential for further resource growth.
  • FDNS conversion: Conversion drilling demonstrates continuity and grade in support of potential resource and reserve growth.
  • FDNS development: Development is advancing through the deposit, with development crosscuts successfully intersecting modelled mineralization and providing initial development ore.
  • FDN East: The highest-grade interval ever recorded at FDN East, together with continued success expanding high-grade mineralization to the east, reinforces confidence in the deposit's growth and conversion potential. Underground development toward FDN East is underway to accelerate drilling and support potential future production.
  • FDN: Results extend the upper portion of the main FDN mineralized envelope close to existing underground infrastructure, highlighting additional near-mine resource growth opportunities.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "Our conversion and exploration programs continue to deliver exceptional results across our known epithermal gold deposits. Recent drilling results support the potential to expand these deposits and grow Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources while also highlighting the consistently high-grade nature of the mineralized system at Fruta del Norte.

At FDNS, drilling continues to intercept exceptional grades over mineable widths, including several high-grade intercepts beyond the current Mineral Resource envelope. These results reinforce our confidence that FDNS will continue to grow as we advance the deposit toward future production. Development to the south has successfully intersected mineralized veins building confidence in the geological model.

At FDN East, the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, combined with expanding mineralization to the east, further increases our confidence in the deposit's growth and conversion potential. As a result, we have commenced underground development toward FDN East from FDN. Similar to the approach successfully implemented at FDNS, this development is expected to provide improved access for exploration and conversion drilling while also establishing the initial infrastructure required to support potential future production.

Together, the advancement of FDNS, the growth of FDN East and ongoing success at FDN demonstrate the strength of our known epithermal exploration pipeline and provide multiple opportunities to create long-term value from the broader Fruta del Norte mineralized system."

Conversion Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

 FDNS

  • Drill hole FDN-C26-443 intersected 199.90 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 6.90m from 66.60m, including:
  • 762.84 g/t Au over 1.80m
  • Drill hole FDN-C26-481 intersected 196.79 g/t Au over 4.50m from 161.35m, including:
  • 929.00 g/t Au over 0.90m
  • Drill hole FDN-C26-459 intersected 90.91 g/t Au over 6.80m from 137.40m, including:
  • 214.40 g/t Au over 2.45m
  • Drill hole FDN-C26-453 intersected 53.01 g/t Au over 8.40m from 31.30m, including:
  • 220.08 g/t Au over 1.85m

Exploration Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

FDNS

  • Drill hole UGE-S-26-478 intersected 108.61 g/t Au over 11.75m from 177.80m, including:
    • 2,030.00 g/t Au over 0.40m
  • Drill hole UGE-S-26-497 intersected 67.19 g/t Au over 5.80m from 37.50m, including:
    • 552.00 g/t Au over 0.40m
  • Drill hole UGE-S-26-505 intersected 19.33 g/t Au over 5.35 from 56.95m, including:
    • 49.44 g/t Au over 2.00m

FDN East

  • Drill hole UGE–E-26-487 intersected 236.62 g/t Au over 3.95 m from 280.75m including:
  • 933.00 g/t Au over 1.00m
  • Drill hole FDNE-2026-466-D2 intersected 23.16 g/t Au over 6.25m from 429.05m, including:
  • 39.01 g/t Au over 3.00m

FDN

  • Drill hole UGE-26-520 intersected 9.32 g/t Au over 20.90 m from 50.90m including:
  • 18.85 g/t Au over 6.50m
  • Drill hole UGE-26-523 intersected 15.05 g/t Au over 8.05m from 45.60m, including:
  • 25.35 g/t Au over 2.45m

FDNS

Underground drilling programs continue to advance at FDNS, located directly south of the FDN deposit. In 2026, the Company declared an inaugural Mineral Reserve of 0.54 Moz (2.50 Mt at 6.66 g/t Au) approximately 18 months after the deposit's discovery.

Following the declaration of the inaugural Mineral Reserve, the Company commenced underground development from the South Portal toward FDNS, taking the first round in April. Approximately 116 metres of development has been completed from the South Portal and 252 metres from existing access points on the 1170 level. Development crosscuts from these levels have successfully intersected mineralized veins, building confidence in the geologic model.

The current conversion drilling program aims to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and support further Mineral Reserve additions. Since January, approximately 12,678 metres of drilling has been completed across 110 holes and outstanding intercepts continue to be recorded along the entire extension of the FDNS deposit (Figure 2). Notably, holes FDN-C26-443, FDN‑C25‑459, and FDN‑C26‑481 have defined distinct higher-grade mineralized zones, providing areas for further drilling.

The exploration drilling program continues to successfully intercept the continuity of the FDNS deposit beyond the current Mineral Resource. Holes UGE-S-26-478, UGE-S-26-497, and UGE-S-26-505 returned high-grade mineralized intercepts at depth, highlighting areas for further expansion (Figure 3). Results received to date are summarized in Table 1. Five underground rigs are currently operating at FDNS.

FDN EAST

FDN East is a buried epithermal system composed of multiple subparallel north‑south trending veins located less than 100 metres from the main FDN mine infrastructure. FDN East has initially been defined over a 500‑metre strike length, and the Company published an inaugural Mineral Resource estimate in 2026 of 0.42 Moz Au (2.17 Mt at 6.01 g/t Au).

The FDN East deposit remains open in all directions and drilling has successfully expanded the mineralized footprint along strike to the north and to the south as well as toward the east. In the central portion of the deposit, hole UGE-E-26-487 returned the highest‑grade intercept ever recorded at FDN East, highlighting the potential for the area to host high-grade mineralized zones (Figure 4). Surface hole FDNE-2026-466-D2 confirmed the continuity of the recently discovered high-grade veins in the eastern portion of the deposit and suggests further exploration potential to the east of the known limits of mineralization. Currently, two underground rigs and one surface rig are operating at FDN East. Results received to date are presented in Table 2.

The Company has commenced underground development from FDN toward FDN East, which will provide improved angles and shorter hole lengths for conversion drilling, better access to test exploration extensions of the FDN East deposit and support potential future production (Figure 4).

FDN

At FDN, underground exploration drilling results confirm the upper extension of the deposit along the contact with the Suarez Conglomerate, close to existing underground infrastructure. Drillholes UGE‑26‑520 and UGE‑26‑523 both intercepted continuous mineralization on levels readily accessible from current mine development (Figure 5). Results received to date are summarized in Table 3.

