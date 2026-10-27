Lockheed Martin to Add Air-Launched Hypersonic Missile to the American Arsenal of Freedom

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been awarded a $694M contract from the U.S. Air Force for production of the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). The new capability brings sustained and maneuverable hypersonic capabilities to America's Arsenal of Freedom and is the culmination of years of developmental and test partnership between Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force.
THE BIG PICTURE
Integrated on the B-52, ARRW brings hypersonic strike capability that can be rapidly deployed to the U.S. Air Force. Its production readiness makes it an essential asset for the military, providing a critical capability to counter emerging threats.
Earlier today, Lockheed Martin broke ground on an expansion of Building P-20 in Troy, Alabama, that will add 47,000 square feet of production space for ARRW. The expansion will triple the current facility's production space and generate new American jobs over the next four years, adding to the almost 4,000 Lockheed Martin employees in the state of Alabama. The world-class facility will prepare the workforce to build ARRW using advanced manufacturing, robotics and digital technologies.
WHY IT MATTERS
- ARRW will travel at speeds greater than Mach 5, more than five times the speed of sound, to rapidly engage targets from significant standoff ranges.
- ARRW is designed to operate in extreme environments through the use of advanced materials to manage extreme heat, an advanced technology package to maintain accuracy and lethality, and capability to overcome a wide range of defenses.
- Lockheed Martin has already funded efforts, materials, and equipment required to start ARRW's production, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering this critical capability to the U.S. Air Force at speed and scale.
EXPERT PERSPECTIVE
"The ARRW production contract award showcases Lockheed Martin's ability to develop and begin production on cutting-edge systems at unprecedented speed and scale," said Tim Cahill, president, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "ARRW expands our weapon systems portfolio and launches a critical, high-precision, and sustained hypersonic capability that will enhance the U.S. Air Force's strategic advantage across multiple domains."
ADDITIONAL CONTEXT
- Lockheed Martin's $8-9 billion investment through 2030 to meet munitions demand is already delivering tangible results, including our $67 million investment for ARRW production facility expansion and equipment, prior to receiving government funding.
- The company also continued research and development, ensuring long-term support and rapid delivery of the U.S. Air Force's need for an air-launched hypersonic strike capability.
- Lockheed Martin is the leader in hypersonic strike capabilities, leveraging more than 60 years of hypersonic strike experience to deliver game-changing capabilities in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy and security objectives of allied nations.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin