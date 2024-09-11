Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Lode Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its McIntyre Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick in Preparation for Spin Out

Lode Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its McIntyre Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick in Preparation for Spin Out

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report for its McIntyre Brook Project, located in the emerging Appalachian Gold Belt in New Brunswick. This National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report is to be used for Spin Co (Gold Orogen) and will form part of the submission later this month to the Exchange for listing.

UPCOMING EXPLORATION PLANS

Upon closing of the Fancamp joint venture, subject to TSX Venture acceptance, we will commence exploration on our McIntyre and Riley Brook projects with extensive soil sampling on Riley and commissioning of a V-TEM, magnetometer, and radiometric survey on both properties later in the year. Soil sampling and trenching are planned on the McIntyre Brook property culminating in a drill program early in the new year.

FILES 43-101 ON MCINTYRE BROOK

The updated Technical Report for McIntyre Brook, entitled "McIntyre Brook Property, northwestern New Brunswick, Restigouche County" was, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The McIntyre Brook Property, in conjunction with Fancamp's Riley Brook property, serves as the foundation for our Joint Venture with Fancamp, as announced in the August 26th News release. These properties, along with our Yukon properties, are integral to our proposed spin-off company, Gold Orogen.

The technical report outlines history and prior work on McIntyre Brook and recommends a Phase 1 program of helicopter VTEM survey and geophysical program on Northeastern part of property, systematic soil sampling, and with modern technology and data interpretation specifically for gold given new understanding with neighboring project results. A Phase 2 program proposed of 1,750m diamond drilling program following up targets generated from Phase 1.

ABOUT LODE GOLD

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024 summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold is one of the largest land package owners with 420km total between McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook. Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. The Fancamp's Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. Previous exploration efforts have focused on just VMS-style mineralization hosted in the felsic intrusions, and many focused on the base metals - the Company is the first to focus on and assay for gold.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail. A planned V-TEM airborne geophysical survey to be flown over both properties.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@jeminicapital.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

___________________
1 See Puma Exploration Inc.'s news release dated September 15, 2021.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223051

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") which will result in a $3.5 million investment (the "Investment Agreement") into the Company, and into the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gold Orogen. As part of the Investment Agreement, the Company will transfer its interests in the McIntyre Brook Property (111 km2) and Fancamp will transfer its interests in the Riley Brook Property (309 km2), both located in New Brunswick, into a 5050 joint venture between Gold Orogen and Fancamp. As a result of this agreement, Fancamp will become a key shareholder of Lode Gold and a 19.9% shareholder of Gold Orogen.

As per the May 15, 2024 news release, the Company has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary consisting of the Canadian exploration assets, Gold Orogen, and intends to conduct a tax efficient spin-out transaction (the "Spin Out") and list the shares of Spin Co on a Canadian securities exchange. Upon completion of the Spin Out, Lode Gold shareholders will be entitled to shares of Gold Orogen.

The Investment Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby are subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") acceptance.

Key Highlights:

  • The Investment Agreement forms the basis for the creation of one of the largest mineral claims holdings in New Brunswick, with mineral rights spanning 420 km2 across a highly prospective belt that has seen many exciting discoveries: Dalradian, New Found Gold and Calibre Mining, among others.
  • Gold Orogen (the "Spin Co") will have strategic interests in four key exploration assets in two emerging orogenic gold camps in North America: Yukon and New Brunswick.
  • Fancamp will become an additional strategic investor of Lode Gold, and a 19.9% shareholder of Gold Orogen.
  • Subject to approval, Lode Gold shareholders will receive shares of Gold Orogen, on a tax efficient basis, in addition to retaining shares of Lode Gold which will retain the Fremont property in California (NI 43-101 Resource - Indicated: 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT ; Inferred: 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA: USD $370M After-Tax NPV (5%), 31% IRR, 11-year LOM at USD $2,000/oz Au).