Figure 1: Map showing FDN mineral footprint with the FDN, FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur deposits

Figure 1: Map showing FDN mineral footprint with the FDN, FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur deposits

Figure 2: Long section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDNS conversion drilling results

Figure 2: Long section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDNS conversion drilling results

Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS Exploration drilling results

Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS Exploration drilling results

Figure 4: Map showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East exploration drilling results

Figure 4: Map showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East exploration drilling results

Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected exploration drilling results along the FDN upper extension

Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected exploration drilling results along the FDN upper extension

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru.  The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples.  The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes.  For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's most recent Annual Information Form.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador.  Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly.  The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices.  Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.  Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.  This information was publicly communicated on July 27, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements").  Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information.  Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.  Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.  This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2026 available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: fiscal risk; community relations; mining operations; security situation; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; infrastructure; forecasts relating to production and costs; land acquisition and surface rights; indigenous consultation requirements; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; regulatory compliance and government approvals; dependence on a single mine; climate change and extreme weather events; shortages of critical resources; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; information systems and cyber security; health and safety; human rights; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; availability of workforce and labour relations; key talent recruitment and retention; gold price; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; dividends; internal controls; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; claims and legal proceedings; reclamation obligations; expropriation and nationalization; and pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the FDNS drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au > 8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

FDN-C26-393

0.00

4.05

4.05

2.32

7.58

41.75

FDNS

Underground

Including

1.55

3.25

1.70

0.98

16.23

84.48

FDN-C26-393

70.45

73.60

3.15

1.81

6.86

109.82

Including

70.45

72.10

1.65

0.95

10.38

106.16

FDN-C26-394

0.00

3.75

3.75

3.52

9.12

6.17

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

1.95

1.95

1.83

16.65

8.28

FDN-C26-394

119.60

123.35

3.75

3.52

10.41

67.11

Including

122.50

123.35

0.85

0.80

33.10

16.50

FDN-C26-396

17.95

21.50

3.55

3.22

7.52

12.51

FDNS

Underground

Including

20.05

20.55

0.50

0.45

12.15

10.80

FDN-C26-396

37.70

40.75

3.05

2.76

4.40

12.51

Including

37.70

38.55

0.85

0.77

8.82

22.52

FDN-C26-396

60.30

61.55

1.25

1.17

8.89

7.77

FDN-C26-396

79.05

82.30

3.25

2.81

8.81

8.08

Including

80.75

82.30

1.55

1.34

16.28

12.48

FDN-C26-396

92.45

95.60

3.15

2.73

6.35

3.99

Including

92.45

93.70

1.25

1.08

10.55

4.41

FDN-C26-396

104.85

107.30

2.45

2.12

5.89

51.73

Including

104.85

105.95

1.10

0.95

10.03

106.91

FDN-C26-399

0.00

3.00

3.00

2.46

8.82

6.53

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

2.00

2.00

1.64

12.33

7.75

FDN-C26-400

41.50

45.90

4.40

3.11

8.68

4.91

FDNS

Underground

Including

45.50

45.90

0.40

0.28

87.40

36.20

FDN-C26-400

78.80

87.55

8.75

6.19

18.74

12.30

Including

81.55

81.95

0.40

0.28

375.00

178.00

FDN-C26-402

34.55

43.80

9.25

6.54

18.20

21.38

FDNS

Underground

Including

34.55

35.45

0.90

0.64

96.13

64.25

Including

41.90

43.20

1.30

0.92

52.87

23.64

FDN-C26-403

4.50

9.80

5.30

3.41

5.36

7.50

FDNS

Underground

Including

6.50

7.85

1.35

0.87

12.00

9.61

FDN-C26-403

48.35

54.10

5.75

4.40

4.07

4.56

Including

52.10

52.90

0.80

0.61

11.36

9.40

FDN-C26-403

61.90

65.90

4.00

3.06

4.55

3.19

Including

63.45

64.15

0.70

0.54

11.30

5.20

FDN-C26-403

69.75

73.10

3.35

2.57

5.20

5.38

Including

69.75

70.15

0.40

0.31

33.40

15.80

FDN-C26-403

87.25

89.80

2.55

1.80

6.92

16.00

Including

88.25

89.40

1.15

0.81

14.88

28.51

FDN-C26-403

96.90

101.20

4.30

3.04

13.41

11.63

Including

96.90

98.25

1.35

0.95

39.91

18.09

FDN-C26-404

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-405

0.00

3.45

3.45

1.62

4.55

46.99

FDNS

Underground

Including

1.50

2.45

0.95

0.45

8.80

61.90

FDN-C26-405

80.30

82.10

1.80

0.85

5.11

52.77

FDN-C26-405

87.35

91.00

3.65

1.71

