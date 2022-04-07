Lucara Diamond Corp. announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the office of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Suite 2600, 595 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1L3, on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time for the following purposes: View PDF . To receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 together ...

LUC:CA,LUCRF