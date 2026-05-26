Lumen Elevates Melissa Mann and Jessica Taylor to Chief Officer Roles, Strengthening Public Policy and Communications Leadership

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the elevation of Melissa Mann to Chief Public Policy Officer and the promotion of Jessica Taylor to Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. The appointments underscore the strategic importance of public policy and communications as Lumen advances its transformation and deepens its engagement with government and enterprise customers.
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Lumen Chief Public Policy Officer Melissa Mann
"Melissa and Jessica are exceptional leaders who have helped shape Lumen's voice, strengthen our stakeholder engagement, and advance our public policy priorities," said Lumen CEO Kate Johnson. "Melissa has built a credible, effective public policy organization, and Jessica has played a critical role in sharpening our communications strategy and corporate narrative during a pivotal period for the company. These elevations reflect both the importance of these functions and our commitment to recognizing and elevating strong leaders who are driving meaningful impact across the business."
Mann has been a trusted leader at Lumen for nearly a decade, shaping the company's public policy strategy and fostering strong relationships with legislators, regulators, and industry stakeholders. In her expanded role as Chief Public Policy Officer, she will continue leading Lumen's global advocacy efforts in support of the company's work with government and regulated industry customers, as well as the advancement of Lumen's network, AI, and digital transformation initiatives.
"I'm honored to step into this role and continue advancing policy work that supports Lumen, our industry and the communities we serve," said Mann. "I'm proud of the strong relationships our team has built and the role we play in driving thoughtful advocacy that supports Lumen's long-term growth."
Since joining Lumen, Taylor has led the company's communications strategy across executive communications, media relations, corporate positioning, corporate events, and employee engagement. She will continue leading Lumen's integrated communications organization, ensuring the company's voice, brand and narrative remain clear, consistent, and aligned as Lumen advances its transformation.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this team in a new capacity at such an important moment for Lumen," said Taylor. "It has been deeply rewarding to help shape how we communicate our transformation across channels and with key stakeholders. I'm thankful for the trust of our leadership and for the communications team whose creativity, clarity and commitment make this work possible every day."
These elevations underscore Lumen's commitment to strong leadership across critical corporate functions. Together, Mann and Taylor will play central roles in how Lumen engages stakeholders, advances its strategy, and continues to execute its transformation.
For more information about Lumen and its leadership, visit news.lumen.com.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.
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