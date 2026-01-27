Lucid Announces Upcoming Investor Day

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on March 12, 2026, offering the investment community and media a comprehensive update on the company's strategic priorities, operational execution, long-term growth roadmap, and financial outlook.

The event will feature presentations from Lucid's senior leadership team focused on key growth drivers, including the core technology platform supporting its upcoming midsize vehicle program, recent advancements across its software stack, its autonomy strategy, and how these capabilities are expected to translate into sustainable value creation and improved financial performance.

As part of the program, the company will provide analysts and journalists with an early, in-depth preview of its upcoming midsize vehicle program and highlight select software advancements supporting its next generation vehicle architecture. The agenda will also include a live question-and-answer session with management, as well as presentations from select partners and stakeholders. The Investor Day will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

In-person attendance will be by invitation only. Additional details, including registration information and access to presentation materials, will be available on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay will be available for a limited time following the conclusion of the event.

Investor Day Details:

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 am ET

Webcast: https://ir.lucidmotors.com (live and replay)

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

