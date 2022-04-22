Diamond Investing News

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2022 First Quarter Results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after market close in North America . PDF Version .

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific, 10:00 a.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. UK, 4:00 p.m. CET .

CONFERENCE CALL
Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID:
39751892 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America

(+1) 888 390 0546

UK Toll free

0 800 652 2435

All Other International Participant Dial-In

(+1) 778 383 7413

Webcast:
To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1544386&tp_key=18045919de

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website ( Link to presentation ).

Conference Replay:
A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until May 13, 2022 .

Replay number (Toll Free North America)

(+1) 888 390 0541

Replay number (International)

(+1) 416 764 8677

The pass code for the replay is: 044225 #.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana . The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2:20 PM Pacific Time on April 22, 2022 .

LUCARA FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS TO BE RELEASED FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022 (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

