Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Diamond Investing News

LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) View PDF version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the vesting of employee share units, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 454,578,873 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2023 .

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 454,578,873. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana . The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership ("Clara"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara, has developed a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.  Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations.  Lucara has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007).  Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

This information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on March 31, 2023 .

LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c7249.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lucara DiamondLUC:CALUCRFDiamond Investing
LUC:CA,LUCRF
The Conversation (0)

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2022 YEAR END RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the audited results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be filed today on SEDAR and may be viewed at www.sedar.com once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2022") and the full year ended December 31, 2022 ("FY 2022").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Further Information Regarding Voluntarily Termination of SEC Reporting Obligations

TSX: MPVD and OTC: MPVDF

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) and (OTC: MPVDF) today wishes to provide further information regarding its voluntarily termination of SEC reporting obligations, as well as providing historical context to the decision.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Intention to Voluntarily Terminate SEC Reporting Obligations

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces that it will voluntarily file a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to terminate the registration of its common shares under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and its reporting obligations under Section 13(a) and Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond") is pleased to announce that Marilyn Spink has been appointed as an independent member of the Board of Directors (the "Board').

Star Diamond Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

"On behalf of the Board I am pleased to welcome Marilyn to the team. Her experience in managing multi-disciplinary engineering design teams to deliver complex and high-valued mineral development projects throughout the world will be a definite asset to the Company," stated Ewan Mason , Chair of the Board.

Marilyn serves as a Non-Executive Director on several boards, often in a chairing capacity. In 2020, she was appointed to the board of Avalon Advanced Materials, a public Canadian mineral development company focused on materials needed for clean energy. Marilyn's appointment illustrates recognition in the minerals sector of her commitment to sustainable minerals development through responsible mineral extraction. In 2020, Marilyn was designated as a Certified Sustainability Practitioner.

Most recently, Marilyn completed two three-year term appointments as an Ontario Lieutenant Governor Appointee (LGA) to Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) Council, the largest engineering regulator in Canada with over 90,000 members and was both appointed and elected as Vice-President.  Ms. Spink is also a registered Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Website www.stardiamondcorp.com

Stay Connected with Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Star Diamond's assessment of its cost and management structure going forward.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Rio Tinto or Star Diamond , the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c9755.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) wishes to provide the details of its Q4 and full year 2022 earnings release and conference call.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: David Morgan Talks Gold, Liontown Rejects Albemarle

Energy Investing

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

×