4.84

30.39

Including

87.35

88.25

0.90

0.42

13.45

89.60

FDN-C26-405

117.55

121.70

4.15

1.95

13.73

141.26

Including

120.00

121.70

1.70

0.80

31.03

274.96

FDN-C26-406

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-407

2.50

4.95

2.45

2.12

3.75

9.18

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-407

8.45

13.20

4.75

4.11

4.73

6.23

Including

10.45

11.55

1.10

0.95

7.42

9.94

FDN-C26-407

16.90

22.55

5.65

4.89

5.10

8.52

Including

16.90

18.10

1.20

1.04

15.75

8.87

FDN-C26-407

30.15

37.30

7.15

6.19

6.30

8.11

Including

35.95

37.30

1.35

1.17

19.30

19.25

FDN-C26-408

77.35

80.60

3.25

1.63

5.52

20.40

FDNS

Underground

Including

77.35

78.70

1.35

0.68

12.02

43.80

FDN-C26-409

0.00

6.50

6.50

5.32

5.22

4.94

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

0.45

0.45

0.37

9.67

12.50

Including

5.70

6.50

0.80

0.66

28.50

7.00

FDN-C26-409

94.30

97.30

3.00

2.46

5.55

4.62

Including

95.15

96.90

1.75

1.43

8.09

5.29

FDN-C26-410

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-411

109.00

113.85

4.85

4.78

3.02

16.18

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-412

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-413

49.00

51.15

2.15

1.23

14.28

41.29

FDNS

Underground

Including

49.65

50.15

0.50

0.29

45.60

105.00

FDN-C26-414

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-415

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-416

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-417

41.85

45.00

3.15

2.02

51.56

25.11

FDNS

Underground

Including

43.15

45.00

1.85

1.19

87.12

40.99

FDN-C26-418

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-419

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-420

18.45

26.90

8.45

2.89

6.10

15.90

FDNS

Underground

Including

22.75

23.15

0.40

0.14

103.00

91.30

FDN-C26-420

49.50

50.70

1.20

0.41

10.81

33.10

Including

49.50

50.30

0.80

0.27

15.68

47.35

FDN-C26-420

59.75

61.75

2.00

0.68

4.86

21.96

Including

60.95

61.75

0.80

0.27

9.05

26.50

FDN-C26-420

76.20

78.30

2.10

0.72

26.17

37.66

Including

76.20

76.60

0.40

0.14

130.00

63.60

FDN-C26-420

96.80

98.80

2.00

0.68

8.85

18.40

FDN-C26-421

0.75

3.05

2.30

0.79

3.74

16.52

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-421

125.10

127.10

2.00

0.68

6.21

6.62

Including

125.65

126.05

0.40

0.14

29.70

16.30

FDN-C26-422

45.40

47.30

1.90

0.95

5.27

51.85

FDNS

Underground

Including

46.10

46.90

0.80

0.40

10.78

105.45

FDN-C26-422

98.65

101.65

3.00

1.50

8.02

24.40

Including

98.65

99.60

0.95

0.48

16.30

35.70

FDN-C26-423

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-424

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-425

2.85

6.65

3.80

3.79

6.15

9.88

FDNS

Underground

Including

2.85

4.00

1.15

1.15

15.42

22.62

FDN-C26-425

9.70

11.65

1.95

1.94

9.10

17.36

Including

10.65

11.65

1.00

1.00

15.30

24.00

FDN-C26-425

56.50

58.10

1.60

1.59

7.69

8.06

FDN-C26-425

64.80

68.90

4.10

4.08

5.20

5.94

FDN-C26-426

19.00

20.55

1.55

1.27

17.83

17.77

FDNS

Underground

Including

19.40

19.80

0.40

0.33

65.40

41.20

FDN-C26-426

21.90

29.55

7.65

5.41

18.06

71.19

Including

26.25

28.10

1.85

1.31

40.96

190.81

FDN-C26-426

32.30

35.50

3.20

1.35

28.92

17.58

Including

32.30

33.90

1.60

0.68

57.52

29.85

FDN-C26-426

77.50

80.50

3.00

2.30

5.88

8.10

FDN-C26-426

84.40

89.00

4.60

2.96

23.50

11.30

Including

84.40

87.00

2.60

1.67

38.19

15.03

FDN-C26-426

91.10

95.90

4.80

3.68

4.60

6.05

Including

94.90

95.90

1.00

0.77

9.79

4.00

FDN-C26-426

97.20

104.35

7.15

5.48

6.72

3.52

Including

100.00

101.35

1.35

1.03

14.04

4.73

FDN-C26-426

109.20

112.15

2.95

2.42

5.20

2.58

Including

109.20

110.20

1.00

0.82

11.85

3.60

FDN-C26-427

13.60

15.20

1.60

1.13

5.96

11.10

FDNS

Underground

Including

13.60

14.40

0.80

0.57

10.50

12.10

FDN-C26-427

21.05

27.00

5.95

3.82

6.59

23.64

Including

23.55

25.30

1.75

1.12

14.87

43.33

FDN-C26-427

62.80

70.50

7.70

5.90

18.83

21.92

Including

63.50

66.40

2.90

2.22

37.84

29.12

FDN-C26-427

80.20

85.10

4.90

4.44

6.31

6.20

Including

82.00

82.60

0.60

0.54

11.85

8.10

FDN-C26-427

90.30

92.25

1.95

1.77

5.78

2.54

Including

91.00

91.40

0.40

0.36

15.00

4.00

FDN-C26-428

61.80

68.40

6.60

6.50

5.33

13.65

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-429

41.80

43.70

1.90

1.65

6.15

21.36

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-430

21.50

26.05

4.55

3.49

7.56

33.00

FDNS

Underground

Including

23.90

26.05

2.15

1.65

14.30

50.91

FDN-C26-431

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-432

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-433

4.65

7.20

2.55

2.46

5.81

37.56

FDNS

Underground

Including

6.45

7.20

0.75

0.72

12.85

97.00

FDN-C26-433

17.60

20.60

3.00

2.90

5.42

27.46

Including

17.60

18.35

0.75

0.72

16.50

83.60

FDN-C26-434

0.00

2.90

2.90

2.73

4.28

50.69

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

1.70

1.70

1.60

5.42

67.69

FDN-C26-435

15.50

18.60

3.10

2.37

12.02

21.50

FDNS

Underground

Including

16.40

17.65

1.25

0.96

19.00

29.10

FDN-C26-435

63.95

65.15

1.20

0.92

14.01

11.10

Including

64.55

65.15

0.60

0.46

24.90

18.40

FDN-C26-436

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-437

32.45

35.25

2.80

2.79

5.14

4.40

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-437

43.65

60.40

16.75

16.69

7.78

8.07

Including

