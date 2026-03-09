Lucid Announces Agenda Ahead of Investor Day on March 12

Lucid Announces Agenda Ahead of Investor Day on March 12

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced the agenda for its upcoming Investor Day. The event will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 12, 2026, and will offer the investment community and media a detailed view of Lucid's strategic priorities, key growth drivers, and path to sustainable value creation and improved financial performance.

As part of the event, Lucid will also welcome Andrew Macdonald, President and Chief Operating Officer at Uber, for a fireside chat with Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. Their discussion will focus on the future of robotaxis adoption and the two companies' partnership on a next-generation robotaxi service, set to launch commercially later this year.

Lucid Investor Day Agenda:

  • Our Next Chapter: Accelerating to Profitability with Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO
  • Revenue Growth: Lucid Air & Lucid Gravity Momentum with Erwin Raphael, SVP of Global Revenue
  • Midsize: Scale and Profitability Catalyst with Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design & Brand, Zach Walker, Chief Engineer and Emad Dlala, SVP of Engineering & Software
  • Autonomy: L4-Ready Platforms, Faster Path to Market with Kay Stepper, VP of Advanced Driving Systems
  • Fireside Chat with Andrew Macdonald, President and Chief Operating Officer at Uber and Marc Winterhoff
  • Financial Roadmap: Scale, Profitability and Capital Discipline with Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO

In-person attendance is by invitation only. Additional details, including registration information for the live event webcast and access to presentation materials, is available on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay will be available for a limited time following the conclusion of the event.

About Lucid Group
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

