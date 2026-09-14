Louisiana Modernizes Statewide Public Safety Response with $139 Million Motorola Solutions Contract

In a major technology shift, state agencies migrate to Motorola Solutions for integrated mobile video, body cameras, digital evidence management and mission-critical network technology

Louisiana has awarded Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) a $139 million 10-year contract for mobile video, digital evidence management systems and command center technology, while enhancing the state's land mobile radio network. The initiative transitions state agencies to the company's body cameras, in-car video and real-time situational awareness software to improve statewide public safety response.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914015461/en/

"Following an extensive nine-month evaluation of public safety technologies, state leadership determined that transitioning from disparate suppliers to a single, integrated solution was the right decision," said Robert Burns, Lieutenant Colonel, Louisiana State Police. "Bringing six state agencies across 64 parishes under one Motorola Solutions platform eliminates data silos, allowing our first responders to share real-time intelligence, cut response times and better protect our communities."

Next-Generation Mobile Video and Digital Evidence Management

On-the-scene details often differ from those provided by dispatch. By unifying body and in-car video directly into real-time operation centers, Louisiana command staff will gain improved visibility. Additionally, with officers spending up to 40% of their shifts on administrative paperwork, built-in tools within the new digital evidence management system will automate video redaction, audio transcription and incident summaries to free up officer time.

Modernized Smart Radios and Network Infrastructure

The agreement extends the Louisiana Wireless Information Network (LWIN) maintenance and system upgrade agreement for 10 years, helping to ensure that the network remains continually operational for over 109,000 users during daily operations, major incidents and severe weather. A new frame agreement allows agencies to procure Motorola Solutions' next-generation D-Series infrastructure for resilient communications as needs evolve.

Agencies are also deploying new smart radios featuring real-time language translation to help reduce officers' workload and allow clear communications across the state.

Multi-Agency Reach

Participating agencies include the Louisiana State Police, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole, Office of Juvenile Justice and the State Fire Marshal.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

Media contact:
Matt Schuler
matt.schuler@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312-909-5234

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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