51.20

52.90

1.70

1.69

31.01

16.02

Including

56.60

57.00

0.40

0.40

23.70

17.90

FDN-C26-438

46.80

54.05

7.25

6.28

3.71

1.98

FDNS

Underground

Including

46.80

47.65

0.85

0.74

8.32

2.10

Including

49.30

50.30

1.00

0.87

7.33

4.90

FDN-C26-438

58.90

60.30

1.40

1.21

8.09

5.16

FDN-C26-438

70.15

72.40

2.25

1.95

5.29

6.94

FDN-C26-438

75.70

76.70

1.00

0.87

9.49

2.50

FDN-C26-439

46.75

47.50

0.75

0.57

12.75

2.50

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-439

125.15

127.70

2.55

1.95

15.01

5.84

Including

127.00

127.70

0.70

0.54

34.90

11.40

FDN-C26-439

158.20

161.60

3.40

2.40

8.42

5.36

Including

158.20

159.60

1.40

0.99

14.50

7.94

FDN-C26-439

165.45

170.00

4.55

3.22

22.80

6.48

Including

166.95

168.95

2.00

1.41

37.78

7.80

FDN-C26-440

101.50

105.50

4.00

2.83

14.56

12.14

FDNS

Underground

Including

103.40

105.50

2.10

1.48

26.25

16.87

FDN-C26-440

141.00

142.30

1.30

0.92

9.24

10.86

FDN-C26-441

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-442

57.60

59.35

1.75

1.69

7.72

48.42

FDNS

Underground

Including

57.60

58.10

0.50

0.48

17.20

13.20

FDN-C26-442

81.00

84.50

3.50

3.38

5.17

8.90

Including

81.00

81.40

0.40

0.39

8.74

14.60

Including

84.10

84.50

0.40

0.39

28.30

20.10

FDN-C26-443

66.60

73.50

6.90

5.98

199.90

79.26

FDNS

Underground

Including

66.60

68.40

1.80

1.56

762.84

278.14

FDN-C26-443

94.40

97.15

2.75

2.38

8.60

117.00

Including

95.90

97.15

1.25

1.08

18.03

251.70

FDN-C26-444

24.80

28.40

3.60

3.26

16.74

4.18

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-444

50.00

54.20

4.20

3.81

5.11

4.15

FDN-C26-444

63.30

70.90

7.60

5.37

12.72

9.54

Including

68.15

70.90

2.75

1.94

24.12

12.54

FDN-C26-445

31.20

34.50

3.30

2.53

3.10

1.62

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-445

53.70

55.70

2.00

1.81

4.46

1.65

FDN-C26-445

66.40

70.00

3.60

3.12

5.78

2.51

FDN-C26-446

33.90

36.90

3.00

2.12

5.19

2.22

FDNS

Underground

Including

33.90

35.30

1.40

0.99

10.58

3.39

FDN-C26-446

47.85

52.40

4.55

2.92

5.52

8.86

Including

50.75

52.40

1.65

1.06

8.77

18.23

FDN-C26-446

89.80

94.35

4.55

2.61

7.10

3.35

Including

89.80

91.40

1.60

0.92

13.41

5.50

FDN-C26-447

47.85

50.15

2.30

1.15

12.59

18.08

FDNS

Underground

Including

47.85

48.70

0.85

0.43

32.40

13.70

FDN-C26-447

82.65

84.65

2.00

1.00

5.83

24.63

Including

83.55

84.10

0.55

0.28

13.80

29.20

FDN-C26-448

0.45

3.30

2.85

2.18

3.23

29.18

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-448

16.20

20.15

3.95

3.03

6.82

21.55

Including

17.95

19.10

1.15

0.88

12.65

49.91

FDN-C26-448

39.55

42.55

3.00

1.93

3.59

6.22

Including

40.40

40.80

0.40

0.26

23.10

15.70

FDN-C26-448

59.75

61.60

1.85

1.60

4.75

8.31

Including

59.75

60.55

0.80

0.69

10.43

11.35

FDN-C26-448

91.40

94.65

3.25

2.81

5.99

14.83

Including

93.10

94.10

1.00

0.87

12.15

22.20

FDN-C26-449

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-450

50.20

53.15

2.95

1.90

3.85

3.48

FDNS

Underground

Including

52.00

53.15

1.15

0.74

8.26

5.09

FDN-C26-451

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-452

38.70

62.00

23.30

20.18

6.29

3.60

FDNS

Underground

Including

38.70

41.55

2.85

2.47

11.97

4.28

Including

55.75

57.40

1.65

1.43

10.25

3.39

FDN-C26-453

31.30

39.70

8.40

8.27

53.01

8.25

FDNS

Underground

Including

37.85

39.70

1.85

1.82

220.08

29.34

FDN-C26-453

46.55

53.70

7.15

7.04

7.82

4.39

Including

47.00

48.50

1.50

1.48

16.26

8.52

FDN-C26-453

68.45

73.10

4.65

4.58

3.69

2.19

Including

68.45

69.15

0.70

0.69

16.50

2.90

FDN-C26-453

117.00

120.40

3.40

3.35

3.42

1.80

FDN-C26-454

32.10

33.70

1.60

1.55

5.28

1.69

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-454

37.70

46.45

8.75

8.45

6.64

4.40

Including

41.80

42.70

0.90

0.87

14.65

4.40

Including

44.85

46.45

1.60

1.55

10.26

4.70

FDN-C26-454

71.60

77.00

5.40

5.22

4.34

0.84

Including

74.25

74.95

0.70

0.68

16.55

1.50

FDN-C26-455

78.75

80.65

1.90

1.84

4.81

6.50

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-455

101.25

105.95

4.70

4.54

8.20

5.20

Including

101.25

101.65

0.40

0.39

78.80

31.80

FDN-C26-456

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-457

0.00

3.80

3.80

1.90

3.69

5.36

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

1.00

1.00

0.50

7.93

5.20

FDN-C26-457

30.40

32.05

1.65

0.83

6.97

3.94

FDN-C26-458

0.00

3.00

3.00

1.93

3.96

4.20

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-458

41.20

44.40

3.20

2.06

11.28

10.47

Including

41.20

42.45

1.25

0.80

27.93

19.72

FDN-C26-458

136.25

137.25

1.00

0.64

30.28

46.16

FDN-C26-459

33.85

47.00

13.15

10.07

18.68

11.47

FDNS

Underground

Including

36.40

41.65

5.25

4.02

44.01

21.64

FDN-C26-459

61.85

65.20

3.35

2.57

12.02

14.19

Including

61.85

62.85

1.00

0.77

38.20

16.80

FDN-C26-459

90.00

92.80

2.80

2.14

12.34

44.61

Including

90.70

91.30

0.60

0.46

53.40

134.00

FDN-C26-459

109.40

110.55

1.15

0.88

71.00

51.76

FDN-C26-459

137.40

145.25

6.80

5.21

90.91

216.67

Including

141.20

143.65

2.45

1.88

214.40

411.47

FDN-C26-460

9.40

12.60

3.20

3.19

13.77

3.53

FDNS

Underground

Including

10.20

11.60

1.40

1.39

22.03

5.00

FDN-C26-460

28.10

30.50

2.40

2.39

5.10

3.15

Including

30.10

30.50

0.40

0.40

10.05

10.90

FDN-C26-460

32.35

42.90

10.55

10.51

4.15

4.50

Including

36.85

40.50

3.65

