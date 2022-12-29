Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

Fintech Investing News

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intuit, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of INTUit, Inc. ("INTUit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTU).

The investigation concerns whether Intuit and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of securities laws and/or other business practices.

On September 1, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") filed a lawsuit against Credit Karma (an Intuit subsidiary,) for deploying deceptive tactics and claiming concerns were "pre-approved" and had "90% odds" of approval for credit card offers. Ultimately, the FTC has ordered Credit Karma to pay at $3 million fine.

On this news, the price of Intuit's shares fell precipitously.

If you suffered loss in Intuit, Inc. and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at agreco@lowey.com or afarah@lowey.com .

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Intuit should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: agreco@lowey.com
afarah@lowey.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU
person holding cell phone with graphics showing dollar signs in front of the screen

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks of 2022

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and Allied Market Research are projecting continued growth in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 12, 2022, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million at that time were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Credit Karma wants to help members file their taxes and get cash instantly with TurboTax Refund Advance

Credit Karma teams up with TurboTax to launch refund-focused tax experience to help Americans seamlessly file their taxes and apply to get a Refund Advance loan in as little as 1 minute after IRS acceptance

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., announced plans to offer a refund-focused tax experience together with INTUit TurboTax (NASDAQ: INTU) 1 . This experience will help members navigate each step of the 2022 tax season, including helping them estimate their refund and providing personalized recommendations for how to optimize their refund based on information within their Credit Karma profile. Eligible members will also have options for getting cash quickly this tax season, including the ability to access their refund up to 5 days early 2 when they deposit it into a Credit Karma Money™ account, 3 or getting a Refund Advance 4 loan in as little as 1 minute after IRS acceptance. 5 Together, Credit Karma and TurboTax are focused on delivering a personalized tax experience with a focus on helping Americans estimate their refund, make a plan for how they're going to use their refund, and for eligible members, gain faster access to funds.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AvidXchange Announces Board Changes

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the appointment of two new Board members: Sonali Sambhus and Asif Ramji. The addition of these two seasoned executives with a broad portfolio of experience across software and payments complexes enhances the Board's insights around product, platform and automation initiatives.

"I am delighted to welcome such high caliber talent as Sonali and Asif join the distinguished AvidXchange Board. As we continue to execute on our product and platform roadmap, we look forward to leveraging their industry knowledge and insights in driving AvidXchange forward and seeking to unlock shareholder value for our investors," said Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Praeger.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Credit Karma Donates $75,000 to GenOne to Help With College and Career-Readiness in Under-Served Areas of Charlotte

Donation from Credit Karma will help fund the organization's College Persistence Program and triple the number of students they're able to support over the next three years

Credit Karma, a consumer financial technology company with nearly 130 million members, has teamed up with GenOne Charlotte, a local nonprofit organization who works with talented first-generation college students from under-served Charlotte communities, helping them successfully navigate to and through college. With this donation, GenOne will be able to triple the number of students they support over the next three years. In addition to the monetary donation, Credit Karma plans to partner with GenOne to create a career pathways rotational internship at their Charlotte headquarters for GenOne students who are entering their sophomore year of college.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Inflation Will Fuel More Small Business Formation in 2023

Majority of Entrepreneurs Will Maintain Current Job While Starting a Side Hustle

Business formation continues to be at historically high levels, with concerns over cost of living and inflation motivating Americans to pursue a small business venture. New research from Intuit QuickBooks shows this trend will continue in 2023 and of those survey respondents who say they plan to start a small business, two thirds (66%) indicate inflation and the need for additional income is behind their decision. These findings and more are highlighted in the QuickBooks New Business Insights report , based on a recent survey of 15,200 U.S. adults commissioned by INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Implements New Board Leadership Structure to Drive Enhanced Shareholder Value; Stephanie L. Ferris Assumes CEO Role

Jeffrey A. Goldstein to Become Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors, Effective December 16, 2022

Gary A. Norcross, a Dedicated Member of the FIS Team for Over 34 Years, to Depart from Company and Board

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

Snowline Gold Reviews Transformative Year as it Looks Ahead to 2023

Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Altiplano Reports November 2022 Results at Farellon with Copper Grade at 2.10%

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold79 Mines Sees Multimillion Ounce Gold Potential at Gold Chain Project

Graphite Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

Resource Investing

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2023

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Lithium Stocks (Updated December 2022)

×