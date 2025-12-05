Lumen Appoints Jim Fowler as Chief Technology & Product Officer

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN ) today announced that Jim Fowler has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Technology & Product Officer, effective Jan. 5, 2026. Fowler will succeed Dave Ward, who is departing to assume the role of President and Chief Architect at Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM. Ward will remain with Lumen through Jan. 23, 2026, to support a smooth transition.
Fowler will report to Lumen CEO Kate Johnson and will be responsible for Lumen's global technology and product strategy, including the continued evolution of the company's network, digital platforms, and product portfolio.
"Dave's visionary leadership has laid a foundation that will influence Lumen's trajectory for years ahead, and we thank him for his service," said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen. "Invention is where value is born. Execution is where value is realized. Jim is uniquely suited to lead our technology and product teams as we unlock the value of Dave's contributions, solidifying our transformation progress and returning Lumen to revenue growth."
Fowler has served on Lumen's Board of Directors since 2023, helping shape the company's transformation strategy and technology roadmap. Fowler has stepped down from Lumen's Board, effective immediately, in connection with his appointment. He joins Lumen from Nationwide Insurance, where he serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, responsible for the modernization of core technology capabilities, driving digital transformation of business operations, and scaling intelligent automation across the enterprise. Prior to Nationwide, Fowler spent nearly two decades at General Electric in a series of senior technology leadership roles, including Global Chief Information Officer, where he led GE's internal digital transformation strategy and operations. Fowler began his career at AT&T in 1993 and worked at Accenture before joining General Electric.
"Lumen has a unique opportunity to strengthen its position as the trusted network for AI," said Fowler. "I've seen firsthand as a board member and a customer the work this team has done to design a next-generation roadmap for the network and products. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves, partner with our engineers and product managers to ensure continued innovation and execute Lumen's roadmap with urgency for our customers and shareholders."
The company does not expect this leadership transition to change its previously communicated technology roadmap or strategic growth priorities which will be presented at its Investor Day event in New York on Feb. 25, 2026.
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential.