3.64

5.65

4.27

FDN-C26-460

109.75

110.75

1.00

1.00

8.46

1.50

FDN-C26-460

126.85

128.25

1.40

1.39

7.37

0.86

FDN-C26-461

9.50

13.60

4.10

4.08

19.83

3.29

FDNS

Underground

Including

12.20

13.60

1.40

1.39

48.92

7.41

FDN-C26-461

29.30

49.50

20.20

20.12

4.91

4.65

Including

37.70

39.70

2.00

1.99

11.67

12.11

FDN-C26-461

70.50

72.55

2.05

2.04

9.14

4.38

Including

71.20

71.70

0.50

0.50

23.50

7.20

FDN-C26-461

93.80

100.00

6.20

6.18

10.08

2.46

Including

98.30

100.00

1.70

1.69

23.44

4.05

FDN-C26-462

32.35

33.75

1.40

1.07

10.41

12.35

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-462

35.70

42.15

6.45

4.94

9.58

48.04

Including

35.70

36.30

0.60

0.46

51.90

48.20

Including

37.75

38.15

0.40

0.31

21.40

57.20

Including

41.75

42.15

0.40

0.31

35.10

489.00

FDN-C26-463

9.70

14.15

4.45

3.41

3.58

36.41

FDNS

Underground

Including

11.05

11.55

0.50

0.38

12.05

174.00

FDN-C26-463

16.35

20.10

3.75

3.07

4.43

27.29

Including

17.80

18.60

0.80

0.66

10.50

11.60

FDN-C26-463

49.35

55.25

5.90

3.79

5.21

37.69

Including

51.80

53.45

1.65

1.06

10.91

94.92

FDN-C26-463

147.50

150.70

3.20

2.45

6.06

89.98

Including

148.50

150.00

1.50

1.15

11.96

177.66

FDN-C26-464

29.10

30.85

1.75

1.64

5.19

6.14

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-464

37.55

41.60

4.05

3.81

6.50

9.96

Including

40.00

40.80

0.80

0.75

28.30

25.20

FDN-C26-464

84.10

86.00

1.90

1.79

5.04

7.55

FDN-C26-465

28.85

34.30

5.45

2.30

16.84

15.31

FDNS

Underground

Including

28.85

30.90

2.05

0.87

35.38

22.23

FDN-C26-465

38.20

42.95

4.75

2.38

5.11

17.61

Including

38.20

39.20

1.00

0.50

9.70

47.30

FDN-C26-465

57.05

65.30

8.25

5.30

8.40

27.85

Including

62.05

64.35

2.30

1.48

19.01

34.38

FDN-C26-466

101.95

105.10

3.15

2.41

8.46

38.44

FDNS

Underground

Including

102.35

104.25

1.90

1.46

13.01

51.55

FDN-C26-467

11.85

14.85

3.00

2.12

7.62

14.31

FDNS

Underground

Including

12.85

13.25

0.40

0.28

26.70

43.50

Including

14.35

14.85

0.50

0.35

17.35

5.20

FDN-C26-467

99.50

113.00

13.50

9.55

5.32

32.60

Including

102.10

102.50

0.40

0.28

18.10

37.20

Including

104.55

105.05

0.50

0.35

16.15

15.50

Including

108.50

109.00

0.50

0.35

55.10

253.00

FDN-C26-468

9.20

13.00

3.80

2.44

4.02

8.04

FDNS

Underground

Including

12.05

13.00

0.95

0.61

10.56

16.24

FDN-C26-468

27.50

34.00

6.50

4.18

5.20

17.58

Including

27.50

28.70

1.20

0.77

18.57

66.13

FDN-C26-468

67.40

70.40

3.00

1.93

3.33

31.70

FDN-C26-468

81.70

86.90

5.20

3.34

7.90

5.99

Including

84.20

85.65

1.45

0.93

27.47

15.20

FDN-C26-469

0.00

2.50

2.50

2.17

5.79

4.83

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

0.40

0.40

0.35

28.20

13.80

FDN-C26-469

15.20

25.10

9.90

8.57

7.63

17.35

Including

19.50

21.30

1.80

1.56

23.58

37.39

FDN-C26-469

48.90

51.90

3.00

2.60

4.96

13.38

Including

48.90

49.30

0.40

0.35

14.75

21.40

Including

50.35

50.80

0.45

0.39

12.05

17.60

FDN-C26-470

5.10

8.05

2.95

2.95

5.84

16.63

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-470

11.40

18.90

7.50

7.50

52.78

44.98

Including

11.80

12.95

1.15

1.15

118.50

159.48

Including

18.50

18.90

0.40

0.40

579.00

260.00

FDN-C26-471

34.20

39.75

5.55

3.57

3.13

2.91

FDNS

Underground

Including

34.20

35.75

1.55

1.00

6.46

2.56

FDN-C26-471

126.05

129.90

3.85

2.95

5.88

2.03

FDN-C26-472

38.40

41.40

3.00

2.46

3.34

5.07

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-472

99.80

103.40

3.60

3.12

3.19

3.86

FDN-C26-472

107.70

111.70

4.00

3.46

4.92

2.25

FDN-C26-472

114.85

120.00

5.15

4.22

10.81

2.49

Including

118.30

120.00

1.70

1.39

17.76

3.40

FDN-C26-473

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-474

36.10

42.70

6.60

6.20

12.47

10.87

FDNS

Underground

Including

40.35

42.70

2.35

2.21

33.26

15.90

FDN-C26-474

73.00

79.10

6.10

5.73

32.82

36.84

Including

73.80

75.90

2.10

1.97

91.91

86.19

FDN-C26-474

84.70

88.00

3.30

3.10

9.41

12.76

Including

85.30

87.10

1.80

1.69

16.29

13.24

FDN-C26-475

11.25

14.30

3.05

1.96

3.99

7.51

FDNS

Underground

Including

11.80

12.45

0.65

0.42

15.60

11.60

FDN-C26-475

26.15

31.90

5.75

4.40

6.48

7.40

Including

26.15

27.90

1.75

1.34

11.55

7.83

FDN-C26-475

50.80

54.40

3.60

3.12

7.63

7.27

Including

52.50

53.55

1.05

0.91

16.80

8.40

FDN-C26-476

8.75

11.15

2.40

1.20

3.64

5.70

FDNS

Underground

Including

10.20

10.60

0.40

0.20

18.70

9.30

FDN-C26-476

23.20

25.20

2.00

1.00

8.73

13.38

Including

23.20

24.20

1.00

0.50

16.35

15.96

FDN-C26-476

131.10

138.85

7.75

3.88

5.91

107.33

Including

132.30

133.85

1.55

0.78

9.32

156.40

FDN-C26-476

168.30

172.20

3.90

1.95

3.94

98.59

FDN-C26-476

182.80

186.95

4.15

2.08

11.13

11.64

Including

186.40

186.95

0.55

0.28

76.40

41.10

FDN-C26-476

209.55

213.85

4.30

2.15

3.26

286.60

FDN-C26-477

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-478

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-479

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-481

12.25

13.45

1.20

0.85

7.26

17.03

FDNS

Underground

Including

12.65

13.05

0.40

0.28

18.65

31.60

FDN-C26-481

89.75

92.80

3.05

2.16

7.40

6.12

Including

90.20

91.80

1.60

1.13

13.60

8.72

FDN-C26-481

161.35

165.85

4.50

2.89

196.79

394.50

Including

164.95

165.85

0.90

0.58

929.00

727.00

FDN-C26-482

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-483

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-485

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-486

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-487

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-488

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-489

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-490

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-491

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-492

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-494

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-495

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-496

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C26-497

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-477

73.60

75.20

1.60

1.13

5.52

16.55

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-477

106.70

109.05

2.35

1.66

15.72

35.23

UGE-S-26-478

39.60

42.35

2.75

1.94

12.42

43.78

FDNS

Underground

Including

41.50

42.35

0.85

0.60

17.07

74.74

UGE-S-26-478

59.55

61.55

2.00

1.41

10.01

13.98

Including

60.35

60.95

0.60

0.42

17.15

21.80

UGE-S-26-478

71.35

74.40

3.05

2.34

4.25

14.36

Including

71.35

72.15

0.80

0.61

11.90

20.05

UGE-S-26-478

102.20

106.60

4.40

3.11

9.05

13.30

Including

102.65

105.05

2.40

1.70

15.26

19.77

UGE-S-26-478

112.25

117.40

5.15

3.64

8.42

15.53

Including

115.20

117.40

2.20

1.56

14.99

31.63

UGE-S-26-478

134.00

136.70

2.70

2.07

7.22

20.97

UGE-S-26-478

170.05

173.30

3.25

2.30

6.68

7.77

Including

170.05

171.45

1.40

0.99

13.77

11.03

UGE-S-26-478

177.80

189.55

11.75

8.31

108.61

30.79

Including

184.85

185.25

0.40

0.28

2030.00

510.00

UGE-S-26-489

0.00

7.40

7.40

7.29

12.62

7.58

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

2.95

2.95

2.91

23.93

13.47

UGE-S-26-489

25.80

27.60

1.80

1.38

5.03

2.61

Including

25.80

26.45

0.65

0.50

10.65

4.00

UGE-S-26-489

32.90

35.40

2.50

2.41

12.61

3.47

Including

32.90

34.10

1.20

1.16

25.50

6.20

UGE-S-26-489

42.00

43.00

1.00

0.87

16.73

10.06

UGE-S-26-490

0.00

5.85

5.85

5.50

8.81

5.39

FDNS

Underground

Including

2.45

3.90

1.45

1.36

19.78

7.08

UGE-S-26-491

177.55

182.60

5.05

4.97

6.08

11.89

FDNS

Underground

Including

179.10

180.85

1.75

1.72

11.61

16.29

UGE-S-26-491

194.10

197.35

3.25

3.20

4.58

9.56

Including

196.70

197.35

0.65

0.64

11.95

14.00

UGE-S-26-491

199.70

201.85

2.15

2.12

4.17

15.86

UGE-S-26-493

0.00

2.75

2.75

1.38

5.84

7.06

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-493

72.15

73.05

0.90

0.45

10.80

12.79

UGE-S-26-494

0.00

3.10

3.10

1.31

5.41

5.92

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-494

29.65

31.40

1.75

0.74

4.55

3.41

UGE-S-26-494

63.20

66.15

2.95

1.25

5.94

8.19

Including

63.20

63.85

0.65

0.27

20.90

17.90

UGE-S-26-496

8.60

11.95

3.35

1.68

3.42

3.84

FDNS

Underground

Including

8.60

9.45

0.85

0.43

6.01

5.00

UGE-S-26-496

38.30

39.95

1.65

0.83

6.87

34.91

Including

38.30

38.70

0.40

0.20

21.00

19.40

UGE-S-26-497

14.05

18.45

4.40

3.11

17.14

90.43

FDNS

Underground

Including

16.25

18.00

1.75

1.24

38.54

209.14

UGE-S-26-497

37.50

43.30

5.80

4.10

67.19

46.93

Including

40.05

40.45

0.40

0.28

552.00

170.00

Including

42.25

43.30

1.05

0.74

148.50

156.00

UGE-S-26-497

53.20

56.40

3.20

2.26

9.56

42.10

UGE-S-26-497

62.50

66.60

4.10

2.90

47.73

26.39

Including

63.65

64.05

0.40

0.28

474.00

182.00

UGE-S-26-505

14.50

20.70

6.20

3.56

7.02

7.53

FDNS

Underground

Including

18.05

20.70

2.65

1.52

13.25

8.94

UGE-S-26-505

26.15

30.50

3.35

1.92

5.12

2.56

Including

29.70

30.10

0.40

0.23

21.20

7.10

UGE-S-26-505

56.95

62.30

5.35

3.07

19.33

47.16

Including

60.30

62.30

2.00

1.15

49.44

97.28

UGE-S-26-505

112.30

115.50

3.20

1.60

8.08

35.41

Including

113.00

114.30

1.30

0.65

17.91

58.96

UGE-S-26-505

308.30

311.60

3.30

1.65

3.48

150.28

Including

309.00

310.30

1.30

0.65

7.10

305.16

UGE-S-26-505

319.30

322.45

3.15

1.58

3.06

105.15

Including

320.10

320.70

0.60

0.30

9.14

213.00

UGE-S-26-506

18.45

20.10

1.65

0.56

5.09

6.64

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-506

92.95

93.90

0.95

0.32

9.74

62.16

UGE-S-26-509

0.00

5.10

5.10

2.55

5.40

4.64

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

1.70

1.70

0.85

11.54

7.09

UGE-S-26-509

34.25

38.00

3.75

1.88

3.65

6.02

Including

34.25

36.00

1.75

0.88

6.99

6.19

UGE-S-26-512

70.40

73.25

2.85

2.02

11.50

36.64

FDNS

Underground

Including

72.15

73.25

1.10

0.78

22.05

60.48

UGE-S-26-517

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-518

54.90

57.90

3.00

1.72

3.61

1.33

FDNS

Underground

Including

57.40

57.90

0.50

0.29

15.60

1.70

UGE-S-26-518

67.20

70.90

3.70

2.12

5.03

3.42

UGE-S-26-518

89.90

91.80

1.90

1.09

4.41

5.19

Including

90.45

91.10

0.65

0.37

11.85

12.20

UGE-S-26-525

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-527

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-531

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-532

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-533

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-534

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-536

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-537

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-26-538

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au >8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

