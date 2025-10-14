Lockheed Martin and Belgium Celebrate Arrival of First Belgian F-35 Aircraft

Belgium's first F-35A Lightning II aircraft to be stationed in country arrived at Florennes Air Base. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) joined the arrival ceremony hosted by the Belgian Air Force at the base to celebrate the F-35's official incorporation into Belgian Air Force operations.
"Together with our NATO and European allies, we're building a wall of F-35s — a shield of over 700 aircraft securing our European skies, said General Frederik Vansina," Chief of Defence of the Belgian Armed Forces. "That wall is not a symbol of aggression, but of determination. It says loud and clear: the skies over Europe belong to those who defend freedom, not to those who seek to destroy it."
"With the F-35, Belgium is reclaiming its place among the world's leading air forces, equipped with the most advanced technology, integrated within a multinational and interconnected environment," said Major General Geert De Decker, Commander of the Belgian Air Force.
"The F-35 is a testament to the power of allied air power, providing a critical advantage to all who operate it. As we've seen in recent operations on Europe's eastern flank, this aircraft is making a difference for the deterrence and defense of NATO," said Greg Ulmer, president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "For more than 70 years, we have proudly partnered with Belgium to strengthen its national security and defense industrial base, and this milestone is a major step toward ensuring the Belgian Air Force will continue staying ahead of adversarial threats for decades to come."
The combat-proven F-35 is the fighter of choice for 20 allied nations – including 13 in Europe – with active operations across 16 services and more than 1,900 global suppliers. By providing stability, interoperability and unmatched value, the program serves as a strong network of integrated deterrence, reinforces partnerships and fuels the allied defense industrial base.
Including the aircraft delivered in country, Belgium has received 11 of its 34 F-35A aircraft. Eight aircraft are stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, where Belgian pilots and maintainers conduct training. In July, Belgium announced its intent to procure 11 additional F-35As, which would bring the total program of record to 45 aircraft.
About the F-35 Lightning II
More than 1,245 F-35s are currently operational around the globe, and the fleet has surpassed 1 million flight hours. The combat-proven F-35 operates from 50 bases worldwide, including 10 nations operating on home soil. As adversaries advance and legacy aircraft age, the F-35 is critical to maintaining air dominance for decades to come.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