Fancamp's investment will be allocated accordingly with $0.5 million into Lode Gold and $3.0 million into Gold Orogen, of which $2 million is designated as flow-through eligible spend in Yukon and New Brunswick. Fancamp and Gold Orogen will also form a 50-50 joint venture on the New Brunswick assets consisting of Fancamp's Riley Brook and Gold Orogen's McIntyre Brook. Lode Gold will provide management and technical leadership, while Fancamp will be the operator of the joint venture and provide seasoned project management leadership, exploration and operational expertise. Drilling is planned for both properties in the upcoming months.

Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold comments, "This partnership is a milestone development for Lode Gold and Gold Orogen. Each of our assets in New Brunswick and Yukon could individually be considered as cornerstone assets in their own standalone companies, importantly with the addition of 309 km2 of Fancamp's Riley Brook property by way of joint venture, we are now adding considerable exploration and discovery leverage to our portfolio of assets. This is a synergistic, strength on strength merger. Furthermore, we now have 4 (instead of 3) strong shareholders that are well-funded, engaged and aligned with our vision and plans and together they own over 60% of our company."

Rajesh Sharma, President, CEO, and Director of Fancamp stated, "We have been watching the development of Lode Gold from afar since the management changeover in December last year and we have been impressed by the milestones achieved in the short period of time. We believe this partnership with Lode Gold to create a joint venture that is a pure play exploration company with one of the largest land holdings in New Brunswick is a significant milestone for Fancamp. This, potentially, can be a district play."

Buddy Doyle, VP of Exploration, Lode Gold, comments, "Examining our McIntyre Brook project and the data on neighboring properties, such as Puma's, reveals a pattern of mineralization with shared characteristics:

  1. Strong structural control

  2. Lithological control of structure - Mineralization is focused along the hanging wall of contrasting rock types, mainly with felsic rocks on the hanging wall, with meta-sediments in the footwall.

  3. Gold mineralization occurs along with other minerals - The presence of iron-carbonates, iron oxides, along with sulphides are noted at most occurrences.

  4. Similar Formation Age - A constrained time-period of mineralization centered around 420 million years (BP), +/- 10my, concurrent with the closure of the Iapetus Ocean in the Devonian and the associated tectonics.

  5. Hosted in the Wapske Formation - This Devonian aged formation stands out as it hosts the felsic rock types that seem to provide the lithological control to localize gold mineralization.

    Trading symbols (TSXV: LOD)(OTCQB: SBMIF)

The Company's McIntyre Brook holdings comprise a 111 km2 land package, in an area with excellent infrastructure, near Highway 180. The McIntyre Brook holdings are situated at the core of the Appalachian/Iapetus Gold belt, known for several recent gold discoveries such as Galway, Puma Exploration, and New Found Gold. Notably, Puma, adjacent to Lode Gold's McIntyre Brook, had exploration success at Lynx which trends onto our grounds. These trends will receive high-priority exploration focus." The Company cautions readers that resources or reserves on adjacent or nearby properties may not be indicative of what may be found at Company's properties.

In 2019 the Company successfully completed 2 exploration holes, totaling 290m, that intersected 20m @ 1.2g/t Au (with 2m @ 5.73 g/t Au from 68m) from 57m in the first hole and 16m @ 0.85g/t Au (with 1m @ 5.08 g/t Au from 73m) in the second hole, which was 50m from the first hole. True widths are yet unknown. The holes tested the centre of a 400m long trench that had semi-continuous grab and chip rock samples that carried gold. This prospect is considered our highest priority target. There are numerous other prospects on the McIntyre Brook project including Moose Brook, Inlet Brook, Big Pit, Malachite/Ramsay Pitre and Tardiff Brook gold prospects. These prospects are mineralized with gold base metals and cobalt and deserve further investigation. High grade samples from these prospects are highlighted in Figure 1. Fancamp's Riley Brook property is a 309 km2 claims package covering a 25-km strike of the Wapske Formation, with its numerous felsic units.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/221203_86b3d60f34489932_006.jpg

Figure 1. Depicts the underlying geology of the two land packages, McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook, both properties are underlain by the Wapske Formation. The beige-coloured formations are felsics, the green formations are basalts. Stars denote mineral occurrences. Note that only the highlights are shown here, and these gold values do not represent the grade of the deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/221203_86b3d60f34489932_006full.jpg

Previous exploration efforts have focused solely on VMS-style mineralization hosted in the felsic intrusions, and mostly focused on base metals - the Company is the first to focus on and assay for gold. Much of the previous work mentions alteration in a similar geological setting where Puma and the Company are now discovering gold mineralization but did not realize the gold potential. Historic drill holes and rock assays report up to 1m @ 4.2 g/t Au, with numerous base metal and silver intercepts.

The combination of the McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook projects will make the JV Co a major mineral property holder in the Wapske Formation play, with 420 km2 of claims and many obvious synergies, starting with a planned V-TEM airborne geophysical survey to be flown over both properties.

The Gold Orogen and JV Co leadership, management and technical team will benefit from the expertise and experience of:

Wendy T. Chan, President, CEO & Director - LodeGold/Gold Orogen

With over 20+ years of experience in developing and executing strategic plans for Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurial ventures with global reach, Wendy has led many strategic assignments. She has extensive operational experience leading cross-functional teams and negotiating multi-million-dollar projects; having successfully managed businesses with full P&L responsibilities. She worked on key development initiatives including joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions in mining (Skeena Resources, Sunridge, Roxgold, Novo Resources, Vendetta, Cordova) and other industries (Johnson & Johnson, Ortho-McNeil, GSK-Glaxo SmithKline) across Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, and South America. Wendy has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Colombia, an MBA in Finance and Marketing from McGill University, and ICD.D designation, Rotman- University of Toronto.

Rajesh Sharma, President, CEO & Director - Fancamp Exploration

Rajesh holds global leadership experience across industries including mining, exploration, metals and international trade. He has led large-scale mining start-ups and exploration companies, concluded several investments and acquisition deals, forged mutually beneficial stakeholder partnerships and led international businesses. He has worked in Asia, Africa, North America and Europe, and has served on the boards of various public and private companies. Rajesh held several leadership roles with the Tata Group including as CEO and Board member of various exploration, mining and investment subsidiaries of Tata Steel in Canada and Africa. He also served as Executive in Residence at Investissement Quebec. He holds management and engineering (IIT, Roorkee) degrees and completed a scholarship program on Globalization and Leadership from the London School of Economics. He was granted the ICD.D designation by the Institute of Corporate Directors, Rotman- University of Toronto.

Buddy Doyle, VP Exploration - Lode Gold/Gold Orogen

Buddy brings 40 years of mineral exploration experience, including over 23 years at Rio Tinto, where he led the discovery and development of the multi-billion-dollar Diavik diamond mine. In 2004, he received the Hugo Dummitt Award for excellence in diamond exploration. He was instrumental in discovering, expanding, and delineating the Lihir Gold deposit, which now exceeds 50 Moz gold. From 2004 to 2017, as CEO and founder of Amarillo Gold he oversaw the delineation, permitting, and decision to mine process for the Mara Rosa Gold project in Brazil, which was sold to Hochschild for CND $184M and is now producing gold. He holds a BSc. in Applied Geology from the Queensland University of Technology and is a Fellow of the AUSSIM, a professional organization.

Charles Tarnocai - Director and Technical Advisor - Fancamp Exploration

Charles has a strong technical background and extensive international experience in mining and mineral exploration. He served on the board of directors of GT Gold Corp from January 2018 to May 2021, where he chaired the Technical Committee. From 2008 to 2015, he was Vice President of Corporate Development at Alamos Gold Inc., overseeing the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mining projects at various stages. Prior to this, Charles was Chief Geologist at Oro Gold Resources Ltd. and a Research Geologist at Placer Dome Inc. He holds a BSc. in Geology from Brock University and a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences from the University of Ottawa.

Francois Auclair - VP Exploration - Fancamp Exploration

Francois is a professional geologist with over 30 years of international experience, specializing in advancing exploration projects towards mining development. He has held numerous senior roles, including CEO and co-founder of Algold Resources, where he selected high-potential projects and secured financing for the startup. Under his leadership, Algold delineated significant resources of gold at the Tijirit Project in Mauritania. Before Algold, he was the CEO of Nimini Gold, where he led the development of the Komahum gold deposit in Sierra Leone. As General Manager of Tasiast SA, he contributed to developing the Tasiast Gold Mine in Mauritania with Rio Narcea. Francois holds an MSc. in Geology and Geochemistry from Université de Montréal, is fluent in French and English, and is a Qualified Person, being a member of l'Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada.

Under the terms of the Investment Agreement, subject to Exchange approval, at closing, among other things:

Fancamp agreed to:

  • Purchase for $500,000 a total of 14,285,714 special warrants of Lode Gold at $0.035 per unit. Each special warrant, upon completion of the Spin Out, will convert to one common share of Lode Gold and one 5-year Lode Gold share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.05 per share. If fully exercised, the warrant subscription proceeds will total an additional $714,286;
  • Invest $2,500,000 into Spin Co in exchange for 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Spin Co;
  • Incorporate a 50/50 JV Co with Spin Co where Fancamp will be the Operator;
  • Transfer its interests in the Riley Brook property (309 km2 package covering a 25-km strike of Wapske Formation) to JV Co.

Lode Gold agreed to:

  • Transfer and assign its interests in Golden Culvert (Confirmed gold endowment: Surface samples up to 320g/t; average 13 g/t; >4,500m drilled with economic intercepts at 50 gram meters) and WIN (with confirmed Reduced Intrusive Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) in Yukon (99.5 km2 package, 27-km strike on the Tombstone Belt) to Spin Co;
  • Transfer and assign its interest in McIntrye Brook (111 km2 package on the Iapetus Suture with confirmed gold endowment, 2 holes drilled intersecting 20m @ 1.2g/t Au (with 2m @ 5.73 g/t Au from 68m) from 57m in the first hole and 16m @ 0.85g/t Au (with 1m @ 5.08 g/t Au from 73m) in New Brunswick to JV Co;
  • In the case the Spin Out is not completed by March 31, 2025, the special warrants will automatically convert and Lode Gold will issue to Fancamp an additional 10% of the Lode Gold shares and Lode Gold warrants to be issued on conversion of the special warrants;
  • Complete the Spin Out and list in a Canadian stock exchange and raise an aggregate of $1,500,000 by March 31, 2025;
  • Issue additional shares or cash to Fancamp if Gold Orogen is unable to raise in part or whole the aggregate of $1,500,000 and/or Spin Out is not completed by March 31, 2025.

Immediately after completion of the Spin Out, Fancamp will hold 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Spin Co (before taking into consideration any financings completed by Spin Co in excess of the $1,500,000). For so long as Spin Co holds at least 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of Spin Co, Fancamp will have the right to: (i) nominate a Director for election to the Board of Spin Co; and (ii) participate in any further financings of Spin Co to allow it to maintain its interest in Spin Co.

A copy of the Investment Agreement will be filed later on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Share Consolidation

Following feedback and support from shareholders, Lode Gold intends to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding Shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval of the Exchange. The Consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual and special meeting held on July 6, 2023. A Consolidation of shares materially reduces the share count while making the underlying shares more investable to international shareholders.

The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release following approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 380,329,440 shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 38,032,944 shares, subject to rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbols will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

Shareholders who hold their Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated Shares.

The Company believes that the Consolidation may have the effect of, among other things: increasing the interest of the financial community in the Company; improving trading liquidity; and improving the Company's position to obtain financing and pursue new opportunities.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024 summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

About Fancamp

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium-term growth and monetization opportunities with its strategic interests in high-potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and mineral properties. The company is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The company continues to identify near-term cash-flow-generating opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper-gold exploration company, Platinex Inc., in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Company has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The company is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

QA/QC, Assay descriptions for the drill holes reported

The drill hole results from Lode Gold's 2019 drill program were obtained by sampling sawn drill, at 1m intervals, with one-half secured in plastic bags sealed with cable wrap ties, the other half of the core is now stored in the government core facility in Madran. The plastic bags were delivered to the Actlabs preparation facility in Fredericton, New Brunswick where they were crushed to 80% passed a 2mm sieve. A 250g split was pulverized until better than 95% passed a 105-micron screen. Gold was analyzed on a 30-gram sub-sample by Instrumental Neutron Activation Analysis (INAA) and with a four-acid digestion followed by ICP finish at the Ancaster, Ontario lab facility. In addition to the quality assurance and quality control program performed by Actlabs, Lode Gold personnel insert internationally certified standards and blanks into the sample stream at the rate of one QA/QC sample for every 15 samples and maintain a program of duplicate sampling on pulp rejects.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-915-4257

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@jeminicapital.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement, including, without limitation, the special warrant financing, Fancamp's investment into Spin Co, the formation of JV Co, the transfers of properties to JV Co and the Spin Co private placement, the Spin Out, statements regarding the future mineral rights of Gold Orogen, statements regarding exploration plans at Yukon and New Brunswick assets and statements regarding proposed benefits of the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement for Lode Gold shareholders, are forward-looking statements. Although Lode Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Lode Gold can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Lode Gold's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the ability of Lode Gold and Fancamp (the "Companies") to complete the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement; the Companies' ability to secure the necessary shareholder, securityholder, legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement; the Companies' ability to achieve the synergies expected as a result of the Investment Agreement; and the ability of the Company to continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to obtain required approvals and raise additional capital to proceed. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Blackwolf's expectations include risks associated with the business of the Companies; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement; non-completion of the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by the Companies; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Companies' projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Companies' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its Yukon Properties, Tombstone Gold Belt, Key to Executing Its Spinout Plan

Lode Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its Yukon Properties, Tombstone Gold Belt, Key to Executing Its Spinout Plan

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR+, (SEDAR or Lode Gold site) an NI 43-101 technical report (the "Report") on its Golden Culvert and Win properties in the Yukon Tombstone Gold Belt, similar geological setting as the Valley's RIRGS (Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems) gold discovery by Snowline Gold1. The report was authored by Marty Huber, P. Geo. and Mark Fekete, P. Geo.

This report is a key milestone for our spin-out plans (news release May 15, 2024). Lode Gold has set up a wholly owned subsidiary to vend in the Canadian assets in preparation for a Spin Co, to be called Gold Orogen, later this year.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 43-101

  • Our Yukon assets consist of 99.47 km2 in 509 claims in two groupings, one group called Golden Culvert, the other called WIN, accessed by all-weather road in the southern extent of the Tombstone Gold Belt.

  • Two drill campaigns in 2020 and 2021 focused on the Golden Culvert property, with over 4,500 m in 26 holes, highlighted by several >50 gram meter gold intercepts.

  • The drilling targeted sediment hosted orogenic-type mineralization and is similar in style to the 3-Aces deposit on the adjacent property operated by Seabridge. The Potential for RIRGS-type deposits has been overlooked in the area.

  • Recent field work on WIN confirmed that we have RIRGS: Mineralization is evidenced in sheeted quartz veins, the best sample was up to 8.53 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag and 516 ppm Bi hosted in hornfels.

  • The 43-101 forms the qualifying property in our planned spin out, to be named Gold Orogen. The Spin Co will also include our New Brunswick asset: McIntyre Brook, which has also demonstrated gold endowment, numerous gold prospects, drill intercepts with >20 gram meter and trench samples up to 41.5 g/t Au.

 

STRATEGIC BUSINESS PLAN - In Progress

The Spin Co is Step 2 of a 3-Step Restructuring and Growth Strategy and Plans signed off by the Board in October 2023. We are actively executing the spin out plans and it should be completed later this year.

Step 1 of the Strategy and Plans included a positioning financing, adding key shareholders, cleaning up the balance sheet, expanded land holdings in New Brunswick, developing a geological model for a high-grade underground mine potential in California and most importantly, enhanced the technical, capital market, and marketing leadership and execution team at Lode Gold.

Step 2 of Lode's Gold's growth plan is to unlock value by spinning off key Canadian assets into a highly prospective pure play exploration company. These Yukon and New Brunswick assets in 2020 had a market capitalization of ~ $30 million2, past market performance doesn't predict future performance, however the creation of Gold Orogen focused on discovery is considered good launch pad, by management. Of note, before the Record Date, all registered shareholders of Lode Gold will receive shares of the New Spin Co, Gold Orogen.

Step 3 of Lode Gold's plans - Fremont to seek strategic partnership and to pursue a high-grade underground mine potential. Target: 2M Oz at 5g/t Au (3g/t Au cut-off). Proof of geological concept: Upcoming 4,500 m drill program.

Wendy T. Chan, CEO and President commented, "Our land package is located in the underexplored Southern Tombstone Gold Belt known to contain multi-million-ounce gold deposits and mines of different styles, orogenic, sediment hosted and RIRGS. Notable is the recent, "Valley" RIRGS discovery, with a resource of 4.05 Moz Au indicated at 1.66g/t and additional 3.26 Moz Au inferred at 1.25g/t m, owned by Snowline Resources3. Some of their intercepts include 2.48 g/t Au over 553.8 m from surface including 4.98 g/t Au over 132.0 m from 6.0 m downhole and 2.47 g/t Au over 383.8 m from surface including 4.06 g/t Au over 120.0 m from a collar location4. This is a testament to the high exploration potential of this belt. The 43-101 technical report, is an excellent summary of what the company has achieved in the Yukon to date and forms an excellent foundation for Gold Orogen."

Lode Gold advises to investors that a resource or reserve on an adjacent or nearby property is not necessarily indicative of what may be found at Golden Culvert.

Buddy Doyle, VP Exploration commented, "Work for 2024 has already commenced with completion of a super conducting quantum interference device (SQUID) magnetic survey, trade name QMAGT, covering all our Yukon claims. Results are expected soon. This information will guide our field work which will focus on the Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) style of mineralization, as recently revealed, by results on the WIN property.

In December 2023, we reported at WIN gold values, up to 8.53 g/t in sheeted veins with silver and bismuth hosted in hornfels on the top of an intrusion which is typical of RIRGS. We have the appropriate bismuth to gold ratio that are characteristic of RIRGS."

Lode Gold notes that the samples while demonstrating mineralization are grab sample grades and may not be representative.

On the Golden Culvert property there are several kilometers of untested gold in soil anomalies as well as follow-up and expansion drilling on better intercepts from our previous work. Our properties are adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces, an advanced orogenic gold project, where they are executing a >5,000 m drill program. News from this program is important to our company as Seabridge's have developed a model where the higher grades are controlled by secondary folds, especially where the limbs of these folds intersect with the boundary of two rock types, phyllites, and coarse grits grading into conglomerates.

The mineralization at Golden Culvert is in the same geological package, higher in the sequence, with our higher grade zones also occurring at the contact between phyllites, grits and conglomerates on folds. If the Seabridge work finds success we will apply that model to the Golden Culvert property. Rackla Metals (adjacent to WIN to the east) and Aben (nearby) also have RIRGS focused projects.

Lode Gold notes that results from adjacent properties and the same belt do not necessarily translate to our property, each deposit is unique.

BACKGROUND - 27 km of Prospective Trend (within 99.5 km2) in District Scale Setting

Lode Gold has 27 km of prospective trend (within 99.5 km2) with proven gold endowment in the Southern Tombstone Belt. The 509-claim (99.47 km2) in the Little Hyland River Valley, includes the

78-claim (15.67 km2) WIN block to the south, and the 431-claim (83.8km2) Golden Culvert block to the north. Lode Gold owns 100% of Golden Culvert.

There are seven known mineral occurrences on the properties. The Golden Culvert's Main showing is the most important and has seen the most work. The other showings from north to south are the Rubus, Road and Camp, Golden Dragon and Quartz Cirque, Green Dragon, Command, East Boundary and Tuna. Gold mineralization is typically found in quartz veins commonly associated with arsenopyrite. Visible gold is present but is very rare. High gold grades have been reported throughout the Golden Culvert corridor and weaker gold values from the other known showings.

The WIN property is situated 11 km directly southeast of the Golden Culver's Main showing. The property has outcrop of sheeted gold-bearing quartz veins in hornfels-altered contact aureole between two mineralized quartz monzonite intrusives, in an occurrence that fits the RIRGS gold models.

EXCELLENT INFRASTRUCTURE - Year-round Road Access (Nahanni Range Road to Cantung Mine)

The all-weather Nahanni Range Road provides relatively good access to the Property between 142 km mark from Watson Lake at the south end and 175 km at the north end. Many parts of the Property can be accessed directly from this road, a helicopter is used in the more remote parts.

ACTIVE EXPLORATION & ACQUISITION by Seabridge Gold, Rackla Metals, and Snowline Gold

The Property has potential for both orogenic (lode gold-type) and Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS-type) gold deposits. Interest in the latter type was revived in the Selwyn Basin by the start of the Eagle Gold Mine in 2020 and the Valley discovery made by Snowline Gold in 2021. The Property has secondary potential for tungsten skarn-type deposits.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/216589_05902c69e4735943_003.jpg

Figure 1 Lode Gold's Yukon properties in relation to Seabridge and other competitors.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/216589_05902c69e4735943_003full.jpg

WORK COMPLETED: CONFIRMED HIGHER GRADE 3 km MINERALIZATION defined by 24 trenches. Best trench results: 24.40 g/t Au over 6.0 m (Incl. 95.0 g/t Au over 1.5m) Avg. grade from 93 surface samples of 13.30 g/t Au; up to 320.00 g/t Au

Most of the historic exploration was done in the Golden Culvert's Main showing, it includes 4.4 km of road building, 30 excavator trenches for a combined length of 1,769 m and 442 trench samples.

Highlights of the trench sampling include 1.43 g/t Au over 12.0 m in TR1805 including 6.45 g/t over

1.5 m, and 24.24 g/t Au over 6.0 m in TR1923B including 95.00 g/t Au over 1.5 m. In addition, 291 surface rock samples and 100 m in 12 channel samples were collected from quartz bearing outcrops and

boulders outside of the trenches. Highlights include spectacular gold results ranging from 16.55 g/t Au to

320.00 g/t Au from a series of quartz boulder float-trains found southeast of the Main showing. The main result of the surface exploration work was to recognize a mineralized corridor measuring up to 250 m wide along a strike length of 970 m on surface comprised of at least six gold-bearing quartz vein and vein-breccia structures within a northwest-trending zone of phyllites marked by strong, pervasive silica alteration, and disseminated sulphide mineralization. Two primary structures known as the Main and West structures were identified.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/216589_b6b745a124717ac8_005.jpg

Figure 2 Golden Culvert and Win map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/216589_b6b745a124717ac8_005full.jpg

PROVEN GOLD ENDOWMENT - Consistent gold anomalies across property demonstrated by soil reconnaissance

Work elsewhere on the Property consisted of soil stream silt geochemical surveys followed by prospecting and rock sampling. A total of 5,182 soils, 102 silts, and 195 surface rock samples were taken. The previously known Road and Camp, Eastern Boundary and Command showings were defined by promising gold-in-soil anomalies and extended by moderate gold values found in rocks hundreds of meters away from the original showings. Most of the soil sampling was done on a gridded area on the Little Hyland North sub-block in 2021 which outlined a strong gold-in-soil anomaly approximately

2,220 m long by 850 m wide. Prospecting at the south end of this anomaly resulted in the 2022 discovery of the Golden Dragon showing with gold values up to 10.65 g/t Au in float and 1.26 g/t Au from a grab sample. Prospecting also discovered the Green Dragon copper showing in 2017. These promising targets have not yet been drill tested.

26 DRILL HOLES COMPLETED 4,567 m: Several economic >50 gram meter drill intercepts

Lode Gold has completed two diamond drill campaigns on the Property to date including 1,350 m in nine holes in 2018 and 3,193.2 m in 17 holes in 2020. All holes were drilled in the vicinity of the Golden Culvert's Main showing. The key result of the drilling was to confirm the vertical extension of the 250 m wide, 970 m long mineralized corridor traced on surface. Highlights of the drilling include 2.53 g/t Au over 33.1 m from 111.5 m in hole GC18-03, including 26.04 g/t Au over 2.5 m from 130.6 m and 60.10 g/t Au over 0.9 m from 131.5 m, and 10.51 g/t Au over 6.8 m from 110.3 m in hole GC2016.

Confirmed RIRGS - Up to 8.53 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag, 516 ppm Bi. Outcrop of sheeted gold-bearing quartz veins in hosted hornfels.

Sampling late last year and historic results from assessment reports, confirmed we have Reduced Intrusives (RIRGS) on our WIN property. Where there is outcrop of sheeted gold-bearing quartz veins hosted a in hornfels-altered contact aureole between two mineralized quartz monzonite intrusives. We look forward to upcoming work to map, sample and trench; to better define drill targets guided by the geophysics results.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The 43-101 report states that further exploration work is strongly recommended with a focus on evaluating the Property in terms of the RIRGS-type deposit model. A first phase of exploration is proposed consisting of a 1,500 line-km QMAGT SQUID airborne survey over the entire Property, a 2,000 sample soil geochemical survey focused on the WIN block and Little Hyland South sub-block and 60 man- days of further prospecting, rock sampling and geological mapping over all target areas other than the Golden Culvert corridor. The estimated cost of the first phase including 10% contingency is $605,000. A second phase of 2,000 m of diamond drilling is also recommended contingent upon positive results from the first phase. The cost estimate for drilling is $1.2M including 10% contingency.

ABOUT LO DE GOL D

Lode Gold is a Canadian exploration and development company with grassroots and advanced exploration properties in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions.

Its Golden Culvert and Win Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold's Valley target on its Rogue property in the Selwyn Basin.

Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17 km strike length in the emerging Triple Fault Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50 m) and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a PEA with an after-tax NPV of USD $217MM, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118k ounces per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV(5%) of USD $370MM and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated, and 2.02 Moz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property that features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail. Please refer to the Fremont Gold project PEA dated March 31, 2023 under NI 43-101 guidelines. The technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

SAMPLE METHODS AND QA/QC

The results reported here all samples, were prepared on site and set by chain of custody to either ALS laboratories Whitehorse preparation laboratory. Core was split by diamond saw at site nominal 1m intervals with smaller intervals of geological interest. Rock and Core samples were crushed and grounded to 75 microns P 85. (ALS Code Pprep-31). Pulps were analyzed for Au by 30g FA with an AA finish (ALS Code Au-AA25). Samples that exceeded the AA finish upper detection limit underwent a 50-gram FA with gravimetric finish (Code Au-GRA22). A 51 element ICP-MS assay was also performed on a 0.5g extract from the pulps using an Aqua Regia digestion, (ALS Code ME-MS41). QAQC samples consisting of one Certified Reference Material ("CRM") standard and one blank for every batch of 15 rock samples were routinely applied. Results were of acceptable limits. Further details are available in the 43-101 technical report.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").For more information, please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Winfield Ding
Chief Financial Officer 
winfield@lode-gold.com
416-320-4388 

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
info@lode-gold.com
647-725-3888 xt 702

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

WARNING: The Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward-looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, failure to obtain regulatory, exchange or shareholder approval, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Closes Financing

Lode Gold Closes Financing

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed $506,490 financing, previously announced on May 31, 2024. A total of 13,181,143 units at $0.035 per unit (each, a "Unit") and 1,128,750 Flow Through Units at $0.04 ("FT Units") have been issued for total proceeds of $506,490.

Each $0.035 Unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a period of two years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Lode Gold Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Announces Management Changes

Lode Gold Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") announces it has appointed Winfield Ding as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×