FDNE-2026-466

No Significant Results

FDN East

Surface

FDNE-2026-466-D1

420.40

423.10

2.70

-

7.23

5.40

FDN East

Surface

Including

420.40

421.70

1.30

-

12.40

8.96

FDNE-2026-466-D2

300.05

304.70

4.65

4.37

4.38

61.06

FDN East

Surface

Including

303.90

304.70

0.80

0.75

8.67

278.00

FDNE-2026-466-D2

429.05

435.30

6.25

5.66

23.16

13.89

Including

432.30

435.30

3.00

2.72

39.01

23.74

UGE-E-26-470

97.80

110.20

12.40

-

9.11

10.59

FDN East

Underground

Including

98.40

107.15

8.75

-

12.10

13.20

UGE-E-26-470

372.10

373.10

1.00

-

12.60

7.20

UGE-E-26-487

263.65

267.90

4.25

4.11

5.00

5.92

FDN East

Underground

Including

263.65

264.25

0.60

0.58

29.10

26.50

UGE-E-26-487

280.75

284.70

3.95

3.82

236.62

144.57

Including

282.00

283.00

1.00

0.97

933.00

566.25

UGE-E-26-499

No Significant Results

FDN East

Underground

UGE-E-26-503

No Significant Results

FDN East

Underground

UGE-E-26-511

161.60

164.20

2.60

2.44

4.07

3.72

FDN East

Underground

Including

161.60

162.80

1.20

1.13

8.67

3.73

UGE-E-26-514

No Significant Results

FDN East

Underground

UGE-E-26-515

279.00

281.90

2.90

2.89

3.24

2.38

FDN East

Underground

UGE-E-26-519

29.25

34.75

5.50

5.31

6.08

73.20

FDN East

Underground

Including

29.25

30.30

1.05

1.01

20.60

287.00

Table 3: Drillhole assay results from FDN drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au >8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

UGE-26-462

No Significant Results

FDN Exploration

Underground

UGE-26-471

57.00

62.20

5.20

-

6.30

6.56

FDN Exploration

Underground

Including

58.80

61.10

2.30

-

10.95

7.04

UGE-26-471

126.35

132.15

5.80

-

4.73

3.51

Including

131.15

132.15

1.00

-

7.40

2.50

UGE-26-474

40.50

45.95

5.45

-

7.44

13.76

FDN Exploration

Underground

Including

42.75

45.45

2.70

-

11.46

11.71

UGE-26-474

66.70

74.20

7.50

-

6.26

21.00

Including

68.65

70.20

1.55

-

11.14

22.48

UGE-26-520

50.90

71.80

20.90

-

9.32

10.01

FDN Exploration

Underground

Including

62.10

68.60

6.50

-

18.85

10.48

UGE-26-523

45.60

53.65

8.05

-

15.05

20.20

FDN Exploration

Underground

Including

45.60

46.40

0.80

-

61.50

56.20

Including

51.20

53.65

2.45

-

25.35

24.25

UGE-26-523

59.55

65.10

5.55

-

8.02

5.83

UGE-26-528

Pending Results

FDN Exploration

Underground

Table 4: FDNS, FDN and FDN East Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

EOH (m)

Zone

Year

FDN-C26-393

FDNS

778218

9582536

1085

45

-56

125.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-394

FDNS

778157

9582333

1090

156

-20

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-396

FDNS

778147

9582594

1251

157

-24

110.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-399

FDNS

778157

9582333

1090

152

-34

126.60

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-400

FDNS

778157

9582334

1090

138

-44

105.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-402

FDNS

778169

9582486

1087

292

-44

80.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-403

FDNS

778148

9582595

1251

152

-67

110.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-404

FDNS

778148

9582594

1253

148

18

160.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-405

FDNS

778218

9582536

1085

45

-64

145.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-406

FDNS

778219

9582536

1086

68

-12

90.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-407

FDNS

778174

9582486

1087

298

-16

75.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-408

FDNS

778169

9582486

1087

281

-52

120.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-409

FDNS

778169

9582485

1087

268

-36

110.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-410

FDNS

778169

9582485

1087

259

-40

139.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-411

FDNS

778148

9582594

1252

139

-10

176.30

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-412

FDNS

778149

9582595

1251

128

-51

88.10

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-413

FDNS

778228

9582662

1083

153

-54

136.30

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-414

FDNS

778218

9582536

1085

75

-68

135.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-415

FDNS

778219

9582535

1085

91

-53

90.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-416

FDNS

778169

9582484

1087

252

-29

100.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-417

FDNS

778168

9582484

1087

244

-34

115.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-418

FDNS

778150

9582594

1252

124

6

75.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-419

FDNS

778150

9582594

1252

128

-15

70.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-420

FDNS

778149

9582595

1251

108

-73

113.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-421

FDNS

778218

9582535

1085

106

-70

135.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-422

FDNS

778218

9582535

1085

105

-62

133.70

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-423

FDNS

778150

9582596

1252

105

-9

65.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-424

FDNS

778150

9582596

1251

96

-36

70.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-425

FDNS

778169

9582484

1088

240

-7

80.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-426

FDNS

778175

9582552

1085

308

-32

115.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-427

FDNS

778175

9582551

1086

297

-22

95.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-428

FDNS

778174

9582549

1086

251

-3

90.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-429

FDNS

778218

9582534

1086

112

-40

105.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-430

FDNS

778218

9582533

1085

134

-50

100.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-431

FDNS

778145

9582657

1249

230

-52

45.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-432

FDNS

778219

9582534

1086

108

-22

95.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-433

FDNS

778219

9582535

1087

98

13

60.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-434

FDNS

778219

9582536

1088

56

19

35.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-435

FDNS

778219

9582536

1086

83

-39

75.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-436

FDNS

778218

9582534

1085

123

-66

130.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-437

FDNS

778173

9582258

1092

278

-5

135.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-438

FDNS

778173

9582259

1092

302

-29

115.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-439

FDNS

778173

9582260

1091

315

-37

170.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-440

FDNS

778148

9582706

1248

165

-46

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-441

FDNS

778148

9582707

1248

155

-56

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-442

FDNS

778218

9582533

1086

132

-15

110.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-443

FDNS

778218

9582533

1086

138

-31

124.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-444

FDNS

778173

9582259

1092

299

-35

110.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-445

FDNS

778173

9582258

1092

287

-26

115.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-446

FDNS

778173

9582258

1092

279

-37

110.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-447

FDNS

778214

9582533

1085

151

-60

184.10

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-448

FDNS

778210

9582537

1089

320

48

100.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-449

FDNS

778149

9582707

1248

151

-47

135.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-450

FDNS

778149

9582708

1248

141

-66

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-451

FDNS

778149

9582708

1248

137

-58

130.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-452

FDNS

778173

9582257

1092

265

-30

93.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-453

FDNS

778173

9582257

1092

262

-8

125.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-454

FDNS

778173

9582257

1092

265

-30

80.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-455

FDNS

778199

9582235

1092

113

-8

114.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-456

FDNS

778199

9582235

1091

114

-27

100.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-457

FDNS

778158

9582336

1090

58

-61

145.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-458

FDNS

778158

9582337

1090

47

-49

140.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-459

FDNS

778158

9582338

1089

41

-42

184.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-460

FDNS

778173

9582257

1092

256

-3

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-461

FDNS

778173

9582258

1093

266

2

135.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-462

FDNS

778221

9582434

1091

60

39

70.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-463

FDNS

778221

9582434

1087

60

-52

170.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-464

FDNS

778179

9582488

1087

330

-22

91.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-465

FDNS

778179

9582488

1086

315

-42

157.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-466

FDNS

778198

9582234

1091

139

-39

154.30

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-467

FDNS

778198

9582234

1091

148

-46

145.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-468

FDNS

778198

9582235

1091

121

-60

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-469

FDNS

778178

9582488

1086

307

-31

80.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-470

FDNS

778179

9582487

1087

331

0

55.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-471

FDNS

778152

9582347

1090

291

-33

148.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-472

FDNS

778152

9582347

1090

286

-27

135.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-473

FDNS

778152

9582347

1090

276

-28

130.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-474

FDNS

778179

9582487

1089

352

28

100.10

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-475

FDNS

778179

9582487

1089

337

43

55.30

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-476

FDNS

778221

9582431

1087

61

-62

225.70

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-477

FDNS

778221

9582431

1087

68

-65

240.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-478

FDNS

778175

9582482

1087

111

-15

65.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-479

FDNS

778175

9582483

1089

112

27

85.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-481

FDNS

778197

9582235

1091

144

-56

210.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-482

FDNS

778153

9582347

1090

270

-18

80.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-483

FDNS

778153

9582347

1090

263

-31

140.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-485

FDNS

778221

9582430

1087

71

-70

221.50

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-486

FDNS

778163

9582660

1250

310

-25

65.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-487

FDNS

778168

9583294

1270

89

-12

227.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-488

FDNS

778236

9582217

1188

318

28

122.10

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-489

FDNS

778236

9582217

1187

332

23

165.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-490

FDNS

778288

9582326

1185

147

11

75.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-491

FDNS

778289

9582331

1185

69

7

52.60

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-492

FDNS

778265

9582326

1187

121

46

145.20

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-494

FDNS

778243

9582215

1186

93

-23

150.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-495

FDNS

778222

9582140

1194

57

22

185.00

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-496

FDNS

778168

9583293

1270

103

-8

250.40

Underground

2026

FDN-C26-497

FDNS

778186

9582165

1193

66

16

175.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-477

FDNS

778225

9582665

1083

253

-44

171.60

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-478

FDNS

778225

9582665

1083

287

-44

190.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-489

FDNS

778155

9582333

1090

173

-35

196.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-490

FDNS

778156

9582334

1090

165

-49

155.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-491

FDNS

778147

9582594

1252

158

8

270.90

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-493

FDNS

778158

9582335

1090

84

-62

320.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-494

FDNS

778158

9582336

1089

66

-66

369.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-496

FDNS

778169

9582485

1086

270

-62

205.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-497

FDNS

778170

9582487

1086

325

-48

194.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-505

FDNS

778172

9582485

1086

122

-69

329.80

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-506

FDNS

778172

9582485

1086

84

-70

282.30

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-509

FDNS

778158

9582337

1089

40

-68

220.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-512

FDNS

778172

9582486

1086

48

-55

220.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-517

FDNS

778173

9582258

1091

277

-62

172.50

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-518

FDNS

778174

9582260

1091

325

-57

290.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-525

FDNS

778177

9582256

1091

110

-67

264.80

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-527

FDNS

778208

9582061

1205

113

2

178.10

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-531

FDNS

778198

9582235

1091

119

-67

237.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-532

FDNS

778196

9582234

1091

170

-55

250.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-533

FDNS

778176

9582487

1086

44

-49

250.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-534

FDNS

778176

9582486

1086

70

-62

192.10

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-536

FDNS

778176

9582256

1091

133

-66

230.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-537

FDNS

778207

9582062

1203

100

-60

355.00

Underground

2026

UGE-S-26-538

FDNS

778176

9582255

1091

143

-58

31.10

Underground

2026

FDNE-2026-466

FDN - East

778219

9583030

1463

90

-45

119.40

Surface

2026

FDNE-2026-466-D1

FDN - East

778219

9583030

1463

90

-45

718.70

Surface

2026

FDNE-2026-466-D2

FDN - East

778219

9583030

1463

90

-45

896.40

Surface

2026

UGE-E-26-470

FDN - East

777959

9583482

1194

79

15

580.00

Underground

2026

UGE-E-26-487

FDN - East

778172

9582956

1272

72

18

452.85

Underground

2026

UGE-E-26-499

FDN - East

778171

9582954

1272

107

14

415.00

Underground

2026

UGE-E-26-503

FDN - East

778120

9583090

1050

97

-1

370.00

Underground

2026

UGE-E-26-511

FDN - East

778171

9582954

1270

111

-22

322.70

Underground

2026

UGE-E-26-514

FDN - East

778120

9583090

1050

106

-4

385.00

Underground

2026

UGE-E-26-515

FDN - East

778164

9583420

1198

113

-3

380.00

Underground

2026

UGE-E-26-519

FDN - East

778120

9583090

1051

90

8

440.00

Underground

2026

UGE-26-462

FDN

778124

9582606

1252

236

-16

130.00

Underground

2026

UGE-26-471

FDN

778125

9582787

1249

273

-2

146.00

Underground

2026

UGE-26-474

FDN

778125

9582785

1249

247

1

150.00

Underground

2026

UGE-26-520

FDN

778125

9582786

1249

265

5

120.00

Underground

2026

UGE-26-523

FDN

778126

9582706

1250

285

2

139.90

Underground

2026

UGE-26-528

FDN

778124

9582608

1252

293

-2

130.00

Underground

2026

Lundin Gold Reports Further High-Grade Results at FDNS including 108.61 g/t Au over 11.75 Metres; Development Begins Toward FDN East Following Record Drill Result of 236.62 g/t Au over 3.95 Metres

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/27/c8505.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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